Israel-Palestine latest news: Death toll in Israel rises above 600, reports say

An Israeli woman react over the body of her relative who was killed by Palestinian armed militants who entered from the Gaza strip, in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. - AP Photo/Baz Ratner

The death toll in Israel has risen above 600 from Hamas’ attack, local media has said.

A spokesperson for the ZAKA, a volunteer group that handles dead bodies and human remains after terror attacks, told Hebrew media that more than 600 Israelis have been killed, most are reported to be civilians. More than 2,000 people are reported to have been injured.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released the names of 44 fallen soldiers today.

In Gaza, the health ministry said 313 people had been killed, including 20 children, with almost 2,000 injured.

The fighting is still raging on, more than 36 hours after the Hamas multi-faceted attack, at several locations across the south of Israel.

British IDF soldier killed in Hamas attacks

A British man has been killed in Hamas’ attack on Israel, his family have said.

20-year-old Nathanel Young was serving as a corporal in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). He was born in London but living in Tel Aviv, according to Jewish News.

“We’re heartbroken to share that our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday,” the family posted on Facebook.

It is understood he had been serving with the army’s 13th Battalion, when terrorist gunmen stormed into southern Israel.

Mr Young is thought to have been born in London where he attended the Jewish Frees School, before moving to Israel as a teenager.

The IDF this afternoon listed a further 18 names of fallen soldiers, on top of the 26 listed this morning.

A 20-year-old man who was born in London was among the many IDF soldiers killed in the Hamas attacks on Saturday, October 7.

Israeli army's Patriot anti-missile battery has been deployed at Lebanon border, reports say

The Israeli army’s Patriot anti-missile battery has been deployed at the Lebanese border, Haaretz has reported.

Lebanese newspaper L’orient Le Jour has just reported that at least one Israeli projectile has targeted the southern Lebanon town of Khraybeh, according to a Hezbollah spokesperson and several area residents.

Israeli strikes in firefight with Hizbollah wounded civilians, Lebanon's army says

The Lebanese Army has said that civilians were injured in Hizbollah’s exchange of fire with Israel today.

“Military units belonging to the Israeli enemy bombed with artillery and tanks the outskirts of the towns of Shebaa, Halta, Kafr Shuba, and Al-Habbariyeh,” after Hizbollah launched missiles toward Israeli positions in land disputed by the two arch-enemies.

An unspecified number of civilians were wounded “in the enemy bombing” and transferred to hospital.

The army added that as of yesterday it was deployed in the border areas – which are a Hizbollah stronghold – and conducting patrols.

Pictured: The Iron Dome in action

A rocket fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip is intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence missile system over Sderot on October 8, 2023. - JACK GUEZ / AFP

The contrails of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel are seen from Sderot, southern Israel October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip iare intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence missile system over Sderot on October 8, 2023. - JACK GUEZ / AFP

Gaza activist says Israeli forces texting civilians telling them to leave

“Israeli forces are randomly sending text messages to tens of thousands of Gaza residents, asking them to evacuate their homes ‘immediately’,” Maha Hussaini posted on X/Twitter.

“The message is concluded with a threatening statement ‘Forewarned is forearmed’.”

Gaza has been blockaded for 17 years, and as analysts point out, Palestinian civilians have nowhere that they can go.

Both sides say it is too early to discuss mediation offers

Both Israel and Hamas have now said that it is too early to discuss negotiations or mediation offers, with both sides intent on not backing down.

“Mediation comes at a different point of time. Right now, we are unfortunately counting the dead, we are trying to heal the wounded, we don’t even know what is the number of the citizens abducted,” Israel’s Ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian told reporters.

This morning, Hamas official Basem Naim also told The Telegraph that it is too early to consider mediation offers after it was reported that Israel has asked Egypt to help mediate the release of hostages.

Naim clarified that “no one”, seemingly including Hamas, knows how many hostages were taken, but said that the Al Qassam Brigades would release a figure today. The fact that Palestinian civilians also took hostages seems to have added to the uncertainty.

An IDF spokesperson also told The Telegraph they still did not know the number of hostages.

