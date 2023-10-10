Israel pledges to crush Hamas with attack that will 'reverberate for generations'

Flames and smoke billow from Gaza amid Israeli bombing - Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to crush Hamas as he compared the terrorist group to Islamic State.

The Israeli prime minister’s remarks came after he said he had no choice but to invade Gaza and as the West warned allies of Hamas to stand down.

Speaking in English, Mr Netanyahu said: “The atrocities committed by Hamas have not been seen since Isis atrocities.

“Bound children executed along with their families. Young men and women shot in the back, executed. Other horrors I won’t describe here.

“We have always known who Hamas is. Now the entire world knows. Hamas is Isis. And we will defeat it just like the enlightened world defeated Isis. This vile enemy wanted war and it will get war.”

Israel is at war.



We didn’t want this war.



It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way.

But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it.



Once, the Jewish people were stateless.

Once, the Jewish people were defenseless.

No longer.



Hamas will… pic.twitter.com/eVECGnzLu3 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 9, 2023

Israeli troops lined up on the territory’s border on Monday after pounding the 140 sq mile strip with 2,400 air strikes – one of the largest ever bombardments in a single day.

Gaza has been placed under “complete siege”, Israel’s defence minister said, with a vow to cut off all supplies of food, water and electricity in a bid to starve Hamas out.

In return, the group warned that if Israel does not end its bombardment, it will execute one civilian on live television for every bomb that is dropped without warning.

In his televised statement, Mr Netanyahu said that the air strikes were “just the beginning” and that recriminations by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had “only started”.

“What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations,” he said.

On a call with Joe Biden, the US president, the Israeli prime minister reportedly said he would be forced to launch a ground assault on Gaza, telling him: “We have to go in. We can’t negotiate now.”

Mr Netanyahu, who is under intense pressure over Israel’s worst security lapse in generations, also called for a government of national unity.

Israeli citizens have been told to stock up on enough food and water for 72 days, should they be required to take shelter in what may be a long war.

It came as fears were rising among Western nations that an Israeli invasion could trigger supporters of Hamas, including Hizbollah, a Lebanese Islamist group and regional proxy of Iran, to join the war.

On Monday, Israel exchanged rocket fire with the terrorist group on the northern border, killing at least one of its members.

The leaders of Hizbollah, which the UK proscribed as a terrorist organisation in 2019, have said they would invade if Israel launches a full ground assault on Gaza.

A senior Pentagon official told reporters that the US’s deployment of an aircraft carrier and smaller warships to the region should be read as a warning to Hizbollah and Iran to “think twice” before joining the fray.

Senior intelligence officials reportedly believe Iran is driving the conflict to draw the US into a broader war with the Muslim world.

On Monday, Ron Dermer, the Israeli strategic affairs minister, said it was clear Iran was “working right now to bring more and more terror groups into this fight”.

On Saturday, Mr Biden said the US was concerned a “party hostile to Israel” could “exploit” the war.

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, warned more fronts in the war would present “incalculable consequences for the whole region”.

Local media reported that Israel warned Hizbollah’s leader it would use the US navy to “destroy Damascus” and target the group’s ally, Bashar al-Assad, if it was to join the war.

On Monday, James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said he had spoken to governments across the Middle East, who he said had agreed that “nobody wants this to spill out into other parts of the region”.

In Gaza, Egyptian officials sealed off the Rafah Border Crossing, trapping Palestinians facing air strikes and the prospect of a ground invasion.

More than 300,000 reserve troops have been mobilised from the Israeli civilian population, and many have been sent to the Gaza border in armoured vehicles, in what many analysts interpreted as a sign of an imminent ground invasion.

Other troops were sent north to skirmish with Hizbollah forces on the Lebanese border.

In Israel, the death toll from Hamas’s attack is estimated to have reached at least 900, including 100 bodies discovered in Be’eri, a Kibbutz around three miles from the Gaza border.

Hebrew media outlets reported that their bodies had been removed in refrigerated trucks.

Gaza’s health authorities said the death toll in the region had almost reached 700 on Monday night.

As leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the US held a call to discuss their response to the situation, the UK Government came under pressure to end millions in aid payments to Palestine administered by the United Nations.

A joint statement between Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the US said that while the countries recognise the “legitimate aspirations” of Palestine, there is “never any justification for terrorism”.

They added: “We further emphasise that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage.”

The European Union had already announced it would end aid to Palestine, before it was then forced to reverse that decision after a revolt from Spain and Ireland.

In London, Rishi Sunak chaired a Cobra meeting in Whitehall with Cabinet ministers and security officials.

The Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence are understood to have drawn up contingency plans for humanitarian aid for Israel and the evacuation of British nationals in the region, but have not yet deployed that support.

Mr Sunak has pledged to help Israel in any way that it asks, including by sharing British intelligence. However, government sources would not comment on what was on a “shopping list” from Tel Aviv.

Mr Biden was criticised by Republicans for failing to comment on the news that Americans had been killed in the fighting.

In a statement, the president said 11 Americans had died in Hamas’s attacks and stressed that the safety of US citizens was his “top priority”.

“We also know that American citizens still remain unaccounted for, and we are working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to their whereabouts,” he said.

Outside Downing Street, thousands gathered for a vigil addressed by Sir Ephraim Mirvis, the chief rabbi, while pro-Palestinian protesters held a rally outside the Israeli embassy in Kensington to protest against the retaliation in Gaza.

Pro-Palestine protesters fired fireworks towards the embassy while police had to separate clashing demonstrators at High Street Kensington Tube station.

Further pro-Palestinian protests were held around the UK, including in Brighton and at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said Hamas’s attacks were the “same evil” as the Russian invasion of his country. He suggested that Moscow hoped to ignite a war in the Middle East.

“If the world unites whenever someone takes women hostage and condemns the children of another nation, terror will have no allies,” he told a Nato summit in Copenhagen.

US has ‘no intention’ of putting troops on ground

John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, said: “We certainly have seen the attacks from Lebanon into northern Israel. We’ve certainly seen the IDF respond to those attacks.

“There’s been conflicting messages coming out of Hezbollah about the degree to which they will plan to get involved.

“One of the reasons why the President ordered that carrier strike group into the eastern med was to send a clear, unequivocal message to any actor or nation state that this isn’t a chance to try to take advantage of the position that Israel finds itself in.

“And we want that message to be heard loud and clear.”

Mr Kirby added the US has “no intention” of putting US troops “on the ground” following the attacks, but it will protect its interests in the region.

He added that there was “no question that there’s a degree of complicity” by Iran, but said the Biden administration has not seen “tangible evidence” it was directly involved in plotting the current attack.