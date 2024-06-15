ISU hopes bond between Odum, Summers bears fruit

When Indiana State men’s basketball fans think of Jake Odum, their collective minds immediately go back to Odum’s salad days in a Sycamore uniform.

From 2010-14, Odum led ISU to four-straight winning seasons, two NIT bids, one NCAA tournament appearance and plenty of individual recognition, including All-Missouri Valley Conference honors at a time when the league still had Creighton and Wichita State in the fold.

It doesn’t seem like it has been 10 years since Odum’s playing days at ISU came to an end, but the calendar never lies.

Now Odum is back as a full-time assistant coach. He’s trying to make the next iteration of ISU basketball a winner just like it was in his playing days.

He has a not-so-secret weapon in his desire to do that. Coming with Odum from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, where Odum was an assistant for the last two seasons, is guard Jahni Summers.

Jahni (pronounced JUH-NIGH) Summers was one of Coffeyville’s most accomplished players in his one season in southeast Kansas. He averaged 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also converted 37.1% of his 3-point shots.

A nice asset to have as head coach Matthew Graves tries to keep ISU at the top of the MVC.

The two developed a fruitful relationship while at Coffeyville.

“When he recruited me to come to Coffeyville, he came to see me at Evansville [Summers played at Harrison High School] twice during the summer,” Summers recalled.

“I was the first Indiana guy he ever recruited, so we built that relationship early on. He was in the gym in preseason a lot in Coffeyville, coaching me up. It’s crazy we ended up in the same spot.”

Well, maybe not so crazy. Odum knew what he had in Summers and thought he’d be a good fit at ISU.

“The one thing that sticks out when you get to know him is he’s a great person. That usually tends to bleed over into being a good teammate. It’s the thing we noticed out in Coffeyville right away. He’s got great leadership skills,” Odum said.

While Graves has not put in the same time with Summers as Odum has, he quickly picked up on the same characteristics.

“He’s got a great attitude and he’s a worker, always in the gym. With three years left to play, his ceiling and potential to be an all-league level player is there,” Graves said. “He knows he has to work on things and get stronger, but his work ethic, his ability to listen and focus and be coachable has been outstanding.”

Summers has a unique perspective on Odum that perhaps most fans who know him from his ISU or even his Terre Haute South days don’t have. Summers views Odum through the prism of being a coach and he noted that Odum’s commitment to his duties are strong.

“He just wants to see guys get better. He sees guys’ potentials and push them to get to their peak every day. He’s a film junkie. He coaches me on the small details. If he sees my elbow isn’t straight enough shooting, if I’m not cutting hard enough, he let’s me know. It’s what makes him a great coach,” Summers said.

Through Summers, and the rest of the players he had in Coffeyville, Odum has been able to grow as a coach and hone his craft.

“With Jahni coming in here now, I know what he responds to and that’s what you have to figure out as a young coach. Not everybody is going to hear the same thing even if you’re saying the same words,” Odum said.

“You have to figure out what guys learn from, sometimes it’s in film, sometimes it’s in talking. As you grow [as a coach] in this business, that’s really important. We’re here to help them succeed and become the best version of themselves.”

So what is ISU getting in Summers? Odum said time will tell, but the upside is certainly high.

“He can shoot the ball, but it’s just about experience. When you get to the Missouri Valley Conference, it’s a grind. It’s a test every time you’re on the road. The more he gains experience, the better he’ll be,” Odum said.

For his skill set, Summers feels he’s in the right place to shine.

“I don’t need the ball in my hands, but I can do stuff with the ball in my hands offensively. The offense is great because it always me to come in on back cuts and ball screens and I feel like I’m versatile in this offense,” Summers said.

The 6-foot-4 guard is also thrilled to be much closer to home than he was in Kansas. ISU makes two trips to the Evansville area in 2024-25 with games at both Southern Indiana and the usual conference trip to Evansville.

“It’s pretty cool,” Summer said.

“My Mom can come up anytime she wants and we play in Evansville. I know when I go home and play there, it will be packed with Evansville people.”