Hamas calls for mobilisation across the West Bank

Hamas have put a statement out on Telegram calling for mobilisation across the West Bank and for Palestinians to “confront the occupation in all locations and cut off the settlers’ bypass roads.”

“Mass activities” will begin at 6pm (4pm UK) it added.

Israeli death toll rises to 600

The number of Israelis killed in the Hamas attack has now reached 600, according to Israeli media reports.

Hundreds of Hizbollah supporters rally in Beirut at solidarity event

Supporters of Lebanon's Hizbollah carry banners during a rally to express solidarity with the Palestinians, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Hezbollah senior official Sayyed Hashem Safieddine speaks as supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah attends a rally to express solidarity with the Palestinians, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Emilie Madi

“Operation Al Aqsa Deluge has ended the notion of safe settlements in all of Palestine and is continuing,” said Hashem Safieddine. “And what is coming is greater.”

Israeli intelligence last week concluded Hamas would not launch a full invasion

Israeli officials falsely concluded that Hamas was not interested in provoking a full-scale war with Israel, it has emerged, as questions swirl over major intelligence failures that led to Saturday’s assault.

According to Haaretz, an Israeli Left-wing newspaper, an assessment by security services last week found that Hamas was eager “to avoid a full-fledged war with Israel”, with officials unaware of plans for the combined rocket assault and raids on the south.

Read more from James Rothwell here.

Israeli death toll reaches 400

At least 400 people have been killed, mostly civilians, according to the latest casualty figures out of Israel.

More than 2,000 people have been injured, Israeli TV said.

British citizen missing near Gaza

A 26-year-old British citizen has reportedly been missing near Gaza since Hamas carried out its multi-front attack yesterday.

Jake Marlowe had been providing security at a rave in the desert when Hamas’ attack began, Jewish News reported. He called his mother to say that rockets were flying overhead and then an hour later texted her to say that he loves her. He has not been heard from since.

The Israeli ambassador to the UK told Sky News this morning that a British citizen “is in Gaza”, though it is not immediately clear if they are one of the people taken hostage by Hamas. It is also not clear if he was referring to Mr Marlowe.

Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely said: “I know there is one British citizen who is in Gaza at the moment.”

“The Israeli government is doing everything we can to help those who are held hostage and every citizen who is taken is returned,” she continued.

Israel is reported to have asked Egypt for help to mediate the release of hostages, according to the Wall Street Journal. Hamas are expected to use them to negotiate the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Basem Naim, the head of the political and international relations department for Hamas in Gaza, told The Telegraph today that it is still “too early” to start talking about negotiating. He added that “no one knows” how many hostages have actually been taken.

Jake Marlowe, a 26-year-old British citizen, has been missing near Gaza since Hamas infiltrated the border yesterday, his mother told Jewish News. - Jewish News

Senior Hizbollah official speaks in Beirut

Hashem Safieddine, the chairman of the executive council of Hizbollah, is giving a speech at a solidarity event in their stronghold of Dahieh on Beirut’s outskirts.

“Our history, our guns and our rockets are with you. Everything we have is with you,” Safieddine said.

“The resistance sent a greeting this morning to the Palestinian resistance, and we say that this message must be carefully considered by the Israelis.”

IDF released footage of it striking what it says is a military HQ in Gaza

The IDF has claimed that in the last hour it has hit three military headquarters in Gaza, of both Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

In pictures: The fight in the south of Israel

Israeli police deploy near Ashkelon, Israel, on Sunday, Oct.8, 2023. - AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

A blind-folded Palestinian prisoner speaks to a member of the Israeli security forces on the border with Gaza near the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on October 8, 2023. - JACK GUEZ / AFP

Israeli tank heads south near Sderot, Israel, Sunday, Oct.8, 2023. - AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Pope Francis calls for an end to the violence

The Pope has called for an end to the violence and suffering of people in Israel and Gaza.

“I follow with apprehension and sorrow what is happening in Israel,” the pope said in his weekly address to faithful in St. Peter’s Square. “I express my solidarity with the relatives of the victims, and I pray for all those who are experiencing hours of terror and anguish,” he said.

“Let the attacks and weapons cease, please, because it must be understood that terrorism and war bring no solutions, but only to the death and suffering of many innocent lives. War is a defeat, every war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine,” the pope added.

Israeli police set up checkpoints on major highways

Israeli police have set up checkpoints on the highways leading from Israel’s south toward the center and the north of the country as they hunt for Palestinian militants.

Israeli police check the occupants of a vehicle near Ashkelon, Israel, on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. - Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

France steps up security around synagouges

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced that security has been stepped up around synagogues in France.

“We have stepped up security at places of worship and at the schools,” Borne told BFM TV.

“There is no specific threat at this stage, but we will remain extremely vigilant,” she added.

Pictured: Funerals in Gaza

People gather at a mosque to pray over the bodies of the Abu Quta family and their neighbours, killed in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, during their funeral on October 8, 2023. - SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian militants carry the body of 19-year-old Ahmad Awawda who was killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank region of Nablus the previous day, during his funeral in Jenin on October 8, 2023. - ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

IDF says navy continuing to 'thwart' Palestinian militants by sea

“A short while ago, the Israeli Navy targeted two terrorists at Zikim Beach,” the IDF said in a statement. “Since the invasion by Hamas terrorists yesterday, the Israeli Navy has targeted dozens of terrorists and targets.”

The statement added that five Hamas vessels attempted to “infiltrate Israeli waters” overnight and were “thwarted” by the Israeli navy. They also targeted vessels of Islamic Jihad that were docked in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli foreign ministry confirms two Israelis killed in Egypt, one injured

The Israeli foreign ministry has confirmed that two Israelis and their Egyptian guide were killed when a “local” opened fire at them.

There is a wounded Israeli in moderate condition, the ministry added.

11:14 AM BST

NHS consultant transplant surgeon Abdel Hammad is sheltering in Gaza, Sky News reported.

He had arrived in Gaza on Friday to help perform transplants. He is now sheltering in a UN building and told Sky he has had no contact with British authorities despite his attempts to get in touch.

“In the circumstances, I think we are in the safest place in Gaza,” he said.

He said he’s with another British man, two or three Irish nationals, a German, and people of other nationalities.

“We can hear and feel the bombing around us, during the night and the day with only a little bit of stoppage,” he said.

Poland to evacuate citizens from Israel

The Polish national defence minister, Mariusz Błaszczak, has said that the Polish army is preparing to evacuate its citizens from Israel.

“We will send C-130 Hercules transport planes for our compatriots,” he said.

Two Israelis reportedly shot and killed in Egypt

Reports in Egyptian media say that an Egyptian police officer has shot dead two Israeli tourists and a local in Alexandria.

The shooting is reported to have taken place at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria.

The suspected attacker has been detained, according to the reports.

More to come as we get it.

Four wounded, one critical, in fresh attack on Sderot

Hamas said just before 9am UK time that it would direct a “major missile strike on the settlement of Sderot with 100 missiles in response to the targeting of safe houses,” according to a statement from the Al Qassam Brigades.

According to The Times of Israel, the national ambulance service said its medics are treating four people wounded in Sderot, shortly after Hamas’ announcement.

One is in a critical condition, three are lightly wounded.

The Sderot municipality says at least six buildings are hit and residents are being ordered to stay in shelters.

Members of the Israeli security forces take cover during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, in the southern city of Sderot on October 8, 2023. - JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Today's scenes in southern Israel

Israeli soldiers patrol outside a police station which was the site of a battle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A resident stands with an Israeli soldier near a cordoned-off Israeli police station that was damaged during battles the previous day to dislodge Hamas militants who were stationed inside, on October 8, 2023. - MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Soldiers walk in front of an Israeli police station that was damaged during battles to dislodge Hamas militants who were stationed inside, on October 8, 2023. - JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Hizbollah tries to erect new tent in disputed territory, draws more Israeli artillery

Hizbollah tried to erect a new tent on the Shebaa farms disputed territory that was hit by Israeli fire this morning, Lebanese news outlets reported.

The IDF confirmed the reports and said it fired warning shots toward Hizbollah members who were attempting to rebuild the tent on the Lebanon border.

“A short while ago, the IDF fired warning shots toward a number of suspects in the area of the infrastructure that was struck earlier today in Mount Dov,” the military says in a statement.

Palestinian Authority calls for emergency Arab League meeting

The request for the meeting comes in light of the “brutal and ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, including the escalation of the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of settlers,” Palestinian news site WAFA quoted Arab League Ambassador Muhannad Al Aklouk as saying.

The PA requested the meeting at the foreign minister level.

Netanyahu and military chiefs holding security assessment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a security assessment at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, his office said on X/Twitter.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other senior security officials are also attending.

Gaza rockets hit Israeli hospital in Ashkelon early this morning

Before daybreak on Sunday, Palestinian militants fired more rockets from Gaza, hitting a hospital in the Israeli coastal town of Ashkelon. The hospital sustained damage, senior hospital official Tal Bergman told AP.

Video provided by Barzilai Medical Center showed a large hole punched into a wall and chunks of debris scattered on the ground of what appeared to be an empty room and a hallway. There was no report of casualties.

The Ashkelon hospital hit this morning by a rocket attack from Gaza. - X/Hananya Naftali

The Ashkelon hospital hit this morning by a rocket attack from Gaza. - X/Hananya Naftali

The damage in Gaza on Sunday

Palestinians inspect a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians search under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian citizens inspect damage caused by Israeli air strikes on their homes on October 8, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. - Ahmad Hasballah/Getty Images

'We are completing efforts to retake full control of Israeli territory from Hamas': IDF

“A lot of people have been killed,” said army spokesman Richard Hecht, after the military released the names of 26 fallen soldiers. “We lost soldiers, lost commanders and lost a lot of civilians.”

“We are completing efforts to retake full control of Israeli territory from Hamas,” he added. The IDF is still fighting Hamas incursions on eight Israeli fronts.

New York and Berlin show solidarity with Israel

The Empire State Building is lit in blue and white in solidarity with Israel on October 07, 2023 in New York City. - Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is lit up with the Israeli flag in solidarity following the devastating Hamas attack. 07 Oct 2023. - Fabian Sommer/DPA/Cover Images

Israel to evacuate areas surrounding the Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has said it aims to evacuate all Israelis living close to the Gaza Strip within 24 hours.

“Our mission for the upcoming 24 hours is to evacuate all residents living around Gaza,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that fighting was still on to “rescue hostages” held by militants in Israel.

“There are tens of thousands of combat soldiers in the area. We’ll reach each and every community till we kill every terrorist in Israel.”

IDF says they have killed 400+ Palestinians

The IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari this morning told reporters that Israel’s military has killed more than 400 Palestinians in southern Israel and the Gaza Strip, and captured dozens more, since the fighting broke out yesterday.

“As of this hour, there are forces fighting in Kfar Aza, there are searches in a large number of towns. There are IDF forces in all towns, there is no town that does not have an IDF force in it,” he is reported to have said in a press conference.

UN peacekeepers urge restraint between Hizbollah and Israel

Some UN peacekeepers on the border between Lebanon and Israel are now working in shelters for their safety, UNIFIL’s spokesperson in Lebanon has said.

“Early this morning, UNIFIL peacekeepers detected several rockets fired from southeast Lebanon toward Israeli-occupied territory in the general area of Kafr Chouba, and artillery fire from Israel to Lebanon in response,” said spokesperson Andrea Tenenti.



We are in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, at all levels, to contain the situation and avoid a more serious escalation.



Our peacekeepers remain in their positions and on task. They continue to work, some from shelters for their safety.



We urge everyone to exercise restraint and make use of UNIFIL’s liaison and coordination mechanisms to de-escalate to prevent a fast deterioration of the security situation”

08:47 AM BST

Met Police increasing patrols in London because of Gaza related incidents

Around 300 Israelis killed

The death toll in Israel jumped to 300 overnight, mostly civilians, according to local media reports.

Over 1,000 people are reported to have been injured.

