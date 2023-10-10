Israel-Palestine latest news: Biden to address nation on Israel crisis

President Joe Biden is about to speak about the Israel-Palestine conflict, following Hamas’ attack over the weekend.

Mr Biden is about an hour late in delivering his speech which will address the conflict in Israel.

He is expected to make a short announcement soon.

Moments ago, he posted on X, formerly Twitter, and said: “Vice President and I sat down with our teams to receive a situation update on the terrorist attack in Israel and to direct next steps.

“We connected with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss coordination to support Israel, deter hostile actors, and protect innocent people.”

Follow the latest updates.

06:57 PM BST

Biden 'still engaged in key meetings' Sky reports

Biden is about an hour late in delivering his speech which will address the conflict in Israel.

The President is expected to make a short announcement soon.

Moments ago, he posted on X, formerly Twitter, and said: “Vice President and I sat down with our teams to receive a situation update on the terrorist attack in Israel and to direct next steps. We connected with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss coordination to support Israel, deter hostile actors, and protect innocent people.”

.@VP and I sat down with our teams to receive a situation update on the terrorist attack in Israel and to direct next steps.



We connected with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss coordination to support Israel, deter hostile actors, and protect innocent people. pic.twitter.com/u4xOHMeMqw — President Biden (@POTUS) October 10, 2023

06:39 PM BST

EU ministers urged Israel not to cut 'water, food or electricity'

EU foreign ministers on Tuesday urged Israel not to cut “water, food, or electicity” to Gaza and urged humanitarian corridors for those trying to flee the territory, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

06:31 PM BST

EU will continue to support Palestine

The EU will continue to support the Palestinian Authority, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Tuesday, he added that it would be a mistake to stop.

“The overwhelming majority of the member states considered that we have to continue our support to the Palestinian Authority and the payments due should not be delayed”, Borrell said after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs ministers.

06:21 PM BST

Nigeria airlifts more than 300 citizens home

Nigeria has airlifted 310 of its citizens back home after they fled to Jordan from Israel where they were on a Christian pilgrimage, Lagos state government said on Tuesday.

“I’m happy to announce that we have successfully airlifted and returned all three hundred and ten citizens who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel.” Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on X, formerly Twitter.

06:17 PM BST

Biden speech delayed

Biden’s address has been delayed after a meeting between the U.S. President and prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, went on longer than expected, Sky News reports.

06:13 PM BST

Israeli defence minister to take part in Nato meeting

Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, is expected to take part in a meeting of Nato defence ministers via videoconference on Thursday, a Western official said.

The meeting in Brussels was previously scheduled to address issues including the war in Ukraine and Nato missions in Kosovo and Iraq, but a session with Gallant was added following Hamas’ large-scale attack on Israel on Saturday, the official said on Tuesday.

06:07 PM BST

Spain to evacuate around 500 of its citizens

Spain has sent two military aircrafts to Israel to evacuate some 500 Spaniards, its Defence Minister Margarita Robles said.

Madrid’s embassy in Israel estimates that around 500 Spanish citizens were there for tourism or temporary work, when flights were suspended after Hamas’ attacks over the weekend.

Earlier on Tuesday, Portugal’s foreign affairs ministry said it would evacuate 190 of its citizens in Israel on air force planes to Cyprus.

A group of Spaniards was among the passengers on the first flight, according to a spokesperson for the Cypriot foreign ministry.

05:45 PM BST

Sweden halts development aid to Palestinians

Sweden has temporarily halted development aid to Palestinian territories following the attack by Hamas militants on Israel over the weekend, Development Minister Johan Forssell told a news conference on Tuesday.

European Union foreign ministers are meeting on Tuesday to work out divisions among its 27 members over whether to continue aid payments to Palestinians a day after the European Commission backtracked on an announcement suspending all such aid.

“We have a new situation after the 7th of October,” Forssell told reporters. “Our decision today is that Sweden will... pause development aid to Palestine until further notice.”

05:26 PM BST

Hezbollah observation post hit by Israeli strikes, says IDF

Israel has hit a Hezbollah observation post, the country’s defence forces has said.

An Israeli Defence Forces helicopter launched the attack in response to an “anti-tank missile from Lebanese territory toward a military vehicle” in Avivim, it said.

Hezbollah has backed Palestinians, saying its “guns and rockets” are with them.

05:13 PM BST

Palestine in catastrophe

Palestinians in Gaza say Israeli bombardment has been so heavy they feel they are living their own “Nakba,” the Arabic word for catastrophe that refers to the 1948 war of Israel’s creation that led to their mass dispossession.

Israel on Tuesday pounded the Gaza Strip with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians, leaving Gazans like Plestia Alaqad, 22, running for their lives.

