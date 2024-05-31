ISU baseball hopes to apply tourney experience to good use

Making a NCAA regional is no longer an irregular occurrence for the Indiana State baseball program. In the last five seasons played (2020 was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic), ISU has only failed to make an NCAA regional once.

Last year, ISU earned the right to host and won a regional for the first time since the current format was adopted in 1999.

Given all of that, the Sycamores won’t be intimidated by their trip to Kentucky to play in the Lexington Regional this weekend — even if the level of competition is elite.

ISU opens its Lexington Regional journey at 7 p.m. Friday as the Sycamores play familiar foe Illinois.

Kentucky (40-14) and Western Michigan (31-21) comprise the rest of the regional field and they will play each other at noon Friday. It is a double-elimination format. The regional could end Sunday or Monday, depending on weather and how the double-elimination plays out.

The current crop of Sycamores went through the experience of advancing to a super regional in 2023. Host Kentucky did the same in 2023, advancing from Kentucky Proud Park, it’s home venue.

The Sycamores (42-13) believe the confidence gained from past success can only help as they try again to make a College World Series run.

“It helps us stay confident as a team kind of knowing what we’re getting into. We know the focus that it takes to win a game in a regional and what it takes to win a regional and move in. It’s going to take a lot of hard work and it will push us to our limits, but that’s what it’s all about,” ISU outfielder Adam Pottinger said.

What did ISU learn from their two-weekend run in 2023? The main thing was how competitive it was.

Even though the Sycamores went undefeated during the Terre Haute Regional a year ago, all of the games were close with none decided by more than three runs. Same for the super regional at Texas Christian as no game was decided by more than three runs.

“The margin for error in postseason baseball is little to none. We learned that last year when the competitiveness takes us to a whole new level,” ISU catcher Grant Magill said. “The experience of us being there helps and it’s a matter of whether we dig deep enough to get through.”

When asked to give his own view of ISU’s draw — the winner of the Lexington Regional faces the winner of the Corvallis Regional at Oregon State — ISU coach Mitch Hannahs didn’t flinch in setting the Sycamores’ expectations nor their possibilities.

“It’s a tall task,” said Hannahs, who mentioned the possibility of playing Oregon State or another quality opponent in a super regional if ISU were to advance from Lexington.

“You talk about playing at the top of your level for two straight weekends, but that’s what it takes this time of year.”

Indiana State’s Adam Pottinger tries to avoid the tag by Illinois’ Cal Hejza during the Sycamores’ 7-6 win March 12 at Bob Warn Field.

The first task is Illinois, a team ISU is familiar with having played the Fighting Illini twice. ISU won 7-6 at Bob Warn Field on March 12, while Illinois romped 21-11 in Champaign, Ill., on April 30.

However, both teams will get a much different look than they get for mid-week games where the regular pitching rotation is rarely used.

Illinois’ usual “Friday starter” – their first pitcher in their rotation – is Jack Crowder (6-2, 5.25). He struck out 75 in 82 1/3 innings. He lost his last start against Penn State in the Big Ten tournament and hasn’t had an outing all season where he didn’t concede at least one run.

Illinois also has Cooper Omans (4-1, 3.73) who has only given up two earned runs combined in his last three starts.

The Sycamores enter the regional with its starting pitching not at its best. Jared Spencer (6-0, 4.09) had one outing spoiled by lightning and his short-rest return ended after just three innings of work.

Brennyn Cutts (6-1, 3.89) struggled in his start, though he did pitch well in relief in last Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament contest against Evansville.

Luke Hayden (7-2, 3.67) was the lone regular ISU starter to pitch well in the MVC tournament as he allowed three hits in six innings in a victory over Illinois-Chicago last Friday.

Could Hannahs use Zach Davidson (5-1, 2.41), who struck out 14 in relief against Murray State, in a starting role? It’s possible. Hannahs said he considered it in the MVC tournament.

Illinois won the Big Ten regular-season championship by two games over Nebraska and by three over Indiana, but like ISU, the conference tournament didn’t give them the lift they hoped for going into the NCAA postseason.

The Illini (34-19) went 1-2 in the Big Ten tournament, only scoring 10 runs in the three games.

The fact that ISU isn’t playing at home again — ISU is 10th in the RPI, played the 19th-toughest schedule and won the Missouri Valley Conference by five games — still doesn’t sit well with the Sycamores, but stewing about it isn’t going to take them where they want to be.

“It probably took some guys longer than others,” said Magill on getting over not hosting. “ But we have to have our heads screwed on straight. We’re going down with the mentality that we’re going to bring it back here.”

Hannahs would love that and he thinks the players are committing to making it happen.

“Deep down? There’s motivation,” Hannahs said.