'Israel shouldn't overly trouble Scotland'

Israel should not prove overly troublesome opponents for Scotland in Friday's Euro 2025 qualifier at Hampden.

The Israelis have lost both of their opening games in the group - 2-0 away to Slovakia and 4-2 at “home” in Hungary against Serbia.

They earned a place in this group as a result of an impressive Nations League campaign, though, dropping just two points to earn promotion from League C against Estonia, Kazakhstan and Armenia.

In a significant blow to their hopes of pulling off a shock, they have lost Sharon Beck to injury. The 29-year-old scored nine goals in four games in that Nations League campaign but will miss both games against the Scots, while veteran Karin Sendel has retired from the national team.

Many of the current squad play in the Israeli league, including former Glasgow City player Vital Kats, who is one of a number to represent the domestic champions Kiryat Gat.

A handful of the squad ply their trade abroad, from the USA to Spain, Turkey and Germany, where both Noa Selimhodzic and Maria Almasri helped Turbine Potsdam win the Bundesliga 2 this season.