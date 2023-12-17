ISU hangs on inside Gainbridge vs instate foe at Indy Classic

Dec. 16—It wasn't straightforward, but the Indiana State men's basketball squad notched it ninth straight win with an 83-72 decision over Ball State in the Indy Classic on Saturday afternoon inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

ISU had an 11-point lead balloon to 23 with 12:29 left as the Sycamores looked en route to another steady result, something they have grown accustomed to this campaign.

But that never materialized.

Ball State (8-3) trimmed its deficit to four points with 1:35 left after guard Jalin Anderson's triple.

The Sycamores (10-1) and junior Isaiah Swope, who didn't play last week because of a knee injury, showed mettle from that juncture on.

Swope answered BSU's 3-pointer with one from the left side 22 seconds later with forward Basheer Jahid's hand in his face. Swope corralled the ensuing defensive carom. He finished with 18 points, five boards, an assist and a steal.

"Throughout the game, [there were] ups and downs, but Swope is just a big-time player," ISU sophomore Ryan Conwell said. "He's going to make big-time shots."

This fended off the Cardinals and killed off the comeback.

"You got to credit Ball State," ISU coach Josh Schertz said. "They showed a lot of resolve, showed a lot of character and resolve and toughness. It's easy when you are down 23 with 13 minutes to go to kind of let go of the rope. And it turns. That's happened to us some this year. We've been able to step on teams. I thought they did a great job of staying the course, which is a credit to their staff, players, character, all those things."

ISU led 40-29 at the half and quickly pushed that advantage to 16 points 40 seconds into the closing half on a Swope layup and Conwell's 3. Conwell spurred the second-half charge early on by hitting 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point land to start the half after going 0 for 5 in the opening frame.

The Indianapolis product dropped a game-high 27 points on 10-for-19 shooting, six rebounds and three assists.

"To start off the half, we made an emphasis of starting off quick and trying to get the game over with," Conwell said.

Swope and Conwell rapidly pushed the advantage to 45-29 just 40 seconds into the closing half.

In the final minutes of the game, several Sycamores answered the bell with buckets.

With 6:10 to go, sophomore Robbie Avila was near the foul line and threaded a backdoor pass to junior Jayson Kent for a dunk on the baseline. That pushed the lead back to 10.

A little more than a minute later, ISU got it back to a double-digit margin. Junior Julian Larry drove through traffic before kicking it to Conwell, whose pump fake allowed him to get downhill to the goal and score.

With 2:43 left, Larry synced up with Avila, who buried a 3-pointer to push it to a nine-point edge. Larry dictated the flow throughout the night. His all-around day went for 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and five turnovers.

Defensively, the Sycamores kept 6-foot-9 junior Basheer Jihad under wraps for 30 minutes of basketball. He came in averaging 19.3 points to lead BSU and was limited to two points through the first three quarters of the contest. Larry, junior Aaron Gray and senior Jake Wolfe defended him in the post and Swope helped out with rotations on him.

But it was Kent who was tasked with pestering him. He got a hand on Jihad's dribble on the perimeter and jumped in front of an entry feed. Kent didn't give him an inch of space to operate in.

"I just see the pride [Kent] takes on defense," Avila said. "He came in from last year and has really taken a step up, for me, defensively guarding the other team's better players. I talk to him about it every day. That's something that he can do. He's not only going to be someone that can cut and score on the offensive end, but he can also really guard on the defensive end. That's something he's been working on from the summer and he's going to get better."

BSU coach Michael Lewis said ISU was physical and long to throw off Jihad, who had 10 points. He shot 3 for 10 from the floor and committed four turnovers.

"They fouled him 11 times," Lewis said. "And I thought maybe a few more. That's part of Basheer's development; he hasn't been the guy on the scouting report until this year. He's putting up some really good numbers."

"They had an excellent plan for him. They've got multiple athletes and big bodies. There [are] not many teams that have somebody like Kent with his size and athleticism that can guard Basheer. He's able to create a lot of mismatches depending on where we use him on the floor."

ISU hosts Tennessee State on Tuesday, while Ball State will visit Minnesota on Thursday.

—Gray meets Blue — Junior transfer Aaron Gray from Niagara University made his Indiana State debut at 10:43 in the first half. He logged five minutes, three fouls, a board and an assist Saturday.

It was 66 seconds into his debut that Gray got his initial touch for ISU in the left corner. He took two dribbles in the direction of the Sycamore basket before movement from senior Xavier Bledson got him open for a triple on the wing.

Gray was quickly pulled after picking up a second foul.