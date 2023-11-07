Israel Strikes Building Next to Gaza's Al-Quds Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released aerial footage on November 7 showing a strike on a building next to Al-Quds Hospital in Tel al-Hawa, west of Gaza City, that they said was targeted because Hamas fighters had barricaded themselves inside.

The IDF said they carried out a precision airstrike on the building on Monday night, and said large secondary explosions indicated the presence of armaments inside.

Storyful could not independently verify whether the building was occupied by Hamas militants, nor if weapons were stored inside.

The building is located approximately 50 meters (164 feet) across the street from Al-Quds Hospital, which is operated by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

On Monday night, the PRCS said two rockets struck a building about 50 meters from the hospital’s gate. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful