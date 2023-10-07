Israel-Palestine latest news: Hamas gunmen infiltrate Israel after rocket attacks from Gaza

Rockets are fired from Gaza City towards Israel on Saturday - GETTY IMAGES

Hamas has launched its biggest offensive against Israel in years as the armed group fired a massive number of rockets into Israeli territory in a new eruption of violence.

Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas’ military wing, said that 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel on Saturday to begin “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm”.

“This is the day of the greatest battle end the last occupation on earth,” he said.

Israel’s army said it was declaring a state of war after “terrorists” infiltrated the country and it urged residents to stay indoors.

Israeli officials said one woman has been killed and two people have been injured in the rocket attacks.

08:53 AM BST

IDF launches operation "Iron Swords"

The IDF has announced its operation, dubbed “Iron Swords”, in response to the Hamas attack that caught them off guard this morning and started a new war.

Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that more than 2,200 rockets have fired into Israel since 6:30 this morning, according to The Times of Israel. This is significantly lower than Hamas’ claim of sending 5,000 rockets over the border.

Hagari said that Hamas infiltrated from land, sea and air and that there at least seven sites of fighting between the militants and IDF troops.

The IDF refused to comment on hostage allegations. Israeli radio reported a short while ago that 35 people have been taken hostage by Hamas.

08:17 AM BST

Israel: 'Hamas has made a big mistake this morning'

Yoav Gallant, defence minister of Israel, has pledged retaliation for the attacks.

“Hamas made a great mistake this morning (when it) launched a war against the State of Israel,” he said in a video statement.

“IDF forces are fighting against the enemy at every location. The State of Israel will win this war.”

08:06 AM BST

Armed militants reported in a dozen cities

Armed militants were reported in the streets of at least a dozen towns and villages in the south and residents barricaded themselves in.

A resident from the Kibbutz settlement of Be’eri on Saturday morning called Israel’s Channel 12 to say there are militants on the streets of her town.

“I can hear gunfire,” Dvir Efrat said on live air as she said she does not want to raise her voice, fearing the militants outside.

A Palestinian gunman crosses the Israel-Gaza border fence - REUTERS

08:04 AM BST

Israelis ‘taken captive’

Videos shared on social media appeared to show clashes in city streets in Israel as well as gunmen in jeeps roaming the countryside.

Palestinian media also reported that a number of Israelis had been taken captive by fighters and Hamas media circulated video footage apparently showing a destroyed Israeli tank.

A man takes a selfie in front a burning Israeli tank on the border with Gaza - REUTERS

07:52 AM BST

Reports of crowds in Gaza burning Israeli tank

Extraordinary scenes were reported across Gaza as a portion of a fence with Israel was seen smashed and a group of men crowded around an Israeli tank before they set it on fire, Nataliya Vasilyeva reports.

In Gaza City, a group of militants rode an Israeli military vehicle to the cheers of the crowds. A group of elderly woman posed for cameras, brandishing an Israeli assault rifle, apparently captured in Saturday’s assault.

Palestinians celebrate as an Israeli military vehicle burns in Gaza - REUTERS

07:32 AM BST

Iron Dome intercepts missiles over Jerusalem

Explosions from Israel’s Iron Dome intercepting Hamas’ missiles were heard over Jerusalem on Saturday morning as streaks from projectiles were seen in the sky, Nataliya Vasilyeva reports.

A spokesman for the Sderot municipality in the south of Israel told the Haaretz newspaper that gunfire was heard in the streets and that residents were locking themselves in their homes.

A police official on Saturday confirmed that an unknown number of militants entered a police station in Sderot and an exchange of fire was reported there.

Haaretz also quoted a police source confirming that Hamas militants entered the Israeli towns of Netivot and Ofakim and were holding civilians hostage in Ofakim.

A missile struck the Israeli city of Gedera - EPA

07:27 AM BST

Hamas launches largest attack in years

Hamas on Saturday launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, targeting Israeli cities with rockets and even infiltrating the south of the country, seizing a police station, Nataliya Vasilyeva reports from Jerusalem.

Air raid sirens went on across the country including Jerusalem on Saturday morning after Hamas military leader Mohamed al-Deid announced a military operation that sent about 5,000 missiles from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

Israel’s ambulance service has confirmed the death of one person and 16 injured. In the south of Israel, one woman died in a rocket attack on an apartment block.

07:24 AM BST

Pictured: Attack on Israel

A building in Tel Aviv was struck by a rocket - REUTERS

A family in Tel Aviv rush to take shelter - REUTERS

A woman inspects her damaged apartment in Ashkelon - REUTERS

A man flees a blazing car after a rocket attack on a street in Ashkelon - REUTERS

Hamas said it fired 5,000 rockets into Israel - GETTY IMAGES

06:41 AM BST

Israel calls up reservists

The Israeli army said it is calling up reservists to counter the Hamas attack.

The military said it is striking targets in the Gaza Strip as air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem after the Hamas militant group announced a new operation against Israel.

The sounds of at least three explosions could be heard as Israel deployed anti-rocket defences.

The aftermath of a rocket attack in Ashkelon, Israel - REUTERS

06:38 AM BST

Gunmen ‘open fire on Israelis in Sderot’

Israeli media reported that gunmen had opened fire on passers-by in the town of Sderot, in southern Israel, and footage circulating on social media appeared to show clashes in city streets.

06:29 AM BST

One woman killed as new fighting erupts

Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip killed a woman in Israel on Saturday, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.

A woman in her 60s was killed “due to a direct hit” and 15 others were injured in southern Israel, it said, after dozens of rockets were fired from the blockaded enclave.