04:54 PM BST

UAE urgent aid to Palestine

United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed has ordered $20 million in urgent aid to be sent to the Palestinian people.

“The aid, which will be channelled through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), comes as part of the UAE’s policy to provide urgent relief and assistance to vulnerable populations and those in need around the world in times of crisis,” it said.

04:36 PM BST

Israelis 'burned alive' by Hamas

An IDF spokesman said in a briefing with reporters on Tuesday that Israelis had been “burned alive” by Hamas, which was backed up by gruesome images online which appeared to show the charred bodies of children, The Telegraph’s James Rothwell reports.

“We found ourselves under attack by a cruel and vicious enemy that entered our villages and slaughtered women and children in their houses, in their beds, burning them alive, killing them, tying them up and killing them,” he said.

The spokesman said he acknowledged it would eventually ask itself “tough questions” about the initial, slow response to clearing terrorists from the south.

“We will have to ask ourselves tough questions but before we have a mission: to see citizens are OK and taken care of, to bury our dead and, the most important thing, reach the other side. There is no way they can do this without us changing the reality,” he said.

“It’s for us to put aside the different accusations or problems and look forward and push forward to win,” he added.

04:23 PM BST

Babies killed in Hamas attacks

Babies have been killed in Hamas attacks on a kibbutz as the Israeli death toll passed 1,000.

Bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas militants lay on the ground beside furniture and torched cars amid the burned out houses of the Kfar Aza kibbutz.

“You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms and how the terrorist kills them. It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre,” said Israeli Major General, Itai Veruv.

“It’s something that we used to imagine from our grandfathers, grandmothers in the pogrom in Europe and other places.”

It comes after locals in the port city of Ashkelon, which lies around eight miles from the border with Gaza, were given a 5pm local time (3pm BST) deadline to leave in a cryptic message from the Al Qassam Brigades terrorists.

04:21 PM BST

Pictured: Israel at war

Israeli tank at the Israel-Gaza border - Ilan Assayag/Xinhua News Agency

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards Israel - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City - MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

03:59 PM BST

Biden to speak with Netanyahu

President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will speak with Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss US support for Israel, the White House has said.

The Biden administration has expressed strong support for Israel since Hamas launched its attack. On Sunday the it announced it would provide munitions to Israel and was moving a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean.

03:39 PM BST

Yemen’s Houthi leader warns of U.S intervention

Yemen’s Houthi leader, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, said on Tuesday that if the U.S. intervenes in the Gaza conflict directly, the group will respond by firing drones and missiles, and take other military options.

“There are red lines when it comes to Gaza,” he said, adding that the Houthis were ready to coordinate with other groups and intervene.

03:28 PM BST

Hamas split over kidnapping women and children

Senior Hamas leaders are split over the decision to kidnap women and children.

It is claimed one sect wants to release some Israeli citizens in order to dent international support of Israel’s impending counteroffensive, according to Middle Eastern intelligence agencies.

But the majority of Hamas members believe taking prisoners provides a morale boost among Palestinians and the wider Arab world. Hostages are also viewed as valuable bargaining tools for prisoner exchanges too.

03:17 PM BST

Israeli forces claim Palestinian minister killed in airstrike on Gaza

The Palestinian economy minister, Juad Abu Smallah, has been killed during an airstrike on Gaza, Israeli forces have said.

Abu Smallah had helped finance the attacks around the Gaza strip, they said. Sources claimed he had held security positions in Hamas and fronted the operations targeting Israeli citizens.

Another Hamas official, Zcharia Abu Mamar, was killed during the Israeli airstrikes, media sources in Gaza reported.

03:01 PM BST

Sirens souding over Be’er Sheva

Rocket sirens are sounding in Be’er Sheva and southern Israel, the Israeli military says.

02:59 PM BST

Starmer backs Israel's 'right to defend her people'

Keir Starmer has said he was “shocked and appalled” by events in Israel at the Labour conference.

Speaking at the annual conference, he backed Israel’s “right to defend” itself.

He said: “I utterly condemn the senseless murder of men, women and children - including British citizens - in cold blood by the terrorists of Hamas.

“This action by Hamas does nothing for Palestinians. And Israel must always have the right to defend her people.”

02:51 PM BST

Qatar says 'too early' for any Israel-Hamas prisoner talks

It is too soon to start brokering talks on a potential prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, Qatar said on Tuesday. It comes after the Islamists seized around 150 hostages in a shock weekend attack

Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari said it was “too early” for mediation when asked about the prospects for a potential prisoner exchange.

“At this moment, it is a very difficult point to say that any party can start with mediation. I think we need to see developments on the ground,” he told reporters.



