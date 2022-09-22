Is there an issue with Lamar Jackson’s throwing arm? | You Pod to Win the Game

Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald, the newest additions to the Yahoo Sports’ NFL family. Our NFL trio discusses the alarming news out of Baltimore on Wednesday, as the Ravens superstar quarterback wore a sleeve on his throwing arm, and did not attempt any passes during practice. Ravens Head Coach dismissed the day off as maintenance for Jackson, but our reporters aren’t buying it. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.