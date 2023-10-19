Israel-Gaza latest news: US issues worldwide terror warning

The US State Department has advised all US citizens to “exercise increased caution” because of “increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests.”

The rare alert has been issues following protests throughout the Middle East over the war between Israel and Hamas with US diplomatic compounds targeted.

The State Department has also raised the Travel Advisory for Lebanon and Israel to the highest level.

The last time a warning of this kind was issued was in August 2022 following the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

04:41 PM BST

Israel preparing a bigger aid package for Hamas victims than support during Covid

Israel’s government was preparing an economic aid package for those impacted by attacks by Hamas terrorists that will be “bigger and broader” than during the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Smotrich said Israel’s economy and fiscal position - such as a low debt-to-GDP ratio - was strong enough to support the military and civilian war efforts as needed.

“We have money and we will use it now for everything that is needed with a generous hand,” Smotrich said. “We have stopped everything that is not important in the budget and we are diverting everything to the needs of the war and supporting the economy.”

He added that in the coming days Israel would increase the budget framework in parliament to create “maximum flexibility for ourselves”.

04:38 PM BST

Oxfam state Sunak's comments on wanting Israel to 'win' are not 'helpful'

Oxfam have released a statement suggesting Rishi Sunak should have called for a ceasefire.

Katy Chakrabortty, Oxfam’s head of advocacy said: “The Prime Minister is right to call for the safe return of all hostages in Gaza but his failure to call for a ceasefire is wrong.

“The humanitarian situation within Gaza is now reaching catastrophic levels – with more than 3,000 Palestinians dead, what further evidence does he need that any precautions to protect civilians are not working?

She added: “Wanting Israel to ‘win’ is not a helpful statement. Nobody wins when the scale of human suffering, devastation and pain is so vast and relentless. We need all parties to commit to a ceasefire and for full, unfettered humanitarian access to Gaza now.”

04:13 PM BST

Egypt-Gaza border crossing to open Friday

The Egypt-Gaza border crossing will open on Friday according to state-linked television Al Qahera News, although the WHO chief remains concerned aid will not reach Gazans on Friday.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday urged Israel to allow fuel to be taken into the Gaza Strip, alongside the first deliveries of water, food and medicine.

“We welcome Israel’s announcement yesterday that it will not block the entry of water, food and medicines into Gaza from Egypt. Fuel is also needed for hospital generators, ambulances and desalination plants - and we urge Israel to add fuel to the life-saving supplies allowed to enter Gaza,” he told a press conference.

04:05 PM BST

IDF announce airstrike on Nur Shams Camp

The Israel Defense Force has said it has “struck an armed terrorist squad in the Nur Shams Camp” on Wednesday night where it killed “a number of terrorists”.

The IDF added that so far 10 “wanted suspects” had been captured while it had neutralised “a number of explosive devices that were ready for use”.

The IDF added that it exchanged fire with gunmen which included “explosive devices being thrown at Israeli security forces”.

03:57 PM BST

WHO urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza Strip

The World Health Organisation has urged Israel to allow fuel into the Gaza Strip. The organisation has also called for aid to enter Gaza daily.

03:47 PM BST

Sunak heads to Saudi Arabia

Rishi Sunak has now left Israel and is travelling to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The state was ready to normalize ties with Israel two weeks ago but talks have been suspended as the Saudis support the Palestinian cause.

03:35 PM BST

'Masterminds' of Hamas attack at the top of Israel's target list

Two accused masterminds of Hamas’s October 7 attack sit at the top of Israel’s hit list as it threatens that every member of the terrorist group faces death when it invades Gaza.

Military strategist Mohammed Deif and political leader Yahya Sinwar have already spent time in Israeli or Palestinian jails and have been the targets of multiple assassination attempts.

The hunt for the two most senior Hamas leaders in the beleaguered Gaza Strip will be fierce this time.

In the war of words leading up to the impending ground offensive, Israel has said that Sinwar is “a dead man walking”.

03:32 PM BST

Jordan and Egypt call for an end to 'collective punishment'

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah have criticised what they have described as the “collective punishment” of Palestinians in Gaza after a meeting in Cairo on the war.

Jordan issued a statement warning that the conflict threatened to plunge the whole region into catastrophe.