02:41 PM BST

Pictured: Destruction in the aftermath of airstrikes

People sleep in a bomb shelter as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip - VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/REUTERS

Remains of a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel lies on a road - AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

View of houses and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City - MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

02:18 PM BST

China calls for ceasefire

China has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and condemned acts that are harming civilians.

“China is deeply concerned about the current escalation of tension and violence between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, and is saddened by the large number of civilian casualties caused by the conflict,” said Zhai Jun, China’s special envoy on the Middle East, Sky reports.

He added: “We oppose and condemn acts that harm civilians and call for an immediate ceasefire.”

02:05 PM BST

Israeli soldiers gather in Ashkelon

Israeli soldiers have gathered after the alert of an apparent security incident in Ashkelon, southern Israel. Hamas had ordered residents in the city to flee before 5pm local time.

Israeli soldiers gather - REUTERS/Amir Cohen

01:56 PM BST

Scotland’s First Minister pleads for ceasefire

Scotland’s First Minister has written to the Foreign Secretary urging them to call for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza to allow civilians to flee.

In a letter released to journalists on Wednesday, Humza Yousaf - whose in-laws are “trapped” in Gaza following the attack by Hamas on Israel - told James Cleverley: “Too many innocent people have already lost their lives as a consequence of these completely unjustifiable and illegitimate attacks by Hamas.

“However, innocent men, women and children cannot, and should not, pay the price for the actions of a terrorist group.”

He added: “As a close friend and ally of Israel, I therefore ask the UK Government to call on the government of Israel to ensure innocent civilians are protected and to put in place an immediate ceasefire to allow the safe passage of civilians through the Rafah border.

“Furthermore, it should open a humanitarian corridor into Gaza to allow supplies, including food, fuel, water and medical supplies for those civilians who are trapped, helpless and cannot leave.”

01:44 PM BST

UK antisemitic incidents soar after start of conflict in Israel

Reports of antisemitic incidents in Britain since the weekend have tripled compared with the same period last year following the outbreak of new Israel-Palestinian conflict, a Jewish charity said on Tuesday.

The Community Security Trust (CST), which advises Britain’s estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters, did not provide exact numbers but said further incidents could be reported in the coming days.

“We don’t have firm numbers yet as we are still logging and verifying everything that has come in, which also means that the number is likely to rise further, but the current rate is roughly triple what it was for the same period last year,” a spokesperson said.

The CST says any escalation in violence in Israel and Gaza often leads to antisemitic reactions in Britain.

01:27 PM BST

Hamas warns citizens of Israeli city to flee before 5pm

Hamas terrorists have ordered residents of the major Israeli city of Ashkelon, which lies around eight miles from the border with Gaza, to leave before 5pm local time.

“In response to the enemy’s crime of displacing our people and forcing them to flee their homes in several areas of the Gaza Strip, we give the residents of the occupied city of Ashkelon a deadline to leave it before 5pm this evening,” an Al Qassam Brigades statement on social media said.

5pm Israeli time is 3pm BST.

01:25 PM BST

Hamas showcases homemade air defence system

Photos have emerged of the homemade Mubar 1 short-range air defence system used by Hamas.

The system has been showcased in a video released by the terrorist organisation, demonstrating its capability to shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopter

Hamas published footage showing for the first time the homemade Mubar 1 short-range air defense system - EyePress News/Shutterstock

01:21 PM BST

Putin says Israel-Gaza conflict shows 'failure' of US Middle East policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday the Israel-Gaza conflict showed the “failure” of Washington’s Middle East policy and called the creation of “an independent sovereign Palestinian state” a “necessity”.

“I think many people would agree with me that it’s a clear example of the failure of US politics in the Middle East,” Putin said while meeting Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Moscow.

01:13 PM BST

Islamist politician in Israel urges Hamas to free some Gaza captives

An Arab Islamist politician in Israel appealed to Hamas on Tuesday to free, on religious grounds, some of the Israeli hostages taken during the Gaza-based Palestinian faction’s cross-border rampage over the weekend.

“The values of Islam oblige us not to take women, children and the elderly as captives,” Mansour Abbas, head of the United Arab List party, said in a social media post, adding that their release would be a “humanitarian measure required forthwith”.

Hamas, an Islamist group, has said it took dozens of captives back to the Gaza Strip, and has signalled it might want to trade them for thousands of Palestinians jailed in Israel. Hamas’s ally Islamic Jihad said it had more than 30 captives.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, told CNN the number of hostages in Gaza was between 100 and 150.

According to their relatives and video on social media, these include elderly women and young children, as well as Israeli soldiers.

Mansour’s party is in the Israeli parliamentary opposition, having been a member of the previous coalition government. It draws on support from Israel’s 20 per cent Arab minority, many of whom identify with the Palestinians.

