Israel-Palestine latest news: Israeli death toll passes 1,200 after Hamas attacks

A strike by Israel on the port of Gaza City - AFP

Over 1,200 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched its attack on Saturday, as investigators struggle to identify the remains of the victims.

“The death toll is a staggering 1,200 dead Israelis,” Israeli Defence Force spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said, adding that “the overwhelming majority of them” were civilians.

As the war enters its fifth day, Israel has struggled to identify bodies as many had their remains lit on fire after they were slaughtered.

It remains unclear how many Israelis were kidnapped by the terrorists.

“We can’t always tell if someone has been reported missing whether their body was burnt and is therefore unidentifiable or they were kidnapped into Gaza,” said Major Nir Dinar, a spokesperson of the Israeli Defense Forces, yesterday.

07:34 AM BST

Inside Kibbutz Kfar Aza

The BBC and New York Times have been given access to Kibbutz Kfar Aza, the scene of some of the worst Hamas attacks.

Soldiers told the outlets that what happened there was a “massacre” and that much of the killing happened in the first hours of the assault on Saturday.

It took the Israeli army 12 hours to reach the Kibbutz.

Davidi Ben Zion, the deputy commander of Unit 71, a unit of paratroopers, said the terrorists who killed families, including babies, “just a jihad machine to kill everybody, [people] without weapons, without nothing, just normal citizens that want to take their breakfast and that’s all”.

“They killed them and cut some of their heads, it’s a dreadful thing to see… and we must remember who is the enemy, and what our mission is, [for] justice where there is a right side and all the world needs to be behind us,” he told the BBC.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers are still in the area.

07:26 AM BST

In pictures: Gaza wakes up to destruction

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes in Gaza City

Palestinians carry a casualty at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy who was wounded in Israeli strikes on a house sits in an ambulance, in Khan Younis - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

07:18 AM BST

Attacks 'pure evil', says Grant Shapps

The Defence Secretary described actions by Hamas in Israel as “pure evil” and encouraged people to refer to those who carried out the attacks as terrorists.

Speaking to GB News, Grant Shapps, who is in Brussels to attend a meeting of Nato defence ministers, said: “It’s just horrendous isn’t it. Reports of babies being butchered, festival goers as we heard the other day being slaughtered, even a Holocaust survivor being murdered.

“And this isn’t just militants or gunman, as I’m seeing it described in some places, call it what it is, this is pure and simple terrorism from Hamas, a proscribed organisation.”

He added: “We have asked (Israel) to ask us when they need anything specific, and those conversations are ongoing.

“But I think the main that they need is understanding and support from the rest of the world right now because what happened was unprecedented and frankly pure evil.”

He added: “I don’t believe that Hamas represent the Palestinian people, and Hamas behaviour.”

07:05 AM BST

Thai death toll in Israel-Gaza conflict climbs to 20

Twenty Thai nationals have been killed in the conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas, the kingdom’s government said Wednesday, up from the previous toll of 18.

The foreign ministry said the number of Thais held hostage had increased by three to 14, based on unofficial reports from Thai citizens in Israel.

The first repatriation flight with wounded Thais was expected to land in the capital on Thursday.

More than 5,000 Thai citizens have requested repatriation to the kingdom, officials said.

06:58 AM BST

Thousands join pro-Israel rally in New York

Thousands of people gathered on Tuesday for a show of solidarity with Israel in New York, the city with the largest number of Jews in the world outside of the Jewish state.

“New York stands in solidarity with Israel and the Jewish community,” New York state Governor Kathy Hochul told the crowd.

New York mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer who was recently in Israel, also affirmed that “Israel has the right to defend itself. Your fight is our fight.”

06:45 AM BST

Pictured: overnight strikes hit Gaza

At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds wounded as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with hundreds of air strikes overnight, a Hamas government official said Wednesday.

Dozens of residential buildings, factories, mosques and shops were hit.

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Al-Ramal neighbourhood in Gaza City - MOHAMMED SABER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Civilians and members of civil defense teams conduct search and rescue operations to save people from under rubble of a collapsed building hit during an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, Gaza - Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images

06:34 AM BST

Israel destroys 'advanced detection system developed by Hamas'

The Israeli Air Force had “destroyed an advanced detection system developed by [Hamas], which was used to detect aircraft over the Gaza Strip.”

In a post on Twitter, the IAF said, “For years, Hamas established a network of high-quality cameras, hidden inside solar heaters throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of identifying and tracking aircraft.”

It added: “Yesterday, in a matter of minutes, with an aircraft targeted at several targets, aircraft attacked all the locations associated with this network and deprived Hamas of its ability to produce a wide sky image in an attempt to attack aircraft.”

Video footage showing the strike was included in the post.

06:24 AM BST

Israel targets Palestine overnight

Eighty targets in the neighbourhood of Beit Hanon, a city on the northeast edge of Gaza, were hit by Israeli airstrikes overnight.

A further 450 targets were hit in the Al-Furqan neighbourhood in the last 24 hours, including 200 strikes overnight.

