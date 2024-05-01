ISU basketball adds 6-6 juco freshman Jahni Summers

May 1—Head coach Matthew Graves continues to rebuild the Indiana State Sycamore roster for the upcoming 2024-25 college basketball season.

Jahni Summers announced Wednesday on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account that he's committed to play for ISU, where Graves took over last month from former coach Josh Schertz, who left to coach Saint Louis University after the Sycamores' 32-7 NIT runner-up season.

Summers, a 6-foot-6 guard, averaged 18.2 points per game last season at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. Summers and the Red Ravens finished the 2023-24 season 14-18. It's a program that won the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association championship.

Summers also hit 45% of his field goals, 37.1% of his 3-pointers and 76.4% of his free throws.

He came to Coffeyville from Evansville Harrison High School and then DME Academy, a training school in Daytona, Fla. Playing for Harrison in the 2021-22 high school season, Summers scored a team-high 25 points in a 67-48 loss to Terre Haute North. Summers averaged 18.1 points per game for Harrison that season, second-highest in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference.

As an Evansville native, his X announcement says, "Going home."