12:59 PM BST

Denmark halts development aid to Palestinians

Denmark has temporarily halted development aid to Palestinians following a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel over the weekend, Ritzau news agency reported on Tuesday citing the Danish minister for development cooperation.

12:47 PM BST

First shipment of US aid on its way to Israel

The first shipment of US security assistance will soon arrive in Israel and will be followed by more, according to reports.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said that a package was on its way, but added no further details about what it contains, MSNBC reports.

Mr Kirby said that Israel could “expect more” support from the US.

12:44 PM BST

Parents told to take Israeli children off TikTok to avoid hostage videos

A school in Tel Aviv has asked parents to delete TikTok from their children’s phones to avoid them seeing hostage videos posted by Hamas, reports our US Editor Tony Diver.

CNN reported a school had warned parents their children could see Israelis “begging for their lives”.

“We cannot allow our kids to watch this stuff. It is also difficult, furthermore -- impossible -- to contain all this content on social media,” a message said. “Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

12:36 PM BST

Pakistani journalist among the dead

In this photograph, a colleague carries a blood-stained flak jacket belonging to Palestinian journalist Mohammed Soboh.

He was killed along with two other journalists when an Israeli missile hit a building while they were outside reporting, at a hospital in Gaza City.

A colleague carries a blood-stained flak jacket belonging to Palestinian journalist Mohammed Soboh - REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh

12:31 PM BST

UK Government ready to support any British citizens in need

The Prime Minister said that the UK Government was ready to support any British citizens in need of help.

Rishi Sunak told broadcasters: “I know there will be families who are anxious about their loved ones in the region.

“I want to reassure them we’re doing everything we can, working very closely with the Israeli authorities to establish what is happening on the ground, provide support to people where it’s needed.

“I’d urge anyone there to contact the Foreign Office so that they have their details, follow the advice locally from the Israelis but also from the Foreign Office, and we stand ready to support everyone as best we can.”

12:15 PM BST

Hamas unwilling to negotiate on hostages

Hamas has announced that it will not negotiate on hostages until there is an end to the fighting, according to reports.

Ismail Haniyeh, one of the organisation’s leaders, said that “all parties” had been informed of the terrorist group’s decision.

“The colonial occupation will pay a price for the devastation inflicted upon the Palestinians in Gaza,” he added.

More than 100 people are thought to be currently held hostage.

12:11 PM BST

Lunchtime summary

Today the war between Hamas terrorists and Israel reached its fourth day. For those of you who are just joining us, here is a roundup of the day’s main events:

Israeli attacks hit over 200 targets overnight, specifically in the Khan Yunis and the Rimal areas of Gaza.

Israel has seized back control of the Gaza border fence, which was breached by Hamas terrorists during the weekend’s mass incursion.

Hundreds of soldiers from the Israeli Defence Force have been flown back from abroad to participate in the fight against hostilities.

Iran’s top authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Tehran had not been involved in the Hamas group’s weekend attack on Israel, but he hailed what he called Israel’s “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat.

More than 100 bodies have been found at the Be’eri Kibbutz, a small Israeli farming community on the edge of the Gaza Strip that was overrun by Hamas terrorists on Saturday

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed two Palestinian journalists early on Tuesday, according to journalists on the scene who survived.

Donald Trump made calls for a Muslim travel ban to be reimposed in the US as he addressed the fighting.

Hardline Right-wing Republicans have called for military funding to be diverted from Ukraine to Israel.

12:02 PM BST

Netanyahu coalition partners green-light possible emergency government

All partners in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition approved on Tuesday a proposed expansion of the government to include politicians now in the opposition, a statement from his Likud party said.

Since the shock weekend Hamas attack from Gaza and Israel’s build-up for war, some centre-left parties have offered to join Netanyahu in government - a bid to shore up the country in crisis.

11:59 AM BST

Neither Hamas nor Israel interested in talks on a major swap, expert tells the Telegraph

Our correspondent James Rothwell interviewed Gershon Baskin, a hostage negotiator who worked on the major Shalit prisoner exchange of 2011, who said neither Hamas nor Israel were interested in talks on a major swap at this stage.

But he said there could be scope for a mini-deal to free women and children abducted to Gaza if Turkey and Qatar put pressure on Hamas.

“There are difficulties. No one is willing to negotiate. Israel is not willing to negotiate, they don’t want to give any prizes to Hamas,” said Mr Baskin, who was a backchannel negotiator in a deal that swapped one Israeli captive in Gaza for a thousand Palestinian security prisoners. “The goal is to wipe out Hamas including the leaders and the military wing.” This meant one possibility was Israeli special forces squads launching high risk “ops” into Gaza to rescue the hostages, he said. “There is such a large number of hostages, they can hide them [in Gaza] but it’s impossible to hide them forever. There will be leaks. “The Israelis will try ops to reach them but there is a risk, hostages could be killed. Hamas has already said its official position is not negotiating anything while fighting is going on. And the fighting will not end in the future. “The only possibility is if a few countries that have leverage - Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, if they put pressure on a mini deal for the release of women and children.”

11:48 AM BST

WHO calls for humanitarian corridor into Gaza Strip

The World Health Organization has called for a humanitarian corridor to be established into and out of the Gaza Strip, which has been placed under total siege by Israel.

Israel has cut off the water supply, food, electricity and other essential supplies as it bombed targets in the crowded Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas surprise assault it has likened to the 9/11 attacks.

“WHO is calling for an end to the violence... a humanitarian corridor is needed to reach people with critical medical supplies,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a press briefing in Geneva.

“We need supplies to come in: hospitals cannot run without fuel, without electricity.

“The supplies that we have pre-positioned are already running low so we need those supplies to come.”

11:38 AM BST

Germany and allies agree on Israel's right to self-defence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he and the leaders of the United States, France and Britain agree that Israel has the right to defend itself and are working with many regional powers in a bid to stop further escalation.

“We stand jointly on the side of Israel,” Mr Scholz told reporters after a call between the leaders on Monday.

“We were also agreed that Israel has the right to defend itself against these inhumane attacks and at the same time of course it is about avoiding a further regional escalation,” he said in Hamburg during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron and French ministers.

“We are in intense contact with many states of the region on this,” he added.

11:28 AM BST

In pictures: festival massacre aftermath

Here is a roundup of photos taken at the site of a massacre at a music festival, where 260 peple were killed.

Burnt cars are left behind at the site of the weekend attack on the Supernova desert music festival by Palestinian militants - JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli troops inspect the ravaged site of the weekend attack on the Supernova desert music festival - JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli troops inspect the ravaged site of the weekend attack on the Supernova desert music festival - Ilia Yefimovich/DPA

11:24 AM BST

Bodies of 1,500 Hamas terrorists found in Israel

The bodies of around 1,500 Hamas terrorists have been found in Israel, Israeli officials said on Tuesday.

“Approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas (fighters) were found in Israel around the Gaza Strip,” military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.

Israel has re-established control over the Gaza border and was planting mines where Hamas militants had toppled the barrier during their bloody weekend assault.

No Hamas fighters have crossed into Israel since Monday night Mr Hecht said, although infiltrations could still be possible.

“Since last night we know that no one came in... but infiltrations can still happen.”

Mr Hecht denied rumours that gunmen used cross-border tunnels.

The military has deployed 35 battalions to the border area and is “building infrastructure for future operations”, he revealed.

11:07 AM BST

At least 770 Palestinians killed

At least 770 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday, according to the country’s health ministry, with 4,000 wounded.

11:06 AM BST

Israel launching 'extensive attack against terror targets'

The Israeli airforce has announced that it is launching an “extensive attack against terror targets” in Gaza.

חיל-האוויר תוקף כעת תקיפה נרחבת כנגד יעדי טרור של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברצועת עזה, פרטים נוספים בהמשך. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 10, 2023

11:04 AM BST

Watch: Israeli forces strike Gaza after Hamas attacks

10:53 AM BST

Sirens sounds in southern Israeli city of Beersheba

Sirens sounded on Tuesday in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, some 40 km (25 miles) from the Gaza Strip, warning of possible incoming missiles, the Israeli military said.

10:53 AM BST

How Israel's ground invasion of Gaza could play out

A full-scale Israeli ground invasion of Gaza could require hundreds of thousands of troops and may only occur once Hamas has been brought to its knees by sustained airstrikes and a long siege.

Unsurprisingly, the Israeli military is not disclosing detailed plans for its invasion on security grounds, but it is clear that the task would require a monumental effort.

Here, our Berlin Correspondent James Rothwell and Associate Editor Dominic Nicholls unpack what could happen next.

10:48 AM BST

30 British churchgoers sheltering after fleeing the West Bank

A group of 30 British churchgoers are sheltering from bombs at a hotel in Jerusalem after fleeing from Bethlehem in the West Bank on Saturday.

The group, which includes children as young as six, had travelled on October 1 to visit holy sites.

Father Nenad Popovic, 44, a priest at the church who organised the trip, said there are elderly members who are in need of medication.

“We can hear horns here and a lot of detonations, bombs sometimes,” Mr Popovic, of the Serbian Orthodox Church of the Holy Prince Lazar in Birmingham, told PA.

“We are here with 40 people, 25 to 30 of whom are British citizens. We have children here, we have old people that need (medication) because we didn’t plan to stay in Israel.”

