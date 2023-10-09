Israel-Palestine latest news: Iran denies involvement in Hamas attack on Israel

A missile explodes in Gaza during an Israeli air strike - AFP

Iran has denied it helped to plan Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel following reports that Iranian security forces were involved and gave the final go-ahead.

Two members of the terrorist groups Hamas and Hisbollah told The Wall Street Journal that Saturday’s deadly attack was planned in meetings with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from August.

The newspaper said approval was given by Iranian officials at a meeting in Beirut last Monday with representatives from Hamas, Hisbollah and a Lebanese political faction.

“Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land and sea incursions – the most significant breach of Israel’s borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War—those people said,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

However, Iran’s UN mission denied Tehran was involved late on Sunday.

“We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine’s response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself,” Iran’s UN mission said.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said American officials have not yet seen evidence that Iran was behind the attacks.

According to the latest figures from the Israel Defense Forces, more than 700 Israelis have been killed in the war so far.

03:39 AM BST

A map of the strikes across Israel

Israeli forces were still battling with militants holed up in several locations.

03:14 AM BST

Iran denies involvement in Hamas attack

Iran’s UN mission said on Sunday that Tehran was not involved in Hamas’s attack following reports they helped plan the offensive.

“We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine’s response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself,” Iran’s UN mission said.

“The resolute measures taken by Palestine constitute a wholly legitimate defense against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime.”

Iran has made no secret of its backing for Hamas, funding and arming the group and another Palestinian militant organisation Islamic Jihad.

Iran’s UN mission said the “success” of the Hamas operation was because it was a surprise, which makes it the “biggest failure” of Israel’s security organisations.

“They are attempting to justify their failure and attribute it to Iran’s intelligence power and operational planning,” Iran’s UN mission said.

“They (Israel) find it very difficult to accept that in the intelligence community, it is being narrated that they were defeated by a Palestinian group.”

02:32 AM BST

Festival death toll rises to 260

The death toll from the music festival raided by Hamas terrorists in Israel’s Negev Desert has risen to 260.

ZAKA said it removed about 260 bodies from the festival and that number was expected to rise.

02:12 AM BST

UN Security Council takes no action on US demand

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting behind closed doors on Sunday but took no immediate action on a demand from the US that all 15 members strongly condemn “these heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas.”

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood said after the meeting that “a good number of countries” but not all, denounced the unprecedented incursion by Hamas into Israel on Saturday morning.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told AP as he left the meeting that the US was trying to say at the meeting that Russia isn’t condemning the attacks, but “that’s untrue”.

“It was in my comments,” Mr Nebenzia said. “We condemn all the attacks on civilians.”

He said Russia’s message is: “It’s important to stop the fighting immediately, to go to a cease-fire, and to meaningful negotiations which were stalled for decades.”

China’s UN ambassador, Zhang Jun, expressed a similar position as he headed into the meeting.

12:55 AM BST

Multiple US citizens dead

Several US nationals have died since the start of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, a National Security Council spokesman said, without specifying exact figures.

“We can confirm the deaths of several US citizens,” a spokesperson for the US National Security Council said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected.”

12:52 AM BST

