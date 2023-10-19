Issues that plagued Louisville basketball in 2022-23 resurface in win over Simmons College

Kenny Payne said he didn’t care about the final score.

These were the things he wanted to see from his Louisville men’s basketball team when the new-look Cardinals opened exhibition play against Simmons College of the Division II ranks on Wednesday night:

“I want the guys to play with a confidence, a fire,” the second-year head coach told reporters Tuesday. “I want them to show that, (with) all the conditioning that we’re doing, we can play fast. I want us to be physical; I want us to be connected. I want there to be chemistry on the floor, chemistry on the bench from the players cheering for those who are in the game. I want us to look like a unit that cares about each other.

“Those things are important; because, if we’re going to be a really good team, it’s not going to be one guy (or) two guys. It’s going to be a group of guys who have all bought into each other.”

U of L beat Simmons 91-50 but did not look like the team Payne is aspiring for it to be when the ball was tipped at the KFC Yum! Center.

Instead, many issues that plagued last year’s 4-28 season resurfaced.

The Cards turned the ball over 10 times during the opening 10:11, at which point they were clinging to a 13-10 lead against a team that allowed Indiana University Southeast to score 101 points in a game last season. By halftime, they had coughed up possession 13 times.

They missed 11 of their first 20 field-goal attempts, tallied just six assists on their 14 made shots and scored only two fast-break points before the break.

A 24-1 run over the final 5:39 of the first half, with Curtis Williams and Mike James combining for 16 points, put this one out of reach. Louisville took a 44-16 lead into the locker room and outscored Simmons 47-34 from there.

There will be plenty to correct when Payne runs back the tape. But perhaps that’s exactly what he wanted while his group of eight newcomers and four scholarship returners continue to jell on the court.

“I think they’re capable; I’ve seen it in spurts,” he told reporters Tuesday. “I need to see it consistently; I need to see it when the lights are on; I need to see it when times are hard, not when times are good.”

Williams led all scorers with 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to go along with five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. James (13), Tre White (12) and JJ Traynor (10) were the only players on both sides to reach double digits.

U of L’s final exhibition is a 7 p.m. tipoff Oct. 30 against Kentucky Wesleyan at the Yum! Center. The Cards' regular season begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 with a home game against UMBC.