Ljiljana Stojsavljevic, 54, said that the group had heard “absolutely nothing” from the UK Government in “over 24 hours”.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on individual consular cases. However, we can confirm we are in contact with - and assisting - the families of several individuals in Israel and the OPTs.

“The safety of all British nationals continues to be our utmost priority and we urge everyone to continue to follow our travel advice, which is updated regularly.”

10:42 AM BST

Israel to arm volunteer civilians

Thousands of assault rifles will be distributed among volunteers in Jewish-Arab towns and border communities, national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said.

Around 4,000 Israeli-made rifles will be given out to the volunteer first-response teams, with another 6,000 set to follow at an unspecified date.

Helmets and flak jackets will also be provided to the volunteers, he added.

10:39 AM BST

UN: 200,000 displaced in Gaza with water shortages expected

The United Nations humanitarian office said on Tuesday that nearly 200,000 people or nearly a tenth of the population, have fled their homes in Gaza since the start of hostilities and is poised for shortages of water and electricity due to a blockade.

“Displacement has escalated dramatically across the Gaza strip, reaching more than 187,500 people since Saturday. Most are taking shelter in schools,” Jens Laerke, OCHA spokesperson, told a Geneva briefing, saying further displacement was expected as clashes continue.

10:30 AM BST

In pictures: Palestinians bury their dead

Funerals are taking place across Gaza for those who have lost their lives since the conflict began.

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in the Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A mourner carries the body of a Palestinian killed in the Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in the Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A mourner reacts during the funeral of a Palestinian killed in the Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

10:22 AM BST

Watch: Gaza destruction

Footage is being shared on social media of destruction across Gaza following Israeli air strikes.

It’s like an earthquake, driving through the Gaza City southern neighborhood, the scale of destruction is staggering pic.twitter.com/IVrkFs9bVL — Rushdi Abualouf (@Rushdibbc) October 10, 2023

10:07 AM BST

Iran 'kissed the hands' of those planning invasion of Israel

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country “kissed the hands” of those who planned the attack on Israel, but denied that Tehran had been involved.

Khamenei said this morning that Israel’s “Zionist regime” faced a military and intelligence defeat “beyond repair”.

Both the US and UK have not found intelligence to suggest Iranian involvement, though rumours of their involvement are ongoing.

09:56 AM BST

Israel rules out suspected northern aerial incursion

The Israeli Air Force has ruled out the possibility of an aerial incursion in the north.

“Following the initial report, the suspicion of an aerial infiltration in the area of the Golan Heights and the Upper Galilee has been ruled out,” the IDF said in a statement.

“There is no risk of a security incident,” the statement added.

התקבל דיווח על חשד לחדירה במרחב האווירי ברמת הגולן והגליל העליון, כוחות צה"ל מלווים בכלי טיס של חיל-האוויר פרוסים וסורקים במרחב. פרטים נוספים בהמשך. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 10, 2023

09:53 AM BST

Cleverly: Israel focused on destroying Hamas, not attacking civilians

Israel is focused on destroying Hamas in Gaza, not on attacking Palestinians, UK foreign secretary James Cleverly has said.

Mr Cleverly said the links between Hamas and Iran are well publicised, but that the UK currently has no intelligence to suggest that Iran was directly involved in the attack on Israel.

“We know that Iran has been a long-term funder and supporter of terror groups around the region, including the terror group Hamas,” he said.

“Whether they were directly involved in this particular attack is something that is being investigated. The truth of the matter is that we know Iran has had a malign influence in the region for a long time.”

Mr Cleverly also urged the media not to describe Hamas as militants but as terrorists.

09:47 AM BST

Military aircraft to evacuate Austrians

A military aircraft will be used to evacuate Austrian citizens from Israel on Wednesday, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

Around 200 Austrians have already informed Austrian authorities that they wish to leave Israel, he added.

Those who wish to travel on the flight must inform the Austrian embassy in Tel Aviv.

“It is happening in cooperation with the Austrian armed forces. A transport aircraft is available and the mission will begin tomorrow,” Nehammer said, adding that the flight would be to Cyprus.

The aircraft will be a C-130 Hercules, a spokeswoman for Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

Earlier, Austria said that three of its duel citizens were missing. It is thought that they were taken as prisoners into Gaza by Hamas.

09:36 AM BST

Total siege of Gaza 'prohibited' under international law, says UN

Israel’s total siege of the Gaza Strip is banned under international law, the United Nations human rights chief said Tuesday.

“The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law,” Volker Turk said in a statement.

Israeli airstrikes have hit schools and large residential tower blocks in Gaza City, resulting in civilian casualties, he added.

09:27 AM BST

Netanyahu holds high-stakes meeting with senior officials

A situation assessment meeting was held by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a number of senior government and military officials this morning.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this morning, held a situation assessment via teleconference,” a statement from his office read.

