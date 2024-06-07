ISU great Vincent Allen on ballot for 2025 College Football Hall of Fame

It’s taken 47 years, but one of college football’s most prolific 1970s running backs is a step closer to a significant honor.

Former Indiana State star Vincent Allen is among the nominees on the newly released 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Though Allen played from 1973-77 and became one of the first four Division I rushers to gain 1,000 yards or more in each of four seasons, he’s never been nominated for induction until now.

“If selected, this would be a tremendous honor for me,” the now 69-year-old Allen said Thursday.

There are no Indiana State players in the College Hall of Fame, which is based in Atlanta. Allen set multiple school records nearly a half-century ago and several still stand. He remains ISU’s career leader in rushing yards (4,335), touchdowns (33) and total yards (5,435), as well as in other rushing categories.

Allen was inducted into the ISU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1998.

His performances during the mid-1970s occurred while Indiana State made the lofty transition from small-college level to NCAA Division I.

As a junior, The Associated Press named him to its Little All-America First Team in 1975. Allen would’ve been an AP First Teamer as a sophomore too. Alas, Allen got bumped to the AP Second Team by a standout from Jackson State — a senior named Walter Payton.

Allen came to ISU from Richmond High School and though he stood just 5-foot-7, the quick and elusive back made an immediate impact, gaining 1,066 yards as a freshman in 1973, followed by 1,221 in 1974 and 1,022 in 1975.

In the next-to-last game of his junior season, Allen tore the cruciate ligament and cartilage in his knee in a loss at Tulsa. The NFL St. Louis Cardinals’ team surgeon performed surgery, Allen sat out the 1976 season to recover and then picked right up where he left off, gaining 1,026 yards in his delayed senior season.

At that time, Allen was just the fourth Division I runner ever to gain 1,000 yards or more in four consecutive playing seasons. That elite foursome included College Football Hall of Famer and Pitt star Tony Dorsett.

After college, Allen had an impressive preseason stint as a Chicago Bears free agent in 1980, but didn’t make the regular-season roster. Payton filled the Bears’ starting role, of course. Prior to that, he played two seasons in the Canadian Football League.

Allen expressed gratitude Thursday for all involved in his career, leading up to this long-awaited College Football Hall of Fame nomination.

“Special thanks to my family, coaches and players that I played with on every level,” Allen said. “Many people played a major part in my success as a football player and my thanks goes out to everyone. God gave me the gift and the talent to become a really good player. Being selected would be amazing for me. Being a top-notch football player meant the world to me.

“I loved the game of football and was very proud to say I could compete with the best.”

The players selected for the College Hall’s 2025 class will be announced in January, surrounding college football’s national championship game, said Hillary Jeffries, director of special projects for the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

The nominees include 77 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 34 coaches from the divisional ranks. Voting is done by the more than 12,000 Foundation members and current College Hall of Famers. Their votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class, according to a NFF news release.

Typically, each inductee class includes 20 to 24 players, Jeffries said, and a total of 22 were selected for the 2024 class. The induction ceremony will be Dec. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas.

To view the full list of nominees, go online to footballfoundation.org.