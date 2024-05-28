ISU baseball headed to Bluegrass for NCAA regional

The adults of the world tend to take slights the worst. The athletes? It’s not as if they don’t feel slights, but they tend to abide and want to get on with the job at-hand.

That was the vibe given off by Indiana State baseball players as they gathered for the NCAA Baseball regional draw on Monday at a watch party at Rick’s Garage at Idle Creek Golf Course.

Were they disappointed that the Sycamores won’t be a regional host? Sure. Are they going to let it linger? What’s the point?

“The projections are never super-accurate. It’s kind of fun to sit there and know you could go anywhere,” ISU catcher Grant Magill said.

“I think we’re a very confident team. We don’t care who we played or where we play at. That’s kind of been our motto this whole year. It’s time to play with a chip on our shoulder and control what we can control,” ISU outfielder Adam Pottinger said.

Where Indiana State is headed instead is Kentucky. Indiana State is part of the four-team Lexington Regional field which features the host Wildcats, the second overall seeded team.

ISU, the No. 2-seeded team in the Lexington Regional, will play a familiar foe – Illinois – in the opening game at 7 p.m. on Friday. Western Michigan will take on Kentucky in Friday’s other contest at noon.

ISU’s game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Depending on how you look at it? It’s a tough draw for the Sycamores, who despite having the No. 10 RPI ranking, will potentially face RPI No. 3 Kentucky in the second game or beyond. On the other hand? It’s not a friendly draw for the host Wildcats either.

“Obviously, it wasn’t a seeded all the way through type of thing, it became a regional deal having teams within driving distance,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.

NCAA baseball committee chairman Matt Hogue, the athletic director at Coastal Carolina, confirmed that was the case in a conference call shortly after the field was announced.

“There’s fixtures in-place that compel the bracketing to be as regional as possible. Those are NCAA policies and we have to abide by those. That should give you an idea of why [Indiana State] ended up in the location they did,” Hogue said.

As far as ISU was concerned as a host? Hogue said it was considered.

“It’s always close when you’ve got four or five teams and you’re trying to find the differentiators for the hosting,” Hogue said. “You’re trying to match up and compare teams and come to a consensus. Then the committee votes their will at that point.”

In Illinois, ISU (43-12) faces a familiar foe. The Sycamores split a two-game, home-and-home series with the Fighting Illini. ISU used a six-run seventh inning to win 7-6 at Bob Warn Field on March 12. Illinois (34-19) romped 21-11 in a game played in Champaign, Ill. on April 30.

“They really swing it. They have good starting pitching. It’s heckuva challenge,” Hannahs said.

Catcher Cameron Janik (.368, 7 HR, 49 RBI) and designated hitter Jacob Schroeder (.314, 14 HR, 41 RBI) were both first team All-Big Ten for the Illini.

“Seeing Illinois again, they’re a good team and we have to make sure we’re on-point and play our game,” Magill said.

Kentucky (40-14) were the co-champions of the powerful Southeastern Conference in the regular season with Tennessee, though the Wildcats have lost three of their last four games.

The Wildcats boast All-SEC designated hitter Nick Lopez (.369, 6 HR, 49 RBI) and left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (.357, 13 HR, 42 RBI). Kentucky’s pitching staff ranks 27th nationally in WHIP (walks and hits by innings pitched).

Western Michigan (32-21) won the Mid-American Conference Tournament and finished runner-up in the MAC regular season standings.

“Western Michigan won’t be easy for Kentucky in game one. Obviously, Kentucky is the favored team. We played them last year in a three-game series. We know how good they are. They have a good club capable of winning the national championship,” Hannahs said.

ISU fans should be aware that due to the Railbird Festival in Lexington on June 1-2, hotels are scarce and/or expensive in the Lexington region.