A number of senior Israeli Defence Force (IDF) officials were present, alongside the head of intelligence service Mossad and the defence and strategic affairs ministers.

09:26 AM BST

Britons seek shelter

A church group of around 30 British nationals were among those attempting to escape the conflict in Israel after Hamas attacked the region on Saturday.

Britons seek shelter - Father Nenad Popovic

09:20 AM BST

Reports of aerial incursion under investigation

Reports of a possible aerial incursion of Israel from the north are currently being investigated by the Israeli Air Force.

“A report was received of a suspected intrusion into the airspace of the Golan Heights and the Upper Galilee, IDF forces are accompanied by air force aircraft deployed and scanning the area,” it said.

התקבל דיווח על חשד לחדירה במרחב האווירי ברמת הגולן והגליל העליון, כוחות צה'ל מלווים בכלי טיס של חיל-האוויר פרוסים וסורקים במרחב. פרטים נוספים בהמשך. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 10, 2023

09:16 AM BST

Iran's Khamenei says Tehran was not behind Hamas attack on Israel

Iran’s top authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Tehran had not been involved in the Hamas group’s weekend attack on Israel, but he hailed what he called Israel’s “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat.

In his first televised speech since the attack, Khamenei said “we kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime”.

09:05 AM BST

US representative stokes controversy with 'war crime' claims

US Representative Ilhan Omar has stoked controversy by pleading against the sending of US aid to Israel, suggesting that Israel’s retaliation against Hamas might be a “war crime”.

“The Israeli Defense Minister has called Palestinians ‘human animals’ and promised to cut off all electricity, all food, and all fuel to civilians in Gaza,” Ms Omar wrote on Twitter.

“This is collective punishment, a war crime, and the U.S. should oppose any violations of international law if we truly support a rules-based international order,” she added.

As a member of the “Squad” - well known for being among the most progressive and left-wing members of Congress - Mr Omar has long been a vocal critic of Israel’s settlement policies and a defender of the Palestinians.

She said that the “solution to this horror, as ever, is a negotiated peace”.

08:46 AM BST

Government 'standing ready' to support Britons fleeing Israel

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said the Government was “standing ready” to support any British citizens who need to leave Israel.

The Government has not confirmed figures for the number of British people caught up in the conflict and there are no current plans for a Government-backed evacuation effort.

“If needed, we are standing ready to support. We are working with the air industry and Israeli air traffic control to ensure that there are still commercial flights leaving Israel for those Brits who want to leave, and of course there are land borders from Israel into both Egypt and Jordan,” Mr Cleverly told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“With regard to Gaza, we maintain close co-ordination with the Egyptian government about the maintenance of the Rafah crossing, which is the land crossing from Gaza into Egypt. I know people have been leaving Gaza via that route.”

08:34 AM BST

In pictures: Israeli warplanes pound Gaza

Israeli warplanes pounded downtown Gaza City, home to Hamas centres of government, with relentless bombardments early on Tuesday.

Palestinians watch a fire burn among the rubble of a damaged residential building - REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestiniansn walk through debris amid the destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's al-Rimal neighbourhood - MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

Palestinians inspect the destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's al-Rimal neighbourhood - MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza - REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

08:23 AM BST

Republicans call for Ukraine funding to be diverted to Israel

Hardline Right-wing Republicans have called for military funding to be diverted from Ukraine to Israel.

Senator John Hawley, part of a Trump-supporting group holding up major budget decisions in Congress, described Hamas’ attack against Israel as an “existential threat”.

“Any funding for Ukraine should be redirected to Israel immediately,” Mr Hawley said.

Israel is facing existential threat. Any funding for Ukraine should be redirected to Israel immediately — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 9, 2023

The Republican has repeatedly voted against sending funding to Ukraine.

Resistance to providing further aid to Ukraine has intensified in recent months, contributing to the ousting of the House of Representatives speaker.

US officials have said that aid for Ukraine has no impact on the country’s ability to support Israel.

08:08 AM BST

Hundreds of IDF forces flown back to Israel

Hundreds of soldiers from the Israeli Defence Force have been flown back from abroad to participate in the fight against hostilities since Hamas attacked the country on Wednesday.

In a message, the air force said it was contributing to “the IDF’s efforts to mobilise additional forces to continue fighting”.

“Air Force transport planes (of the “Rhinoceros” and “Samshon” types) flew back to Israel tonight hundreds of IDF soldiers who were abroad, to take part in the fighting in the “Iron Swords” war, as part of the IDF’s efforts to mobilize additional forces to continue fighting,” the Israeli Airforce wrote on Twitter.