03:28 PM BST

Jewish leader meets the Pope to call for help with hostages release

The head of the World Jewish Congress met with Pope Francis on Thursday, asking the leader of the Catholic Church to help secure the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

The audience between WJC President Ronald Lauder and Francis, 86, came as Israel revised up to 203 the number of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas, amid the escalating war in Gaza.

“We ask Your Holiness to use your power, to use your strength, to get these hostages released,” the WJC quoted Lauder as telling the 86-year-old pontiff, in a statement.

“You may be the only person who has the moral authority to do this.”

02:59 PM BST

Israeli military has 'zero tolerance' for Iran and Hezbollah

The Israeli military has “zero tolerance” for Iran and Hezbollah, a spokesperson has said.

“[Israel] has zero tolerance for other Iran-backed organisations trying us at this time,” said Major Marcus Chef.

“I think Lebanon needs to ask whether it wants to risk its future for the Hamas terror organisation.”

He added that the border would remain unstable for “as long as they are firing anti-tank missiles”.

“The [Israeli military] is ready, ready to respond to any attack,” he said.

“The IDF is not going to tolerate aggression and will not allow distraction either. We are laser-focused on eliminating Hamas military infrastructure - we will deal with Hezbollah as necessary.”

02:45 PM BST

Joe Biden to request $100 billion in national security package

Joe Biden is set to request a sum of $100 billion in a national security supplemental package this week, according to senior officials.

The total will include $40 billion in aid for Israel, Taiwan and for the US’ southern border, as well as $60 billion in aid for Ukraine.

It is thought that the president wanted to wait until after he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet before finalising his decision on how much to request for Israel.

Mr Biden met with Mr Netanyahu yesterday, pledging unwavering US support for the country.

02:35 PM BST

Missing nine-year-old was due to celebrate his birthday

Families of missing children are currently holding a press conference in Tel Aviv.

A nine-year-old boy who is among the missing is supposed to be celebrating his birthday this Saturday.

His mother had already sent out invitations to friends.

“Unfortunately won’t be able to celebrate his birthday,” his family member told reporters.

It is thought that he is in Gaza with his mother and grandparents.

02:29 PM BST

Nine Britons still missing

Downing Street has confirmed that nine British nationals are still missing following Hamas’ deadly attack on October 7.

Despite this figure, the Government said it could not be certain about the number of hostages taken to Gaza, as some among the total are feared to be dead.

Downing Street also confirmed that at least seven Britons have been killed so far.

02:21 PM BST

Watch: Palestinian child is dug out from beneath rubble

Palestinians rescued children trapped under the rubble on Wednesday, after an Israeli strike hit a house in Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

The children, who were still covered with their blankets, patiently waited, while others cried as they were being rescued.

02:12 PM BST

63 Hamas operatives detained in the West Bank

A total of 63 Hamas terrorist operatives were detained by Israeli security forces across the West Bank overnight, according to the Israeli Defence Forces.

“Following wide-scale counterterrorism activity overnight in Judea and Samaria [the Jewish biblical names for the West Bank], over 80 wanted suspects were apprehended, including 63 Hamas terror operatives,” it said.

The IDF said that Israeli forces are still operating close to the Nur Shams refugee camp. Five of the detainees were apprehended there.

The residence of a man the IDF claimed was a Hamas terrorist was destroyed, the IDF said.

In the town of Burdus, a Palestinian was shot.

“During the forces’ activity to demolish the terrorist’s residence, a violent riot was instigated in the town of Burdus by approximately 20 suspects, who hurled Molotov cocktails and other objects at the forces. In addition, suspects blocked routes with burning tires and trash cans. The forces responded with live fire and a hit was identified,” the statement said.

01:59 PM BST

Three Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces

Three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, the Palestinian ministry of health said on Thursday.

Israeli forces broke into the camp and clashes are still taking places between the Israeli army and a number of gunmen, witnesses said.

01:49 PM BST

Palestinians forced to 'openly defecate' in displacement camps

Conditions in Gaza’s displacement camps are so desperate that people are being forced to “openly defecate”, according to humanitarians.

Action Against Hunger said that overcrowded shelters are “close to breaking point”. They highlighted a lack of water, toilets and washing facilities.

At one shelter, packed full with 24,000 people, around 60 per cent of children are suffering from diarrhoea.

“This is a health crisis on the brink of explosion,” it warned.

Ordinarily, Gaza gets its water supplies from a pipeline via Israel, as well as a combination of other sources.

Israel cut off water supplies, along with fuel and electricity that powers Gaza’s water and sewage plants following Hamas’ attacks on October 7.

01:37 PM BST

Joe Biden set to address United States on foreign policy

Joe Biden is set to deliver a foreign policy speech on Thursday night, according to White House officials.

The US president will 8pm ET and address the US response to the fighting in Israel and war in Ukraine.

It follows Mr Biden’s trip to Israel, a symbol of support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

01:28 PM BST

Pictured: Qassam rockets soar above Gaza

In this picture, Qassam rockets fly over destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.

Qassam rockets fly over destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City - AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

01:18 PM BST

Americans advised to leave Lebanon while they still can

Americans have been urged to flee Lebanon while “commercial options are still available” amid growing tensions between Beirut and Israel.

The US embassy implored its citizens to prepare “contingency plans” for emergency situations in an email advisory.

It follows recommendations from the State Department not to travel to Lebanon due to the “unpredictable security situation”.

01:11 PM BST

The Guardian fires longtime cartoonist after allegations of antisemitic imagery

The Guardian newspaper has fired longtime editorial cartoonist Steve Bell after refusing to run a caricature of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that critics said drew on antisemitic imagery.

Bell has contributed to The Guardian since 1983. Several of his hundreds of cartoons over the years have been accused of including anti-Jewish stereotypes.

The latest cartoon, posted by Bell on social media, shows Netanyahu holding a scalpel and preparing to cut a Gaza-shaped incision in his abdomen, with the caption “Residents of Gaza, get out now.”

It is labelled “after David Levine” and recalls a Vietnam War-era cartoon depicting US President Lyndon B. Johnson pointing at a Vietnam-shaped scar. American illustrator Levine drew inspiration from a photo of Johnson showing reporters his scar from gall-bladder surgery.

Bell said he had been accused of evoking the “pound of flesh” demanded by the Jewish character Shylock in Shakespeare’s play “The Merchant of Venice.”

He told the industry newspaper the Press Gazette that “The Merchant of Venice” had “nothing to do with the cartoon.”

“I don’t promote harmful antisemitic stereotypes. … Never have I done such a thing, I would not dream of doing such a thing,” the publication quoted him as saying.

01:02 PM BST

Hamas says woman in political leadership killed in Israeli strike

The first woman elected to Hamas’s political leadership has been killed in an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip, the militant group said Thursday.

Jamila Al-Shantee, 64, was killed Wednesday evening in Jabalia, in northern Gaza, Hamas said.

She became the first woman to be elected to the movement’s political bureau, composed of 20 members, following an internal ballot in 2021.

12:49 PM BST

Gaza death toll rises to almost 4,000

A total of 3,785 people have been killed and over 12,000 injured in Gaza since the fighting began on October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Thursday.

A further 69 people have been killed in the West Bank and 1,300 injured, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

12:43 PM BST

Watch: Israel targets Hamas leaders with Gaza air strikes

12:26 PM BST

Rishi Sunak will fly to Saudi Arabia for crisis talks with Mohammed Bin Salman

Rishi Sunak will fly to Saudi Arabia on Thursday night for crisis talks with Mohammed Bin Salman amid fears a regional war will erupt in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister will head straight to Riyadh from Israel, where he has met Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the country’s response to Hamas terror.

Downing Street announced the meeting with the Crown Prince, with a spokesman saying “Saudi Arabia remains an important partner” in the region.

Read more from Nick Gutteridge here.

12:14 PM BST

Israel mourns its dead

In this photograph, mourners attend the provisional burial of seven of the 119 civilian victims of the October 7 Hamas attack on Kibbutz Beer’i, at the Revimvi Kibbutz cemetery in Israel.

Mourners attend the provisional burial - MANUEL DE ALMEIDA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

12:12 PM BST

UK 'wants Israel to win'

Rishi Sunak finished the briefing by saying that the UK “wants Israel to win” in its fight against Hamas.

