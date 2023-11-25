Israeli officials: 14 hostages and 42 prisoners to be released under truce deal

Israeli authorities said that 14 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attacks on 7 October would be released on Saturday, as well as 42 Palestinian prisoners.

An Israeli official source said 14 hostages would be handed over by Hamas this Saturday, on the second day of a truce deal.

Prison authorities also said 42 Palestinians prisoners, both male and female, would be freed under the terms of the agreement, which mandates exchanges at a ratio of three to one.

