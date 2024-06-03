ISU baseball season comes to an end after 5-0 loss at Kentucky

A bow was tied on Indiana State’s baseball season on Sunday … long before anyone wanted it to be.

The Sycamores proved to be out-matched in the first game of the NCAA Lexington Regional final on Sunday night at Kentucky Proud Park. Host Kentucky, the second-ranked team in the nation, only needed to win once and the Wildcats did so with conviction in a 5-0 victory.

ISU’s College World Series dream – which seemed reasonable with a runaway Missouri Valley Conference regular season title, a 44-win season, a top 10 national RPI rank and the experience of having advanced to a super regional in 2023 – was dashed by a slight late-season dip in form, a NCAA selection committee that sent ISU on the road for the postseason, but most of all, high-caliber opponents once ISU got to the NCAA postseason.

“They beat us. They played well, they have a nice club and they play all phases of the game,” said ISU coach Mitch Hannahs on the Wildcats.

Considering it was ISU’s fourth game of the regional, it wasn’t in bad shape pitching-wise. Brennyn Cutts’ complete game effort against Illinois earlier on Sunday in ISU’s 13-2 win over the Fighting Illini gave Hannahs plenty of options to choose from.

There was only one problem – it was a confident Kentucky lineup that they had to negotiate.

After a 90-minute rain and lightning delay pushed back the start of the game, Hannahs started Cole Gilley, but Kentucky was committed to jumping on the Sycamores early.

After a spectacular diving catch in center field by Adam Pottinger on a hard-hit ball by Ryan Waldschmidt started the game on the right foot for the Sycamores, the Wildcats went to work.

Emilien Pitre drew a walk and advanced to third base on a throwing error by Gilley on a pickoff attempt. Pitre scored on a sacrifice fly to right and Kentucky had an early 1-0 lead.

Though it was just one run, Kentucky hit the ball hard, even on outs. In the second, Ryan Nicholson would hit one further than anyone.

With one out, Nicholson hammered a Gilley offering to deep right field. A no-doubt home run, it nearly sailed out of Kentucky Proud Park itself. Jacob Pruitt would relieve Gilley and get ISU out of a bases loaded jam, but Kentucky led 2-0.

The Wildcats (43-14) used a two-out rally in the third to add their next run. A pair of singles and a walk were followed by a bases-loaded hit batsman as Nolan McCarthy’s pain was Kentucky’s gain with a 3-0 lead.

“We had a tough time taking the crowd out of it when they got those early runs,” Hannahs said.

After that, Pruitt settled down and kept Kentucky’s bats quiet for a while. It was a perfect chance for ISU to get back in the game.

The Sycamores (44-15) had plenty of opportunities to do so, but didn’t take them.

A double play ended the first inning, ISU had runners stranded in scoring position in the second and third innings – and the frustration mounted as the game went along.

In the fourth, Mike Sears led off with a double, but was tagged out when he ran to third on a grounder to Kentucky’s third base side.

In the fifth, ISU had two runners on with no outs, but was held off the board on a spectacular one-out diving catch by Kentucky shortstop Grant Smith on a blooper by Parker Stinson.

The catch against the grain not only took away a base hit and Riley Iffrig couldn’t tag from third base either as Smith got to his feet quick enough to prevent it.

“Give Kentucky credit, they made some nice plays in those situations. I thought [Kentucky starting pitcher Mason] Moore made some good, quality pitches in a couple of those jams,” Hannahs said.

“In postseason play, your opportunities are limited and when you get them, you have to take advantage of them. I knew when we kind of let those slide by it would be tough to silent the crowd and hold Kentucky at bay,” Hannahs added.

In the seventh, Kentucky’s bats woke back up. After a leadoff single by Smith, Pitre hit a one-out, two-run, opposite field home run into the left field bullpen to make it 5-0.

ISU put two on with one out in the eighth inning, but that rally was also snuffed out before ISU could get on the scoreboard.

“Everything we hit hard was right at them,” Sears said. “The momentum – we could never get it on our side and that was frustrating.”

It was a tough way to end a season where the Sycamores hoped to reached a super regional or beyond for a second straight year. Emotions were understandably high in the ISU dugout in the wake of the defeat.

“I’m really proud of my teammates. Right now, I’m not even thinking we just loss, I’m thinking about the family in the dugout. It’s going to be hard to leave them,” said ISU shortstop Randal Diaz, who ended the season with a 32-game hitting streak.

“After the game, I bust out into tears. You get so close to your best friends and it comes to an end and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Sears said. “We wanted to win today and tomorrow and get a taste of that super regional we got last year. We were hungrier this year than we’ve ever been. To fall short of that is a little disappointing. I’m grateful I got to come here and all of the relationships I had.”

Hannahs gave this group – the core of a team that won 89 games in two wildly successful seasons – very high praise.

“I’m really proud of my guys. It’s been an absolutely great group to coach. They allowed us to coach them hard, and what I mean by that is we’ve been honest with them and they take constructive criticism. They’ve been a pleasure. They’ve done a lot for our program and it’ll be tough to see them leave us,” Hannahs said.