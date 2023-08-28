ISU non-MVC hoops schedule includes Vegas, 'Bama, Michigan State trips

Aug. 28—Some high-profile road games highlight the nonconference schedule for Indiana State University's men's basketball teams.

Those journeys include Alabama and Michigan State, as well as the Ball Dawgs Classic in Las Vegas and the Indy Classic against Ball State.

The Sycamores' final nonconference game of the 2023-24 season features an opponent of historical significance to Indiana State as ISU makes the first trek to East Lansing, Mich., since 2003, when the Spartans, Sycamores, Penn and DePaul all played in a reunion tourney, based on the 1979 NCAA Final Four field. ISU and Michigan State didn't meet in that 2003 tourney, when the Sycamores lost to DePaul and Penn.

This season, ISU plays Michigan State alone inside Breslin Center on either Dec. 29 or 30, based on the Big Ten schedule. ISU and MSU, of course, met for the '79 championship, which the Spartans won 75-64 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sycamore coach Josh Schertz's program announced the upcoming season's non-Missouri Valley Conference schedule on Monday morning through the ISU sports information office.

ISU will also play four home games in Hulman Center during its 11-game non-MVC schedule. Those homecourt opponents include the Sycamores' first clash with cross-county, NAIA-level foe Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IUPUI, Southern Indiana, and Tennessee State.

The road portion includes the aforementioned contests, as well as an early December trip to Northern Illinois.

The season opening game is a first-ever duel against Saint Mary of the Woods on Monday, Nov. 6 in Hulman Center.

The Sycamores make their first road trip of the 2023-24 season down to Tuscaloosa, Ala., as Indiana State heads to take on the Crimson Tide for the first time in program history. Alabama is coming off one of the best seasons in program history as the Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

Indiana State returns for their second home game in a Nov. 14 contest against IUPUI. It marks the first time the programs have met since the 2015 season and ninth overall.

The Sycamores head to Las Vegas for Thanksgiving as ISU joins five other teams for the Ball Dawgs Classic in The Dollar Loan Center at Nevada. Indiana State plays Rice on Nov. 21, Pepperdine Nov. 22 and Toledo Nov. 24 during the four-day event held in the home arena of the NBA G League Ignite.

ISU remains on the road to open the final month of 2023 as the Sycamores make the return trip to Northern Illinois on Dec. 5. The trip closes out the home-and-home series between the two programs started when the Huskies beat ISU 67-57 in Hulman Center last December.

The Sycamores welcome Southern Indiana to Hulman Center on Dec. 9 as ISU enters year two of the four-year contract with the Screaming Eagles. USI beat the Sycamores 88-85 in overtime at Evansville last season.

Indiana State heads to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Dec. 16 for the second annual Indy Classic as the Sycamores take on Ball State. ISU and the Cardinals have an extensive history against each other dating back to the inaugural matchup in 1919. The Sycamores lead the all-time series, 73-63, after their most recent win over Ball State in Terre Haute last November.

ISU's final nonconference home game is set for Dec. 19 as the Sycamores welcome Tennessee State to Hulman Center. The contest will mark the fourth all-time meeting between the programs and first since 2019.

—Season tickets available — ISU men's basketball season tickets are on sale online at GoSycamores.com. Costs are courtside $399, floor $299, lower level I $199, lower level II $199, flex 5 $120, upper level $99.

Indiana State will employ mobile ticketing as the default option for all home games during the 2023-24 men's basketball season, enabling contactless entry into athletics venues. Fans will also have the option to get their tickets printed for an additional $5 charge.

For more information on season tickets, fans can contact Austin Bishop, assistant manager of athletic ticketing, 812-237-8972 or via email at Austin.Bishop@indstate.edu.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.