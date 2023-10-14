How Israel plans to end Hamas with evacuation of Gaza City

Gaza City citizens head south as Israeli plans to 'continue to operate significantly' in the coming days - Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel has called for the immediate evacuation of more than a million civilians in the northern part of Gaza, in a move expected to signal an escalation of its campaign and possibly herald the start of ground operations.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) did not mention a timescale, but the United Nations said it had been told residents had 24 hours to move.

A statement called for all civilians in Gaza City to leave their homes and head south beyond Wadi Gaza for their own safety and protection.

Israeli forces said they would “continue to operate significantly” in Gaza City in the coming days, saying Hamas was hiding inside tunnels and buildings and calling on civilians to “distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields”.

Is such an evacuation possible?

The evacuation zone represents around a third of the densely populated Gaza Strip and includes Gaza City and the major refugee camps of Jabalya and Beach Camp. The UN has said this amounts to around 1.1 million people or nearly half the strip’s population.

Before Friday’s evacuation order, an estimated 423,000 Gaza Strip residents had already fled their homes, according to the UN. Fuel is scarce, many buildings and roads are damaged and there is one main north-south route.

An evacuation under such circumstances would be “impossible” without “devastating humanitarian consequences”, the UN said.

The World Health Organisation added it was impossible to remove vulnerable hospital patients. Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman, said: “There are severely ill people whose injuries mean their only chances of survival is being on life support, such as mechanical ventilators. So moving those people is a death sentence. Asking health workers to do so is beyond cruel.”

The White House said the call for so many to leave in 24 hours would be a “tall order”.

An IDF flyer dropped in Gaza urging civilians to flee the city - Mohammed Talatene/DPA/Cover Images

John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told MSNBC: “That is a lot of people to move in a very short period of time.

“We understand what they’re trying to do and why they’re trying to do this - to try to isolate the civilian population from Hamas, which is their real target.”

Israeli forces admitted the evacuation would take time. An IDF spokesman, Daniel Hagari, told the BBC: “This is a war zone, we are trying to provide them the time and we are making a lot of effort, and we understand it won’t take 24 hours”.

Is this the start of a ground operation?

Israeli forces launched their heaviest bombardment ever on Gaza after Hamas gunmen from the enclave attacked at the weekend killing more than 1,300 people. Israeli strikes have since killed more than 1,500 people, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Analysts say launching ground operations would allow Israel a better chance to kill or capture Hamas leaders and find scores of hostages.

Ground troops may also have a better chance of disrupting Hamas bases and operations, which are often well-buried or hidden.

Israel’s military has already said this week it is “preparing for a ground manoeuvre” and armoured vehicles have been moved to the front line.

Yet such an assault would pitch Israel’s forces into street-by-street battles against Hamas in densely populated areas. Hamas has had years to prepare tunnels, traps and defences. Casualties would be likely to be far higher on both sides and among the civilians who remained.

IDF 'Namer' armoured personnel carriers (APCs) move along the border with Gaza - ATEF SAFADI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

What has Hamas said?

Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, vowed to fight to the last drop of blood. Officials called the evacuation order a psychological ploy and urged citizens to remain in their homes.

The Hamas Authority for Refugee Affairs told residents of the north of the territory to “remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war waged by the occupation”.

Will those evacuated be allowed home?

Israeli forces gave little indication, saying only: “You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made.”

Many Palestinians worry the mass evacuation now risks being a repeat of 1948 when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven from what is now Israel. Most Gazans are the descendants of such refugees.

Gaza analyst Talal Okal told Reuters: “Like they did in 1948 when they pushed people out of historical Palestine by dropping barrels of explosives on their heads, today Israel is repeating this before the eyes of the world and live cameras.”

In Gaza, mosques broadcast the message: “Hold on to your homes. Hold on to your land.”