He said: “You described this as Israel’s darkest hour. Well then it’s for me to say I’m proud to stand here with you in Israel’s darkest hour, as your friend we will stand with you in solidarity, we will stand with your people and we also want you to win.”

12:09 PM BST

'The Palestinian people are victims of Hamas too', says Sunak

Rishi Sunak said that the events over the last few days have “shocked us all”, particularly those at the Gaza hospital where hundreds of people were killed.

“We mourn the loss of every innocent life. Civilians of every faith, every nationality who have been killed,” he said.

Mr Sunak added that the UK “recognise that the Palestinian people are victims of Hamas too”.

He said he “welcomed” Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to allow aid to flow into Gaza with the opening of the border with Egypt.

12:03 PM BST

Israel taking 'every precaution to protect civilians'

Rishi Sunak told Benjamin Netanyahu that he knows Israel is taking “every precaution to protect civilians”, which is in “direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas, which seek to put civilians in harm’s way”.

He added: “I also want to thank your government for the support it has given to it has given to British nationals caught up in this horror.”

12:00 PM BST

Israel has 'right to go after Hamas'

Rishi Sunak said that he wants to stress that the UK “absolutely supports Israel’s right to defend itself”.

He added that Israel has the right to “go after Hamas”, take back hostages, deter further incursions and “strengthen your security for the long term”.

11:58 AM BST

Israel has 'lived through terrorism' every day of its existence, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak is now speaking. He told Benjamin Netanyahu that he is “sorry to be here in such terrible circumstances”.

“In the last two weeks, this country has gone through something that no country, no people, should have to endure. Least of all Israel,” he said.

Mr Sunak added that Israel has lived through some of the “most awful scenes” and the “spector of violence and terrorism every day of its existence”.

11:52 AM BST

Netanyahu: Israel needs support in 'darkest hour'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is speaking. He began by thanking Mr Sunak for military aid.

Mr Netanyahu said the UK is supporting Israel in its darkest hour, as the “civilised world” did for the UK “80 years ago”.

“80 years ago the civilised world stood with you in your darkest hour. This is our darkest hour...We must win together. This is a long war and we will need your continual support,” he said.

He added that he has “never seen the people of Israel as they are now” and described Hamas as the “worst monsters on the planet”.

11:47 AM BST

Sunak and Netanyahu hold press conference

Rishi Sunak is speaking in Tel Aviv alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Netanyahu began by thanking Mr Sunak for travelling to Israel.

“I want to thank you for your solidarity and clear unwavering support since this war began,” he said.

11:46 AM BST

Penny Mordaunt suggests BBC needs to 'kick the tyres'

Penny Mordaunt has suggested the BBC needs to “kick the tyres” to ensure it meets the required broadcasting standards when reporting on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Conservative former minister Theresa Villiers told the Commons: “Could we have a debate on the reporting of the conflicts in the media between Israel and Hamas so that we can hold to account those media outlets that chose to rush to blame Israel for the hospital tragedy without having a sound evidential basis.

“Accurate reporting is crucial, failing to deliver that makes the situation worse, could cost lives and fuel hatred and antisemitism back here in the UK.”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “There are two issues here. One is the Ofcom Code and certain broadcasters’ adherence to it. In the guidance for that code it says ‘broadcasters should have regard to the list of proscribed terror groups or organisations in the UK’, and that is incredibly important.

“But I also think it is critical that reporters - sometimes stationed in very stressful environments - need to be reporting facts as facts and those things that are not facts, that have not been verified or are lines to take from terrorist organisations should not be treated as facts. I think that’s very important.

“I think the BBC does focus on these things to a very large degree but we know that sometimes it doesn’t get things right - as we saw recently with their code of conduct surrounding the Gary Lineker situation - so I’m sure they would want to kick the tyres and ensure that anyone listening to a BBC outlet is being given the best possible information.”

11:37 AM BST

Senior Hamas official killed

The head of the Hamas-led national security forces, Jehad Mheisen, and members of his family have been killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to a Hamas-aligned news agency.

