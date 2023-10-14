The Israeli army faces uncharted warfare in Gaza

Israeli soldiers guard a checkpoint near the border with Lebanon - AP/Petros Giannakouris

As the generals of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) ready their troops for the first ground invasion of Gaza in almost a decade, they will have one question on their minds: what don’t we know?

The Israeli military fought a bloody war in Gaza in 2014, losing 73 soldiers over a seven week-confict that saw more than 2,000 Palestinians killed, and the Shin Bet intelligence service has a nuanced understanding of where Hamas’ military bases lie.

But military technology has evolved rapidly in the years since and analysts note that the soldiers entering the strip may face new threats, new traps and new ways of war.

Unlike in previous bouts with Israel, Hamas presides over what John Spencer, chair of urban warfare studies at the Modern Warfare Institute at Westpoint, calls “a poor man’s air force”.

In last weekend’s terrorist attack, Hamas unveiled its fleet of drones: small, commercially available quadcopters capable of reconnaissance and delivering small payloads of explosives. The group demonstrated that the drones were able to neutralise mounted machine gun posts.

Ukrainian forces fighting Russia have shown how effective even cheap drones can be at disabling expensive heavy armour such as tanks. Spencer says that their ability to drop munitions from above, where vehicles are typically more vulnerable than face-on, is a threat that the IDF has not faced before.

Israeli army infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) deploy along the border with the Gaza Strip

In addition to the threat of drones, Spencer says, “there are a lot of unknowns”. Hamas has previously claimed to have sophisticated anti-aircraft weapons. Whilst these claims have never been substantiated, Spencer says “it’s reasonable to expect” that the group possess some “unknown capabilities” acquired from foreign sponsors, that could include shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft and Javelin anti-armour missiles.

Even without expensive new weapons, the IDF will find Hamas deeply entrenched in the 139-square-mile coastal enclave. Since taking power in 2006, the group has turned Gaza into a fortress, diverting hundreds of thousands of tonnes of concrete from civil and developmental projects to build defensive structures both above and below ground.

The most famous of these defensive structures is the “Gaza Metro”, a series of tunnels that Hamas claims stretches 500 kilometres, about 100 kilometres further than the total length of the London Underground. “It’s a city under a city,” says Spencer.

The network of tunnels that wind through Gaza’s porous soil, connects buildings built with steel rebar reinforced concrete that “can take a real hit and provide a very protected position for an urban defender,” says Spencer. Steel rebar also gives effective protection against radar and some types of thermal imaging.

Within the buildings themselves, Israeli troops could encounter a range of booby traps and rigged explosives, ranging from hand grenade-sized trip wires, to artillery shells. “Some can be an entire building,” Spencer says, “multiple chain-reaction explosives”. The idea is not so much the amount of explosives, which can vary, but the spread so as to cover “every street, every house”, says Spencer.

An Israeli soldier waves from a tank near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel

In this, the battle for Gaza may resemble the Philippines’ army’s campaign to retake the city of Marawi from Islamic State in 2017. It took them over five months to dislodge just under 1,000 militants, who used IEDs and booby traps to fortify their position. The army’s approach relied heavily on airstrikes and artillery, which destroyed vast swathes of the city and left over 400,000 people homeless.

In comparison, Hamas fighters number between 30,000 and 40,000.

“In some ways, conditions couldn’t be worse for a ground invasion”, says Natan Sachs, the director of the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institute. “Urban warfare is the hardest kind of warfare. Hamas has been entrenching itself in Gaza in the territory and the population, preparing for just this kind of occasion.”

Amidst speculation around Israel’s long term objectives for the mission, Professor Kobi Michael of the Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, says that its aim is to “totally eliminate all the military and the governmental capacity of Hamas”. Such an operation, he speculates, could take “weeks or months”.

Asked about what Israel might do with Gaza after the war, Michael, who also served as chief of the Palestinian desk at the Strategic Affairs Ministry, says: “I don’t care. We don’t have the time to think about it. We have to accomplish our mission. Then it will be a problem of the Arab world and the international community.”

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu visits IDF troops near Gaza

Earlier in the week, former MI6 chief Alex Younger said that “it’s really obvious now that Hamas are essentially laying a trap for Israel”.

The terrorist group “will be well pleased if Israel commits itself to an open-ended, full-scale ground invasion of Gaza because of the scale and intensity of conflict that that would entail, and the loss of innocent life that would inevitably follow and the radicalisation that would engender,” he said.