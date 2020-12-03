Issues with CFP, Michigan’s COVID outbreak, ACC panders to ND & Clemson

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated are back again for your listening pleasure. The Michigan vs. Maryland game is off, casting doubts on "The Game" with Ohio State next weekend. The guys dive into the potential implications for the Buckeyes, as well as Kirk Herbstreit’s messy comments on the latest college football playoff rankings show.

Speaking of our beloved playoff, Pat, Pete and Dan break down the myriad of issues they have with the current system. When will we see some changes?

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller captivated the nation last week. Is she the first of many? And why won't the college ranks take after the NFL and hire more women?

The guys also toss around a couple of People’s Court cases before making their picks against the spread in the Race for the Case.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts