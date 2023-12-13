Israel under pressure from allies, as Gaza descends into 'Hell on Earth'

Pressure is intensifying on Israel, as US President Joe Biden warns it risked losing support for its war on Hamas by "indiscriminate" bombing in Gaza and the UN General Assembly has demanded a ceasefire.

Israeli forces battled Hamas militants and bombed more targets in the Gaza Strip more than two months into the war sparked by the Palestinian group's unprecedented 7 October attack.

But Israel's staunchest ally warned it risked losing backing over the terrible humanitarian toll in Gaza, which the United Nations likened to "hell on earth".

Biden said Israel had "most of the world supporting it" after the 7 October attack, which according to Israeli officials killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 240 hostages.

But in his most blunt remarks since the war began, Biden said Israel was starting to lose that support "by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place".

Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza to destroy Hamas has left over 18,000 dead – mostly women and children – according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Biden added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must also "change" his stance on a two-state solution for the Palestinians.