11:29 AM BST

EU opens disinformation probes into Meta and TikTok

The EU announced probes Thursday into Facebook owner Meta and TikTok, seeking more details on the measures they have taken to stop the spread of “illegal content and disinformation” around the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The commission said it had sent formal requests for information to Meta and TikTok respectively in what is the first procedure launched under the EU’s new law on digital content, after a similar probe launched into X, formerly known as Twitter, last week.

11:23 AM BST

Benjamin Netanyahu and Rishi Sunak engaged in talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are currently engaged in a private meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

They both embraced when meeting for the first time, with Mr Sunak telling Mr Netanyahu: “Hello my friend, very good to see you.”

British media has not been given access to the meeting.

11:12 AM BST

Briton confirmed as killed by Hamas

It has been confirmed that British-Israeli Yonatan Rapoport, known as Yoni, was murdered by Hamas.

British-Israeli Yonatan Rapoport

11:03 AM BST

Rishi Sunak meets Benjamin Netanyahu

Rishi Sunak has been photographed meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - Israeli Prime Minister's Office

10:59 AM BST

Israeli President expresses gratitude to Rishi Sunak

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his gratitude to Rishi Sunak for “your support and your decisions and your leadership”.

“We are extremely grateful to you, Prime Minister, for your support and your decisions and your leadership,” he said as the two met in Israel.

He said the military capabilities of “an empire of evil led by Tehran” must be uprooted so that Israelis can “live in peace with our Palestinian neighbours.”

10:47 AM BST

Sunak tells Israel they have a 'duty' to restore security

Rishi Sunak told Israel President Isaac Herzog he had “not just a right” but a “duty” to “restore security to your country”.

Following a meeting with the head of state, the Prime Minister said: “We will stand with you in solidarity with your people and your right to defend yourself to bring security back to your country, to your people, to ensure the safe return of the hostages that have been taken and I know we will talk further about that later on.”

He added: “You have not just a right to do that, I think you have a duty to do that, to restore that security to your country.”

10:46 AM BST

Berlin protests see 65 police officers injured

Overnight protests in Berlin against Israel’s attacks on Gaza left 65 police officers injured, according to authorities.

They were “wounded by stones, flammable liquid and acts of resistance,” Berlin police wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Such gatherings are banned in Germany. A total of 174 people were arrested, including 65 who will face investigations.

The gathering took place in Neukoelln, a district with a large Arab community, on Wednesday evening.

As police announced orders for the protestors to disperse, “rubbish bins and obstacles were put on the streets” and “stones and pyrotechnics were thrown” at them.

Police responded with water cannons.

10:37 AM BST

Egypt's Sisi to host Jordan king on Thursday

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will host Jordan’s King Abdullah II for a summit in Cairo on Thursday, the presidency said, as violence in neighbouring Gaza spirals.

The Jordanian royal court said in a statement that the two leaders would “discuss means to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza”.

Egypt and Jordan were the first Arab states to normalise relations with Israel, in 1979 and 1994 respectively, and have since been key mediators between Israeli and Palestinian officials.

10:24 AM BST

In pictures: Rafah border

Here are the latest pictures from the border between Gaza and Egypt as aid waits to cross.

Volunteers and NGO staff camp in front of the Rafah border - Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images

Volunteers and NGO staff camp in front of the Rafah border - Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images

10:09 AM BST

Road repairs to go ahead in Gaza for transport of aid

Machinery to repair roads in Gaza and prefer them for an influx of aid has been seen crossing the Rafah border in Egypt.

US President Joe Biden struck a deal with Egypt and Israel to allow relief in on Wednesday.

It is thought that up to 20 trucks will enter Gaza to begin with, but eyewitnesses have said that up to 150 are waiting in Rafah.

Humanitarian workers at the border again warned that the aid must be allowed in as soon as possible, as perishable supplies had already begun to spoil.

09:58 AM BST

Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law refused to leave his post as a doctor

Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has refused to leave his post as a doctor in Gaza because people “need me”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Scotland’s First Minister shared a video of bloodied children being treated by medical personnel.

He wrote: “My brother-in-law, a doctor in Gaza, is spending his seventh consecutive day in hospital. Nadia spoke to him & said he should go home to rest, his response: ‘I can’t leave my people when they need me’.

“Health workers in Gaza are heroes.”