The IDF said the targets include banks which are being used by Hamas to attack Israel.

The UN has reported that over 900 Palestinians have been killed and a further 260,000 have fled the fighting.

06:15 AM BST

Number of Latin American victims grows

The number of Latin Americans killed or reported missing during the fighting with Hamas has rise. The current figures are:

Argentina: 7 killed, 15 missing

Brazil: 1 killed, 3 missing

Chile: 2 killed

Colombia: 2 missing

Mexico: 3 missing

Peru: 2 killed

Paraguay: 2 missing

06:06 AM BST

Australia police says pro-Palestinian protest plans 'unauthorised'

Australian police said on Wednesday a pro-Palestinian protest scheduled for the weekend in Sydney will be an “unauthorised” activity, and it would set up a task force after reports of alleged anti-Semitism in a rally earlier this week.

As police expect more protests ahead with Israel vowing to escalate its response to an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas with a ground offensive. Australian officials said the new task force would help coordinate police actions.

“In essence, the operation will capture all intelligence available to us in relation to community sentiment, potential protest activity and potential demonstrations that might take place in the future,” New South Wales Police Acting Commissioner David Hudson told reporters.

The decision on the task force comes as police investigate a protest outside the Sydney Opera House on Monday after unverified footage shared by the Australian Jewish Association and featured on Sky News appeared to show a group lighting flares and chanting “gas the Jews”.

05:10 AM BST

Brazilians and Filipinos killed in Hamas attacks

Two Brazilian citizens were killed as a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry identified the deceased as Ranani Nidejelski Glazer and Bruna Valeanu.

The ministry said in a separate statement that three people with dual Brazilian-Israeli citizenship were missing after they disappeared at a music festival outside of Kibbutz Re’im.

Two Filipinos were also killed, said Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo.

04:57 AM BST

US in talks with Israel and Egypt about safe passage for Gaza civilians

The US is speaking with Israel and Egypt about the idea of a safe passage for Gaza civilians amid Israel strikes, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

“We are focused on this question, there are consultations going on,” Mr Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

“But the details of that are something that are being discussed among the operational agencies and I don’t want to share too much of that publicly at this time.”

04:26 AM BST

Outrage over UN's Palestine tribute

The UN Human Rights Council has come under fire in the Israeli media for holding a moment of silence for the “loss of innocent lives in the occupied Palestinian territory and elsewhere”.

Video from the UN chamber shows Pakistani envoy Zaman Mehdi calling for the motion on Monday on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states, representing 57 countries.

“This whole huge loss of lives and unabated violence is a sad reminder of more than seven decades of illegal foreign occupation, aggression and disrespect for the international law,” Mr Mehdi said.

“The 16 years of illegal blockage of Gaza continues to raise questions over the applicability of international law.”

The Anti-Defamation League hit out at the UNHRC, claiming it was “blatantly ignoring the nearly 1,000 people in Israel who were brutally massacred by Hamas, and the over 150 innocent people taken hostage into Gaza”.

Between 2008 and last month, before the attack by Hamas, the United Nations counted 6407 Palestinian deaths as a result of conflict in the region. The Israeli death toll from the same time period was 308.

03:52 AM BST

Floyd Mayweather sending private plane to evacuate Americans

Floyd Mayweather, the renowned boxing champion, is sending his private plane to take supplies to Israel and bring American civilians home.

TMZ Sports reported that Floyd arranged to deliver food, water and bulletproof vests using “Air Mayweather”.

It comes as civilians desperate to flee Israel and Gaza struggle to find safe ways out of the warzone.

American Airlines is the latest commercial airline to cancel all flights to and from Israel’s main international airport. It has suspended flights until December 4.

“We will continue working closely with our partner airlines to offer assistance to those looking to exit TLV with safety and security remaining our highest priorities,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Mayweather said: “Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives. I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes.”

03:26 AM BST

'I hid under corpses to survive'

A survivor of the attack on the festival where hundreds of people were killed by Hamas terrorists has described how he hid under dead bodies to avoid capture.

Rafael Zimerman, from Brazil, said he and friends ran as “a lot of rockets” were fired over the Supernova party.

He said that as he and about 50 others sheltered in a bunker, he could hear Israeli police fighting off the attackers before gas penetrated their hiding spot.

“With the gas, you cannot breathe,” he told CNN. “It’s impossible to breathe after 30 seconds.”

Rafael Zimerman

The attackers then came inside the bunker and started shooting and throwing grenades, Mr Zimerman recalled.

“I just covered myself with dead people, a lot of dead people,” he said.

“So I stayed there inside like for hours, like just waiting to die, you know? I just wanted to die in peace because I suffered so much from the gas.”

Mr Zimerman, who has shrapnel wounds from the attack, said it was a “miracle” that he and six others escaped the blood-soaked bunker.

03:03 AM BST

Family of Hamas leader killed

Family members of Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas’s armed wing in Gaza, were killed after Israeli airstrikes struck homes in Gaza City.

Mr Deif’s brother and other family members died, according to reports.

Dozens of fighter jets struck more than 200 targets overnight in a neighbourhood of Gaza City that the Israeli military said had been used by Hamas to launch its unprecedented wave of attacks.

