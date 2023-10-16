Israel-Palestine latest news: Israel strikes Hezbollah ‘terrorist’ targets in Lebanon
Israel has launched strikes on Hezbollah “terrorist” targets in Lebanon.
“The Israeli army is striking military targets of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah on Lebanese territory,” the IDF said on Tuesday morning.
Since the start of the war triggered by the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, clashes on the Israel-Lebanon border have left around 10 people dead on the Lebanese side, mostly combatants but also a Reuters journalist and two civilians.
On the Israeli side, at least two people have been killed.
The international community fears an escalation of the conflict between the pro-Iran Lebanese Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and the Israeli army.
Israel began evacuating thousands of residents in 28 locations in the north of the country after these border clashes.
12:54 AM BST
Six scenarios for the endgame of Israel’s invasion
Israel says its goal is to “crush and destroy” Hamas, but what will come next remains unclear.
Even the White House fears that Israel doesn’t have an endgame plan, sources in the US say.
How and when the conflict ends will depend on a number of variables, not least what Israeli forces find when they enter Gaza.
They also have to contend with the risk of the conflict becoming a war on two or even three fronts.
Here we look at six possible scenarios for the Israel-Hamas war.
Read more: From swift incursion to global war: six scenarios for the endgame of Israel’s invasion of Gaza
12:50 AM BST
Today's top stories
Here are today’s top stories on day 11 of the Israel-Hamas crisis.
Rishi Sunak declared the Hamas attacks on Israel a “pogrom” on Monday, the first international leader to do so
It was revealed that two British teenage girls are missing and six British citizens were killed in the Hamas assault
It was reported that Joe Biden, the US president, is considering a visit to Israel
In Gaza, US efforts to open the Rafah border into Egypt, allowing dual nationals to flee to safety, appeared to flounder
Hamas demanded the release of 6,000 Palestinians in exchange for what they claimed were up to 250 hostages held in Gaza
Iran’s foreign minister warned that if Israel pursued a full ground invasion the spread of the war to other fronts was “approaching the unavoidable stage”
28 Israeli communities were evacuated from within a 1.2-mile zone of the Lebanese border, where IDF jets have carried out bombing raids on Hezbollah
Mr Sunak also announced that the UK would give £10 million more in aid to Palestine, increasing the total by a third
Hamas on Monday night released what it is believed to be its first ‘proof of life’ video of a hostage held in Gaza
The two million people trapped in Gaza face a growing humanitarian crisis, with supplies of water running low and healthcare facilities on the brink of collapse