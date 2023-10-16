Israel-Palestine latest news: Israel strikes Hezbollah ‘terrorist’ targets in Lebanon

Israel has launched strikes on Hezbollah “terrorist” targets in Lebanon.

“The Israeli army is striking military targets of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah on Lebanese territory,” the IDF said on Tuesday morning.

Since the start of the war triggered by the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, clashes on the Israel-Lebanon border have left around 10 people dead on the Lebanese side, mostly combatants but also a Reuters journalist and two civilians.

On the Israeli side, at least two people have been killed.

The international community fears an escalation of the conflict between the pro-Iran Lebanese Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and the Israeli army.

Israel began evacuating thousands of residents in 28 locations in the north of the country after these border clashes.

