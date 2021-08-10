Issa Rae to unveil new unscripted series ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’

FIRST LOOK: Get all the info about the show’s cast before it debuts on Aug. 19

Issa Rae has a ton of projects on the way and while fans are waiting for the final season of Insecure to hit HBO, they can dig into her new unscripted series Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

In it, viewers will get to follow seven friends as they navigate life, love, and pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. The 20-somethings are striving to make their mark on the world and building careers in streetwear, fashion, skincare, content creation, marketing, and public relations, while figuring out which friends are for keeps and which ones may be holding them back.

We’ve already seen several episodes of the series and let’s just say it’s certainly worth a watch.

Here’s the 411 on the cast:

Amanda Scott is a 25-year-old PR professional and social media maven born and raised in Inglewood, California. She currently works in the financial services industry in communications. As a natural storyteller, she is passionate about telling stories about Black culture, business, and entrepreneurship, especially in South Los Angeles, and is laying the foundation to start her own public relations company. Amanda is also a new real estate investor and entrepreneur. With her catchphrase, “Buy Black the Block,” she is dedicated to buying properties in Black communities and is striving to reach a personal goal of 100 doors.

Briana Jones is 26, born and raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan, who moved to Los Angeles in 2018. Jones currently works in the healthcare field but is actively working on building her own brand. Motivated by her pride in skincare, she created an organic body butter line called “Buttrd By Bri.” Jones is the newest member of the friend group, in the process of adjusting to life in Los Angeles.

Cheryl Des Vignes is a 26-year-old fashion designer and artist from Watts. Having worked for some of the industry’s most well-known brands, Des Vignes created her own clothing brand called Des Vignes. With Des Vignes on the rise, she is dedicated to growing her brand as an advocate for body positivity and sustainable fashion. Des Vignes also regularly mentors young women of color in her community.

Jerrold Smith II, 25, is a Los Angeles native, former Division-1 UCLA basketball athlete, content creator, actor, host, model, and current entertainment marketing specialist at Westbrook, Inc. He has been featured in a number of major brand and product campaigns for the likes of Nike, Adidas, and more, as well as print and online publications such as Sports Illustrated and ESPN. He also created and hosts the Basketball Adjacent Podcast on the BLEAV Podcast Network, which he uses to amplify stories and opportunities about life after and outside of sports.

Jordan Bentley is the 24-year-old founder & CEO of Los Angeles-based streetwear brand, Hypland®. From a home-based clothing brand, he started as a teen to a fully operational, multi-million dollar corporation, Hypland® is on the fast track to becoming one of the fastest-growing streetwear brands owned and operated by a Black male. For Bentley, Hypland® is just the beginning of his entrepreneurial pursuits and serves as a vehicle to inspire more young people and show them it is possible to capitalize on your hobbies and turn them into opportunities to enter the world of business ownership.

P’Jae Compton is a 27-year-old entrepreneur hailing from South Central Los Angeles. His upbringing in LA molded his interminable hustle for success. He is continuously building his empire and expanding his career in the music industry, artist management, fashion, modeling, and as a social media influencer. Compton is the co-owner of the recently launched Los Angeles-based record label, Lost Sound. In 2019, he was awarded by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a “Community Hero.”

Tylynn Burns is a 26-year-old Los Angeles native who currently serves as the founder and director of operations of House Party Creative, a self-started and managed event series agency. With a personal passion for uniting people and creating unique experiences, Burns’ mission with House Party Creative is to curate spaces for Black and Brown creatives, entrepreneurs, and influencers to connect, ideate, network, and most importantly, have fun. She founded #RealBlackGiveback and Real Black Greatness during Juneteenth 2021 to continue House Party Creative’s philanthropic efforts.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles premieres Aug. 19 on HBO Max.

