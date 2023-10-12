Israel-Palestine latest news: Israel has used white phosphorus in Gaza, human rights group claims

An explosion following an air strike in Gaza on Thursday night - GETTY IMAGES

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions capable of burning human flesh in Gaza and Lebanon.

The international non-governmental organisation claimed it had verified videos showing repeated use of artillery-fired white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

White phosphorus can cause severe burns, putting civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries, including causing multiple organ failure.

Its use as a weapon of war in Gaza, one of the most densely populated places on the planet, violates international humanitarian laws, HRW said.

The Israeli Defense Forces have been approached for comment.

12:45 AM BST

UN: 423,000 people forced out of Gaza

More than 423,000 people have now been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said, as heavy Israeli bombardments continue to hit the Palestinian enclave.

As of late Thursday, the number of displaced people in Gaza had risen by an additional 84,444 people and reached 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.

12:17 AM BST

Israel publishes picture of murdered baby

The Israeli government has released a graphic photograph that appears to show the body of a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists.

It shows a blood-stained infant, still dressed in a babygrow and nappy, lying inside a small body bag.

The baby’s face has been blurred out. Gloved hands of two Israeli forensic workers in white overalls can be seen in the background.

The official Twitter account of the Israeli government has posted a distressing image that appears to show a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists. The Telegraph is giving readers the choice of whether they wish to view the image.

Read more: Israel publishes picture of baby murdered by Hamas

12:15 AM BST

What is white phosphorus?

White phosphorus bombs are chemical weapons and their use against civilians would breach international law, including the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

Upon contact, white phosphorus can burn people “down to the bone” as it is highly soluble in human flesh, according to the NGO.

Dressed wounds can reignite when the dressings are removed and the wounds are re-exposed to oxygen, and even relatively minor burns can prove fatal.

12:02 AM BST

