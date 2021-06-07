ISU baseball season ends as Sycamores bow to Yellowjackets' power

Jun. 7—Going into Sunday's NCAA Nashville Regional elimination game against Georgia Tech, Indiana State's baseball team couldn't be blamed for feeling buoyant.

Zach Frey had given the Sycamores a complete game effort in a survival win over Presbyterian on Saturday. That meant ISU's pitching situation was as good as it possibly could be staring down a scenario where the Sycamores had to beat both the Yellowjackets, and later, Vanderbilt, to survive to a winner-take-all game against the host Commodores on Monday.

Having all of the chess pieces in place for a solid plan is one thing, but execution is required to make it work, and in that department, the Sycamores didn't have what they needed against the Yellowjackets.

Georgia Tech jumped on ISU pitching from the start as the Yellowjackets cruised to a 9-0 victory that ended ISU's season.

The Yellowjackets (31-24) lashed out 16 hits against eight ISU pitchers. Drew Compton was 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, two of the five Georgia Tech hit on the day. In addition, Georgia Tech starting pitcher Andy Archer went the distance as he scattered four hits over nine innings.

It was a Murphy's Law kind of day for the Sycamores.

"They got up early and I thought their pitcher did a good job of pitching with the lead. He threw a lot of strikes, and even though we barreled up some balls, good things happen when you throw strikes," said ISU shortstop Jordan Schaffer, who finished the season with a 12-game hit streak.

ISU coach Mitch Hannahs could only acknowledge that nothing much went right for the Sycamores.

"Obviously not the result we wanted. We had a lot of respect for their offense and even more respect after watching them last night against [Vanderbilt starter Zach] Leiter. We just couldn't get them out today. We had a tough time getting them off the barrel," Hannahs said.

"Not the way we wanted to finish, but our club worked hard to get to this point. We didn't have the gas today, but I'm proud of what we accomplished this season," Hannahs added.

ISU started Connor Cline, who had been the Sycamores' second starter for much of the season, but who fell out of the rotation late in the campaign. On the second pitch of the contest, Georgia Tech shortstop began ISU's nightmarish first inning with a solo home run that just barely cleared the right field fence.

After a walk and a strikeout, Compton punished another Cline offering with a solid two-run home run to right. Exit Cline, enter Will Buraconak.

The big lefty was dependable throughout the season, but couldn't find the zone on Sunday as he loaded the bases on three batters. Colin Hall's sacrifice fly to right — it nearly left the park — made it 4-0. ISU called on Jake Ridgway to finish the inning and he was able to prevent further damage as Georgia Tech stranded the bases loaded.

It was only a temporary reprieve, though. In the second, Tres Gonzalez led off with a double and scored via a Kevin Parada RBI single to make it 5-0. ISU didn't escape the cycle until Tyler Grauer relieved Ridgeway in the second.

Grauer held the fort until the fourth when Compton struck again with a long home run to left that hit Vanderbilt's Memorial Gym on one bounce. In the sixth, Jenkins and Malloy added their own solo home runs to make it 8-0. A RBI single by Parada later rounded out the scoring.

Despite the downer ending, ISU's NCAA regional season was one that was likely ahead of schedule given the make-up of the roster. Of ISU's everyday starters, only Max Wright had a full season of starting experience going into the year. These Sycamores carved out their own NCAA-worthy legacy.

"You do this for the guys who played before you, right? You want to uphold the expectations and the standards that they built. You look back to the team in 2019, but it started before that. You hope in the future guys will keep holding up those same standards," Wright said.

Hannahs said the tournament experience was invaluable for a team that has a significant amount of talent back (draft and transfers notwithstanding) to take into next season.

"I think just being here you learn a lot about what you can and can't get away with. During the season, guys got away with some stuff we didn't get away with today," Hannahs said.

Hannahs also acknowledged that these Sycamores arrived a bit ahead of schedule based on the lack of game experience most of the roster had in an aborted 2020 season and a 2021 schedule in which ISU only played eight home games.

"I think in terms of the team, when you've got everyone new [in the starting lineup] except Max, and he didn't play in the shortened [2020] season, we were trying to get our feet on the ground. I think we're ahead of schedule," said Hannahs.

"I'm surprised we got here this quickly, but I'm also not, because I know how hard these guys worked and how hard our staff pushed them," Hannahs concluded.

GEORGIA TECH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Waddell ss 5-2-2-1, Jackson ss 1-0-0-0, Gonzalez lf-cf 4-2-1-0, DeLeo cf 1-0-0-0, Parada c 5-0-2-2, Turley c 1-0-0-0, Compton dh 5-2-3-3, Taylor ph 1-0-0-0, Jenkins 1b 5-2-3-1, Malloy 3b 4-1-3-1, Anderson ph-3b 1-0-0-0, Reid rf 4-0-1-0, Hall cf 3-0-1-1, Grenkoski lf 1-0-0-0, Wilhite 2b 4-0-0-0. TOTALS 45-9-16-9.

INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Schaffer ss 3-0-1-0, Hanna rf 4-0-0-0, Wright c 4-0-1-0, Rivera 1b 3-0-0-0, Urdaneta 2b 3-0-0-0, Harbison ph 1-0-0-0, Magill dh 2-0-0-0, Barrett ph 1-0-0-0, Cusumano 3b 1-0-0-0, Sears ph-3b 1-0-0-0, Barrow ph 1-0-0-0, Beck lf 2-0-0-0, Nelson ph-lf 1-0-0-0, Gergely cf 3-0-2-0. TOTALS 30-0-4-0.

Georgia Tech=410=102=100=-=9

Indiana State=000=000=000=-=0

E — Wright (1), Cusumano (5), Sears 2 (3). DP — GT 1. LOB — GT 13, ISU 7. 2B — Waddell (12), Gonzalez (16), Compton (10), Jenkins (12); Schaffer (10), Gergely (5). HR — Waddell (7), Compton 2 (12), Jenkins (9), Malloy (11). SF — Hall (1). SB — Waddell (5).

Georgia Tech=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO

Archer (W, 5-5)=9=4=0=0=3=7

Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO

Cline (L, 4-3)=1/3=2=3=3=1=1

Buraconak=1/3=2=1=1=1=0

Ridgway=1/3=2=1=1=1=0

Grauer=2 2/3=2=1=1=0=1

Drake=2 2/3=5=2=2=0=4

Weaver=1/3=3=1=1=0=0

Jachec=1 2/3=0=0=0=0=1

Cross=2/3=0=0=0=0=0

WP — Grauer (7). HBP — by Archer (Schaffer). T — 2:57. A — 2,775.

Next — Georgia Tech (31-24) advanced to play Vanderbilt in an elimination game later on Sunday. ISU finished its season with a 31-21 record.