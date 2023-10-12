Israel-Palestine latest news: Israel has used white phosphorus in Gaza, human rights group claims
Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions capable of burning human flesh in Gaza and Lebanon.
The international non-governmental organisation claimed it had verified videos showing repeated use of artillery-fired white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.
White phosphorus can cause severe burns, putting civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries, including causing multiple organ failure.
Its use as a weapon of war in Gaza, one of the most densely populated places on the planet, violates international humanitarian laws, HRW said.
The Israeli Defense Forces have been approached for comment.
Follow the latest updates below
12:45 AM BST
UN: 423,000 people forced out of Gaza
More than 423,000 people have now been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said, as heavy Israeli bombardments continue to hit the Palestinian enclave.
As of late Thursday, the number of displaced people in Gaza had risen by an additional 84,444 people and reached 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.
12:17 AM BST
Israel publishes picture of murdered baby
The Israeli government has released a graphic photograph that appears to show the body of a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists.
It shows a blood-stained infant, still dressed in a babygrow and nappy, lying inside a small body bag.
The baby’s face has been blurred out. Gloved hands of two Israeli forensic workers in white overalls can be seen in the background.
The official Twitter account of the Israeli government has posted a distressing image that appears to show a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists. The Telegraph is giving readers the choice of whether they wish to view the image.
Read more: Israel publishes picture of baby murdered by Hamas
12:15 AM BST
What is white phosphorus?
White phosphorus bombs are chemical weapons and their use against civilians would breach international law, including the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.
Upon contact, white phosphorus can burn people “down to the bone” as it is highly soluble in human flesh, according to the NGO.
Dressed wounds can reignite when the dressings are removed and the wounds are re-exposed to oxygen, and even relatively minor burns can prove fatal.
12:02 AM BST
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the latest developments in Gaza.
Here’s a summary of the top stories:
The Israeli government has released a graphic photograph that appears to show the body of a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, went even further, publishing several other pictures showing the charred remains of infants
Israel is pounding Gaza with missiles and troops, while tanks gather for a full ground invasion
Rishi Sunak said Israel was the victim of the world’s third-worst terror attack since 1970
Britain is sending warships to help prevent any future massacres in Israel and deter Israel’s regional foes, such as Iran, from joining the war
Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, warned that Iran was trying to provoke Israel into an “over-reaction”
Israel launched twin air strikes on Syria’s Aleppo and Damascus airports in an attempt to stem the flow of weapons to Lebanese faction Hizbollah
Britain’s Foreign Office said it had “temporarily” withdrawn the families of staff at its embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem
France banned all pro-Palestine demonstrations, but police later clashed with protesters in Paris
The Metropolitan Police said it would not ban flying the Palestinian flag at demonstrations ahead of a pro-Palestine rally in London on Saturday
Palestine supporters appear to have torn down posters of missing Israeli children in London