In pictures: The Israelis man their positions against Hizbollah

Israeli soldiers armed with artillery cannons man their position at an undisclosed location in northern Israel bordering Lebanon on October 8, 2023. - JALAA MAREY / AFP

Israeli soldiers in an armoured vehicle ride along a street in the northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 8, 2023. - JALAA MAREY / AFP

Gaza death toll updated

The health ministry in Gaza has just updated its casualty toll to 313 killed and 1,990 injured.

They did not provide any distinction between fighters and civilians – or whether the number included those killed in the cross-border operation.

Gaza faced a night of heavy air strikes last, flattening residential buildings. A 14 story tower, that had dozens of apartments as well as Hamas offices was brought tumbling down as well as a five story building at around 3am.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last night that Israel would stop all supply of electricity, fuel and goods into Gaza. He had warned Palestinian civilians to leave Gaza before the bombing campaign intensified. Critics pointed out that Gaza has been blockaded for 17 years and civilians have nowhere to go.

Israel reported to have asked Egypt for help in releasing hostages

Egyptian officials have told the Wall Street Journal that Israel has asked for Cairo’s help to mediate the release of Israelis captured by Hamas and taken to Gaza.

Hamas officials last night said that the hostages were secured and some were being held in tunnels.

IDF publishes footage of strike against Hizbollah infrastructure

Israel still battling Palestinians at eight points of incursion

The IDF this morning has said that more than 24 hours after Hamas’ initial cross-border attack, they are still battling Palestinian militants at eight points of incursion inside Israeli territory.

Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht this morning told reporters that they have regained control of 29 different areas that Hamas penetrated.

“We are going to respond severely against Hamas for this inhumane activity, but it’s going to take some time,” he said. “This is going to be a long long haul.”

Israel names 26 of its fallen soldiers

The IDF has released the names of 26 soldiers killed in Hamas’ cross-border attack yesterday.

Their ages range from 18 to 42.

The military said that it would continue releasing names throughout the day when families have been informed.

Some of the 26 Israeli soldiers that lost their lives in the first 24 hours of war against Hamas. - Israeli Defence Forces

Two hostages rescued overnight

Two of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas were “rescued” overnight by the IDF, according to Hebrew-language media.

They had been taken hostage in the southern town of Ofakim. The terrorist holding them was later killed, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

Kan also reported that earlier 48 people had been freed in the Be’eri kibbutz where they were being held in the dining room.

It is not clear how many hostages have been taken – but we do know that they have taken Nepali migrant workers as well as Israelis.

The Wall Street Journal reported that, according to a senior Hamas official and Egyptian officials, the Palestinian group had lost contact with some of the militants holding hostages – and civilians had participated in taking hostages – making it difficult to determine how many are being held.

Hamas told The Telegraph yesterday that they had taken hostages to negotiate the release of the 5,000 Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons.

Good morning

Hello and welcome to our day two coverage of Israel’s latest war against Hamas, launched yesterday after the Palestinian militants caught Israeli intelligence off-guard in an attack unprecedented in its size and scale.

We will bring you everything you missed overnight and take you through the day’s events. First up this morning:

Hizbollah and Israel trade fire after Hamas attack

Israel exchanged fire with Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hizbollah, 24 hours after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack that sparked a war.

Hizbollah claimed responsibility for the attack that hit a disputed area along the Golan heights, where the borders of Lebanon, Israel and Syria meet. Israel responded with drones and said it hit a Hizbollah position. Hizbollah says it is on its “way to liberating what remains of our occupied Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance.”

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are still battling Hamas incursions in eight locations.

While the exchange of fire raises the prospect of a broader regional war, Hizbollah’s choice to strike the disputed areas instead of directly into northern Israeli towns alongside Hamas, suggests it is not currently ready to risk wider confrontation and fully join the fight.

Further escalations with Hizbollah on the border risks drawing in one of Israel’s most fierce enemies into the fight. Hizbollah is better armed than Hamas and is believed to have tens of thousands of rockets at its disposal.

At least 500 people have been killed in the war’s first 24 hours with both Israeli and Palestinian numbers rising overnight. After a night of heavy air strikes, Israel said it had hit 426 targets in Gaza with entire residential buildings reported to be flattened.