ISU bats come alive to keep Sycamores alive in MVC baseball tournament

Midway through a Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament elimination game on Saturday, Indiana State was tied with Southern Illinois, but there was a big concern for the Sycamores lit up for all to see underneath the “H” column on the German American Bank Field scoreboard.

The number on the board indicated “2”, as in, two hits for ISU after five innings.

It’s rare for ISU’s potent offense to hit the snooze bar for that long in a game. For ISU to keep itself alive, the cobwebs would need to be shaken off.

In the sixth inning, ISU splashed itself in the face with some cold water and got to work.

ISU unleashed a five-hit attack that saw 10 batters come to the plate in a four-run inning the swung the game in the Sycamores favor for good. ISU earned a 7-3 victory to stay alive in Evansville.

“At this point of the season, when so much scouting has occurred, you have to be smart and subtle and you have to move around in that box. If they’re throwing away, you have to crowd [the plate] early, if they’re throwing you in, back off a little. A lot of breaking balls, move up,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.

“We just weren’t very smart at times. When guys get in the same toe-hold, and get pitched the same sequence and have the same result, at some point you have to get smart with the ABs," Hannahs added.

ISU will next play in a 7 p.m. Saturday evening contest. Evansville played Illinois State on Saturday afternoon and regardless of the result of that game, ISU will play the Purple Aces. It will either be a championship scenario for the Aces, or, like it is for ISU, an elimination game. The Sycamores can only play for the MVC Tournament championship if the tourney gets extended to Sunday.

ISU (42-12) seemed to be in a better spot than it might otherwise be this deep into the tournament pitching-wise. Due to Wednesday’s lightning delay, ISU starting pitcher Jared Spencer could return on two days rest after he pitched just 1 2/3 innings on Wednesday.

Spencer got through the first two inning unscathed, but the Salukis got to him in the third inning. A RBI single by Mathieu Vallee – who was 7-for-10 with four runs scored and 3 RBI in two games against ISU in the tournament – and a RBI double by Steven Loden staked the Salukis to a 2-0 lead as Spencer faced eight batters in the frame.

Luckily for ISU, SIU was in a giving mood when the Sycamores batted in their half of the third.

The Salukis committed three errors in ISU’s half of the third. The only hard-hit ball in the inning was a run-scoring single by Dom Listi, but thanks to the errors, three runs came across for the Sycamores as they led 3-2.

SIU (33-27) tied the game in the fifth via a Jordan Bach double, but the ISU awakening was coming.

Listi led off the sixth with a single, followed by a Luis Hernandez double. With one out, Adam Pottinger broke the tie with a bloop single to center. That was followed by a two-run double by Mike Sears into the left field gap. Grant Magill’s RBI single later in the frame staked ISU to a 7-3 lead.

It would hold thanks to a good relief effort from Matt Parenteau. The right-hander only allowed two SIU hits over three innings of work as ISU stayed alive.

“He did a great job. I’m pleased with the way [ISU’s relief pitchers] have competed,” Hannahs said.

Hannahs said pitching is getting thin and got a bit thinner thanks to some bad luck on Saturday.

“We’re way down. We had one of our guys get hurt in the bullpen, which puts us down a guy, which is terrible right now with the 27-man limit. We can probably patch enough tonight. Tomorrow becomes a problem,” Hannahs said.

Hannahs declined to name the pitcher who was injured.