09:38 AM BST

German defence minister arrives in Beirut

German defence minister Boris Pistorius landed in Beirut on Thursday for an impromptu visit to the Middle East in the wake of a major escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Germany’s Bild newspaper reported.

09:31 AM BST

Terror threat level under 'constant review'

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said the terror threat level is kept “under constant review”.

Asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain whether there might be plans to raise the alert, he said: “It’s not a plan, because we don’t plan for the alert to change. We change the alert according to information that we get.

“And it’s not done by politicians, quite correctly, it’s done by experts, the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre.”

He added: “I’m not going to be able to tell you much more than that, other than that we keep it under constant review.”

Mr Tugendhat alluded to the King’s speech on Wednesday about the need for “mutual understanding”, saying the level of “division” in society plays a part in how safe the UK is.

“We are safer when we stand together, when we are careful of our language and when we are measured in how we talk about really emotive subjects like the incidents in the Middle East in the last few days,” he said.

09:18 AM BST

Hostage total rises so 203

The number of confirmed hostages being held in Gaza has risen to at least 203, according to the Israeli military.

It is an increase of four more people than the last released official figure.

Previously Hamas claimed it was holding 250 people.

09:09 AM BST

Tugendhat will not 'give legal opinion' on cutting off water supply in Gaza

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat has said he will not “give a legal opinion” on whether cutting off the water supply in Gaza is within the rule of law.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain:

“I’m not a lawyer and I’m not going to give you a legal opinion on that. What I am going to say though, very clearly, is that the water supply is not just down to Israel... Quite of a lot of it was being pumped in through pipes that Hamas dug up in order to turn them into rockets in order to murder civilians. “So let’s be quite clear - the main people who have been doing harm to the Palestinian people, who have been stealing aid from them, who have been profiting from it, who have been putting their families up in luxury in places around the region, who have genuinely profited from the theft of international aid given to Palestinian people is Hamas.”

08:59 AM BST

Bodies of 12-year-old autistic child and her grandmother found

The bodies of Noya Dan, a 12-year-old autistic child, and her 80-year-old grandmother Carmela have been found after a 12-day hunt.

The bodies of Noya Dan, a 12-year-old autistic child, and her 80-year-old grandmother Carmela have been found after a 12-day hunt.



Thank you to all of you who shared her story to help us bring her home.



Our hearts are broken 💔. https://t.co/1I9r4fibsP — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 19, 2023

A photograph of Noya, which showed her dressed in a Harry Potter costume, had been shared by JK Rowling earlier this week.

The author wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me.

“May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned soon, safely, to their families.”

08:48 AM BST

US bases in Syria attacked by missiles

US military bases in Syria have come under attack, according to Lebanon’s Iran-aligned Al Mayadeen TV.

A missile attack on the Conoco base in the countryside of the northern Deir al-Zor region was reported, as well as a drone attack on the Al-Tanf base near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan.

It follows claims by the little-known group Tashkil al-Waritheen, or the Inheritor, that they were responsible for a separate drone attack on America’s al-Harir air base in northern Iraq yesterday.

It was one of two drone attacks yesterday. Another targeted al-Asad air base, a US official said.

That drone managed to explode despite being intercepted, causing minor injuries and damaging some equipment.

08:38 AM BST

‘600 children trapped under rubble’ in Gaza

Gaza’s health ministry has claimed that 600 children are “trapped under rubble” following Israeli airstrikes that have killed 3,478 Palestinians and injured 12,065.

They said 70 per cent of this toll were women, children and the elderly.

A total of 1,300 remain under rubble, they added.

“The ministry believes there are survivors in the rubble, but the process of reaching them is severely hampered due to constant air strikes and poor capacity,” spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra said.

The claims have not been independently verified.

08:30 AM BST

IDF strikes 'hundreds of Hamas structures'

The Israeli Defence Forces have struck “hundreds of Hamas structures” in the last day, they said, adding that they will continue to attack “all the time”.

In a post on Telegram, the IDF wrote: “The structures include anti-tank missile launching posts, terror tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructure, and additional command centres.

“Dozens of mortar launchers were also struck, the majority of which were destroyed immediately after launching shells at Israel.”

They added that they had “killed terror operatives, including senior members of different terror organisations, including the head of the military branch of the ‘Popular Resistance Committees’ in Rafah”.

