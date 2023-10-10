'Israel Will Win This War': Netanyahu Vows Retaliation as Death Toll Soars

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “win the war” against Hamas, after the death toll in Israel soared to more than 900 on Monday, October 9, according to local authorities.

In a livestreamed address, Netanyahu said Israel would “exact a price” that will be “remembered for decades to come”.

“We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way,” he said. “But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it.”

“Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come.”

“They are savages. Hamas is ISIS. And just as the forces of civilization united to defeat ISIS, the forces of civilization must support Israel in defeating Hamas.”

Netanyahu went on to thank the United States for their support. “Israel will win this war, and when Israel wins, the entire civilized world wins”, he added.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, as of Monday, more than 900 Israelis were killed, and more than 2,600 were injured.

At least 687 people were killed in the Gaza Strip and thousands injured by Monday evening, in retaliation attacks, Palestinian officials said. Credit: Benjamin Netanyahu via Storyful