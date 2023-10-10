Issuing midseason SEC football awards, from LSU's Jayden Daniels to Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz

As the SEC's season hits its midpoint, let's take stock of where things stand.

Who are the conference's top offensive and defensive players? Whose coaching performance deserves acclaim, and who is already in wait-til-next-year mode?

On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams bust out some hardware.

Some award categories feature multiple good candidates, while others are a bit of a struggle to find a deserving recipient in what's been a down year for the conference.

Here's the midseason honor roll:

Midseason SEC offensive player of the year

Jayden Daniels, LSU quarterback: Daniels was just OK in LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. Since then, he's been fantastic, gouging defenses through the air and with his legs. He's doing all he can to cover up for a defense that's failing LSU.

Honorable mention to Brock Bowers, Georgia tight end: Bowers put on his superhero cape to help Georgia fend off an upset bid from Auburn. He's topped 120 yards receiving in three straight games.

Midseason SEC defensive player of the year

Dallas Turner, Alabama linebacker: Turner is piling up sacks and tackles for loss, but the stats don't tell the full story. He's disrupting plays, too.

Midseason SEC coach of the year

Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri: The Tigers are 5-1 and ranked No. 25 entering a key game against Kentucky. More than the record, they've found offensive life after a few stagnant years. Credit Drinkwitz for hiring offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. Quarterback Brady Cook has taken off this season.

Midseason survivalist

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina quarterback: What could Rattler do in the SEC with a good supporting cast? We won't know. He's a one-man band for the Gamecocks, playing behind a shoddy offensive line.

Wait 'til next year

Texas A&M: We don't really need to explain this one, do we? We'll inevitably fire up the hype machine for the Aggies next June and shut it down come mid-October.

Biggest disappointment

LSU's defense: The Tigers already are out of the playoff hunt and playing catchup in the SEC West race, despite being armed with the SEC's top quarterback and two elite wide receivers. This defense offers little resistance.

Later in the episode

The hosts debate which team had the most disappointing weekend among Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M. The previously unbeaten Wildcats got humiliated in their spotlight moment against No. 1 Georgia, while the Tigers and Aggies let opportunities for a signature victory slip through their fingers.

Week 7 picks!

Picks against the spread:

Arkansas at Alabama (-19.5)

Toppmeyer: Arkansas; Adams: Arkansas

Florida at South Carolina (-2.5)

Toppmeyer: South Carolina; Adams: Florida

Missouri at Kentucky (-2.5)

Toppmeyer: Kentucky; Adams: Missouri

Auburn at LSU (-11)

Toppmeyer: LSU; Adams: LSU

Texas A&M at Tennessee (-3.5)

Toppmeyer: Texas A&M; Adams: Texas A&M

Lock of the week

Toppmeyer: Illinois at Maryland (-13.5); Adams: Georgia (-31.5) at Vanderbilt

Records

Toppmeyer: 15-17-1 (1-5 last week); Adams: 12-19-2 (3-3 last week)

