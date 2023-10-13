Israel trying to 'ethnically cleanse' Gaza Strip, says Palestinian National Initiative
Israel trying to 'ethnically cleanse' Gaza Strip, says Palestinian National Initiative. Source: BBC Radio 4 Today
Israel trying to 'ethnically cleanse' Gaza Strip, says Palestinian National Initiative. Source: BBC Radio 4 Today
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.
The Philadelphia Phillies are on to the next round. The Atlanta Braves are going home.
The Phillies are going back to the NLCS, thanks to Nick Castellanos and some clutch defense.
The Phillies' slugger had one home run in his first 26 career postseason games.
Which players are you avoiding in drafts this season? Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus (and some industry friends) make their picks.
Nothing is stopping the Diamondbacks so far this postseason.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Deshaun Watson did not practice Wednesday due to the injury.
Sergio Brown reportedly was deported Tuesday from Mexico and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement officers near San Diego.
Each team sits at 1-4 and has some enticing players it could trade. That group might include Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Baylor is 2-4 in 2023 and is scoring fewer than 22 points per game.
Dean Kremer is a dual citizen and has family living in the Tel Aviv area. He said Monday that they were safe after fighting broke out in the country on Saturday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’s attempt to get more money in his program through NIL donations.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The Packers and Raiders didn't generate much offense.
Check out our latest position preview for 2023-24 fantasy basketball drafts, the shooting guards.
Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals showed that no hype was too big for this battle.
Check out our latest fantasy basketball position preview for 2023-24.