08:23 AM BST

Medics identify boy and woman 'incinerated' in Hamas onslaught

The bodies of a boy and woman who were among scores of people murdered by Hamas terrorists on the Israeli border have been located and identified, 11 days after the attack.

Their remains were found late on Wednesday following searches of a house in Beeri, a kibbutz, the medical assistance and casualty recovery group Zaka said.

“Their bodies were incinerated after they were murdered,” Zaka said in a statement, without providing names for the two or elaborating on any possible relationship between them.

Israeli officials had previously given a death toll of at least 108 for Beeri - around 10 per cent of its population. At least a dozen other Israeli communities were also overrun by the gunmen.

08:16 AM BST

In pictures: Palestine wakes up to destruction

Wounded Palestinians react at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip - REUTERS/Yasser Qudih

Palestinians work amidst the rubble at the site of an Israeli strike - REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian civil defence members and others carry a youth on a stretcher after being rescued from a building hit by Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis - Mahmud HAMS / AFP

08:07 AM BST

Sunak 'grieves with Israel'

Rishi Sunak wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he “grieves with Israel” as he touched down in Tel Aviv.

He wrote: “I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always.”

I am in Israel, a nation in grief.



I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism.



Today, and always.



סוֹלִידָרִיוּת pic.twitter.com/DTcvkkLqdT — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 19, 2023

07:59 AM BST

Watch: Biden strikes deal with Egypt and Israel to allow in Gaza aid

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a deal to allow desperately needed humanitarian aid to enter war-torn Gaza, where one million people have fled their homes amid withering Israeli air strikes.

After face-to-face talks in Israel and intense telephone diplomacy with Egypt, Mr Biden said a convoy of 20 trucks would be allowed to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza from Friday.

It would be the first international relief to enter Gaza since October 7.

07:51 AM BST

'Irresponsible' to speculate over Gaza hospital blast

It is “irresponsible” to speculate over the blast at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people, security minister Tom Tugendhat said .

He told Times Radio: “The reason we’re going to be so careful about this is that the premature speculation comes at a cost.

“Let’s be clear that the reality is there were beginning of talks promised between President Biden and some Arab leaders, and irresponsible speculation led to some of those leaders walking away as they thought that it would be unacceptable to discuss such matters after Israel had been accused of this attack.”

He added: “It now appears that that was at best speculation and at worst propaganda by a terrorist organisation.”

Mr Tugendhat said he would not “name names” over who in particular was responsible for the speculation but pointed to commentary on social media platforms.

07:41 AM BST

Number of British hostages remains unclear, says Tugendhat

The number of British hostages in the Middle East remains unclear, according to Tom Tugendhat, the security minister.

“At the moment the figures are not entirely clear... we are doing our best to make sure that we help get the hostages released,” he told Times Radio.

He added: “As you know the Prime Minister has just landed in Israel and the Foreign Secretary is visiting various nations to ask for help in these conversations and no doubt he will be able to update you as soon as he’s made some advances.”

Over the past 24 to 48 hours, Mr Tugendhat has been talking to British intelligence services to make sure “we get this right” in establishing what caused the explosion as a Gaza hospital.

07:34 AM BST

Israel's president says BBC coverage is 'atrocious'

Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, has called the BBC’s coverage of the conflict “atrocious” after their decision not to refer to Hamas as terrorists.

Mr Herzog asked what else the BBC needed “in order for them to admit that we are dealing with the worst terrorist organisation in the world?”.

He told the Daily Mail: “I feel the BBC’s reporting is atrocious. The fact that it does not recognise Hamas as a terror organisation requires a complete legal battle and public battle. It’s unbelievable.”

07:21 AM BST

Pictured: Rishi Sunak arrives in Israel

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has landed at Ben Gurion international airport in Lod, Near Tel Aviv, Israel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

07:18 AM BST

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Three Palestinians, including two teenagers, were killed by Israeli forces in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank early on Thursday, Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.

Israeli forces stormed the village of Budrus, west of Ramallah, shooting dead a young man, Gebriel Awad, and wounding another, WAFA said.

