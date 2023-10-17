Israeli government criticises supermodel Gigi Hadid for supporting Palestine

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been criticised by Israel after she shared a statement about the Israel-Hamas war.

The 28-year-old model, who is half Palestinian, shared an infographic over the weekend about how her support for the state is often mistaken as her supporting Hamas or for anti-Semitism.

The story was a repost of Instagram page consent.wizardry.

It read: “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

The Israeli Government has criticised the post with a recreation of Hadid’s post.

It was altered to read: “There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condeming Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.”

In a caption on its post, which was a series of images and infographics, Israel wrote: “@gigihadid Have you been sleeping the past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you.”

Written on another image of what appeared to be blood next to children’s books, toys and clothing, it added: “If you don’t condemn this your words mean nothing.”

A week ago, Hadid first posted about the Israel-Hamas, situation, saying she did not condemn the “terrorising of innocent people” and dreamed of a free Palestine not at the expense of Jewish people.

“While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person,” Hadid wrote. She said the spate of violence was “not in alignment with and does not do any good for the Free Palestine movement”.

“The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back and forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli deserves to be a casualty of), and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine [is equal to] antisemitic,” Hadid added.

In the past, both Hadid and her supermodel sister, Bella have spoken out in support of the Free Palestine movement. They are half Palestinian - as their father Mohamed Anwar Hadid, is a Palestinian immigrant.