Gaza’s health ministry said at least 900 people have been killed and 4,600 wounded in the crowded coastal enclave.

Soldiers also killed three militants in a clash in Ashkelon, near an oil terminal located just over six miles from the Gaza Strip that has been shut in the wake of the attacks.

Palestinian media said Israeli airstrikes also bombarded the southern city of Khan Younis and the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Flames and smoke rise after an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, Gaza on Wednesday - Anadolu

Residents appealing for help on social media said many buildings had collapsed, sometimes trapping as many as 50 people inside with rescue workers unable to reach them.

The United Nations said more than 180,000 Gazans had been made homeless, many huddling on streets or in schools.

“No place is safe in Gaza, as you see they hit everywhere,” said Ala Abu Tair, 35, who was at a building being used as an emergency shelter when it was hit by strikes.

02:49 AM BST

Biden and Netanyahu speak on the phone

Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone on Tuesday, discussing US military support for Israel and agreed to speak again in the next few days, the White House said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, ahead of his visit to Israel.

Mr Blinken “reaffirmed unequivocal US support for Israel’s right to defend itself” following attacks by Hamas, the State Department said in a statement.

02:43 AM BST

IDF says it has struck Hamas 'terror nest'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson announced that Israel had conducted over 70 airstrikes in the Daraj Tufah area, which the military called a “terror nest” understood to be used by Hamas militants to launch attacks.

The IDF also attacked a building it said was used by Islamic Jihad, and announced it killed militants at the Erez Crossing.

02:21 AM BST

Mexico evacuates citizens and Germany prepares flights

Mexico’s foreign ministry said 135 citizens were evacuated on a military flight from Israel on Tuesday night.

A second military flight is headed to Israel to pick up dozens more Mexicans who have requested to leave the country, CNN reported.

Two Mexican nationals are missing following the attacks by Hamas.

Earlier, Germany announced it would evacuate its citizens from Israel on Thursday and Friday.

German airline Lufthansa will operate several special flights from Israel at the request of the Foreign Office.

01:51 AM BST

'Advanced' US ammunition arrives in Israel

A first transport plane with “advanced” American ammunition has landed at the Nevatim airbase in southern Israel, the IDF said.

The Times of Israel, quoting the Israeli military, said the ammunition is intended “to enable significant strikes and preparations for additional scenarios”.

“We are grateful for the American support and assistance to the IDF in particular, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period,” the IDF said.

“Our common enemies know that the cooperation between the armies is stronger than ever, and is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability.”

It comes just hours after Joe Biden said the US outlined plans for military assistance for Israel including helping to restore the “Iron Dome” air defence system.

01:49 AM BST

Israel death toll rises to 1,200

At least 1,200 people have died as a result of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

It is an increase of 200 people since the last death toll.

More than 2,700 people have also been wounded.

“We have sustained extremely heavy casualties,” military spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, said on Twitter.

The death toll is expected to continue to rise.

01:27 AM BST

Around the world: Supporters of Israel attend rallies and vigils

People pray and light candles during a vigil organised by the Lisbon Jewish Community for Israeli victims of the Hamas attack in Lisbon, Portugal - Corbis News

Thousands attend a 'New York Stands With Israel' vigil and rally - Getty Images

01:09 AM BST

Watch: Biden condemns Hamas's attacks as 'sheer evil'

12:42 AM BST

First Australian dies in Hamas attack

A 66-year-old grandmother is the first known Australian to die in the Hamas attack on Israel.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said Galit Carbone was killed on Saturday at the Be’eri kibbutz near Gaza.

Ms Carbone was born in Sydney but had moved to Israel to raise a family while also working as a librarian.

Galit Carbone

Ms O’Neil told the Seven Network that Ms Carbone’s death was a “senseless act of violence ... and the Australian government condemns it in the strongest possible terms.”

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is leading government efforts to help an estimated 10,000 Australians in Israel who want to leave.

12:38 AM BST

Canada to send evacuation aircraft

Canada plans to operate evacuation flights for Canadians stranded in Israel after major airlines cancelled flights in the wake of Hamas’s attacks.

Some 35,000 Canadian citizens live in Israel and nearly 90,000 Canadians travel to the country every year, according to the Canadian foreign ministry.

About 1,000 Canadians in Israel are looking to leave after Hamas’s assault on Saturday, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said.

At least two Canadians have been confirmed dead in the attack - 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi and 33-year-old Alexandre Look.

Canada will send military aircraft to Tel Aviv “in the coming days” for citizens and permanent residents as well as their spouses and children, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

12:34 AM BST

Welcome to today's live blog

Follow our live blog for the latest news and developments on the war between Hamas and Israel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Israel has destroyed parts of Gaza as it takes revenge for the worst Hamas assaults in the 75-year-old history of its conflict with the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Hamas militants holding Israeli soldiers and civilians hostage have threatened to execute a captive for each home in Gaza hit, but as night fell on Tuesday there was no indication they had done so.

A ground offensive now looks inevitable.