In other incidents, a 14-year-old was killed by a bullet wound in the head in a refugee camp south of Bethlehem and a 16-year-old succumbed to his wounds after being shot in the town of Tulkarm, the news agency added.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

06:57 AM BST

Russia sends 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Russia on Thursday sent 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip to be transported from Egypt, Moscow’s emergency situations ministry said.

“A special plane has taken off from the airport at Ramenskoye near Moscow for El-Arish in Egypt. The Russian humanitarian aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent to be sent to the Gaza Strip,” deputy minister Ilya Denisov said in a statement.

Mr Denisov said the aid comprised “wheat, sugar, rice and pasta”.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a deal to allow desperately-needed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza after face-to-face talks in Israel and intense telephone diplomacy with Egypt.

06:40 AM BST

Pictured: Pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the world

Demonstrators rally in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC - MANDEL NGAN/AFP

Fireworks explode near a police vehicle at a rally in Berlin - ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP

Thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran - Iranian Presidency / Avalon

06:29 AM BST

Xi says China will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt’s prime minister on Thursday that Beijing hoped to work with his country to bring “more stability” to the Middle East, state media reported, as the Israel-Hamas conflict cast a shadow over the region.

“China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt... and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world,” Mr Xi told Mostafa Madbouli at a meeting in Beijing.

“China and Egypt are good friends who share the same goals and trust each other, and good partners who work hand-in-hand for development and common prosperity”, Mr Xi said.

“At present, the international and regional situation is undergoing profound and complex changes, and the world is experiencing rapid changes not seen for a century,” the Chinese leader added.

Beijing was also willing to work with Cairo to “jointly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries”, he said.

06:25 AM BST

Russia's Lavrov warns of serious risk of regional Middle East conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursdaysaid there was serious risk that the Gaza conflict will become regional, and Russia is in contact with Turkey over the matter.

Mr Lavrov also said attempts to blame Russia’s ally Iran for the Gaza crisis were provocations.

06:20 AM BST

Hamas militants likely used North Korean weapons in attack on Israel

Hamas terrorists likely fired North Korean weapons during their assault on Israel on October 7, a video and weapons seized by Israel show, despite Pyongyang’s denials that it sells arms to the militant group.

The video was analysed by two experts on North Korean arms and indicates that Hamas used the F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon typically used against armoured vehicles.

The F-7 has been documented in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, said N.R. Jenzen-Jones, a weapons expert from Armament Research Services.

“North Korea has long supported Palestinian militant groups, and North Korean arms have previously been documented amongst interdicted supplies,” Mr Jenzen-Jones said.

Hamas has published images of their training that show fighters with a weapon with a rocket-propelled grenade featuring a distinctive red stripe across its warhead, and other design elements matching the F-7, said Matt Schroeder, a senior researcher with Small Arms Survey who wrote a guide to Pyongyang’s light weapons.

“It is not a surprise to see North Korean weapons with Hamas,” Mr Schroeder said.

F-7 warheads with their distinctive red stripe on display in Israel - Alon Bernstein/AP

06:15 AM BST

Egypt, Israel and US strike deal to allow aid into Gaza

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a deal to allow desperately-needed humanitarian aid to enter war-torn Gaza, where one million people have fled their homes amid withering Israeli air strikes.

After face-to-face talks in Israel and intense telephone diplomacy with Egypt, Mr Biden said a convoy of 20 trucks would be allowed to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza from Friday.

It would be the first international relief to enter Gaza since October 7, when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched shock raids into Israel, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing about 200 hostages.

Israel fears that aid deliveries could be used as cover to bring in weapons, or could be diverted into the hands of Hamas - which governs the enclave.

“If Hamas confiscates it or doesn’t let it get through or just confiscates it, then it’s going to end, because we’re not going to be sending any humanitarian aid to Hamas if they’re going to be confiscating it. That’s the commitment that I’ve made,” Mr Biden said.

06:13 AM BST

'Don’t repeat our mistakes after 9/11'

Joe Biden concluded his visit to Israel yesterday with a warning for the country not to make the same mistakes in its war on Hamas as the US did after the September 11 attacks.

Read more here.

Joe Biden speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One - Evan Vucci/AP

06:09 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s liveblog.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates from the war between Israel and Hamas.