מטוסי תובלה של חיל-האוויר (מסוג "קרנף" ו"שמשון"), הטיסו הלילה חזרה ארצה מאות לוחמי צה״ל ששהו בחו״ל, כדי לקחת חלק בלחימה במלחמת "חרבות ברזל", כחלק ממאמציו של צה״ל לרכז כוחות נוספים להמשך לחימה. pic.twitter.com/JWJmRzZn44 — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 10, 2023

07:56 AM BST

Trump calls for new 'Muslim travel ban'

Donald Trump made calls for a Muslim travel ban to be reimposed as he addressed the fighting in Israel on Monday.

The former US president stoked fears of attacks happening on US soil at a campaign rally in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, echoing the anti-Muslim rhetoric that he deployed during his 2016 campaign.

When addressing the series of attacks launched by Hamas terrorists, Mr Trump promised to “stand strongly with the state of Israel” and was met with cheers as he said that he had “imposed a strict travel ban to keep radical Islamic terrorists”.

He called to “reimpose the travel ban on terror-afflicted countries.”

“The bloodshed and killing that we saw this week will never, ever be allowed to happen on American soil,” he said.

“Except for the fact that we have now allowed tens of thousands of probable terrorists into our country.”

Mr Trump went on to claim that the “same people that attacked Israel” are entering the US via the southern border with Mexico.

07:41 AM BST

18 Thais killed in conflict

Eighteen Thais have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants, the kingdom’s government said Tuesday, raising the previous toll of 12.

Jakkapong Sangmanee, Thailand’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, gave the updated toll and said the government was working to evacuate thousands of Thais away from the conflict, which erupted on Saturday.

A foreign ministry spokeswoman said separately that nine Thai citizens had been wounded and 11 taken hostage.

About 5,000 Thai nationals had been evacuated from high-risk areas to safety, Jakkapong said.

“There are more than 3,000 people asking to return to Thailand,” he added.

07:24 AM BST

In pictures: The world reacts overnight

Here is a roundup of the latest photos of the world reacting to the conflict that have dropped on the news wires overnight.

Children of the Palestinian community living in Chile, with their hands painted in red, express themselves against Israel's military operations in Gaza - MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images

Members of Montreal's Jewish community gather for a vigil in Montreal, Canada - ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images

People hold Israeli national flags and display their lit mobile phones during a rally in support of the people of Israel, in Buenos Aires - LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian supporter attends a protest near the Consulate General of Israel in New York - ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli-Americans, Jews and supporters of Israel rally in support of Israel - AP Photo/Ryan Sun

07:10 AM BST

Watch: Israel’s PM warns Hamas retaliation 'has only just begun'

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed Hamas will endure “terrible things” as he suggested Israel’s onslaught against them had “only just begun”.

Speaking to authorities in the south of the country, Israel’s prime minister said: “I know you have gone through terrible and difficult things; the state will leave no stone unturned to help you.

“Your leadership is very strong in these difficult days, it will take time and a strong stand is needed in the difficult days to come.

“I embrace you and the residents. We are all with you, and we will defeat [Hamas] with strength, a lot of strength.”

07:03 AM BST

Israeli military revises call on Gazans to flee to Egypt

The Israeli military advised Palestinians fleeing its airstrikes to cross the border into Egypt, but followed up with a statement that the main crossing on that border was currently closed.

Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht told reporters that he would encourage Palestinian refugees to “get out” while they can through the Rafah crossing on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt.

His office then issued a statement. “Clarification: The Rafah crossing was open yesterday, but now it is closed,” it said.

06:49 AM BST

Police investigate pro-Palestinian protest at Sydney Opera House over alleged anti-Semitism

Australian police said on Tuesday they were investigating a pro-Palestinian protest outside Sydney Opera House, after footage emerged of a small group appearing to chant anti-Semitic slogans at the demonstration.

Around 1,000 pro-Palestinian supporters marched through downtown Sydney on Monday evening to the city’s iconic Opera House, which the government had illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag following Saturday’s attacks.

Participants of a pro-Palestinian rally react outside the Sydney Opera House in Sydney - REUTERS

Unverified footage shared by the Australian Jewish Association and featured on Sky News appeared to show a small group outside the Opera House lighting flares and chanting “gas the Jews”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday called the reports of anti-Semitic slogans “horrific”.

“We are a tolerant multicultural nation,” he said. “I understand that people have deep views about issues relating to the Middle East conflict but here in Australia we have to deal with political discourse in a respectful way.”

06:35 AM BST

Gazans flee to Egypt to escape strikes

Palestinians are fleeing from Gaza to Egypt to escape from Israeli airstrikes, the Israeli military has suggested.

“I am aware that the Rafah crossing (on the Gaza-Egypt border) is still open,” Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht, chief military spokesperson to the foreign media, said in a briefing. “Anyone who can get out, I would advise them to get out.”

06:28 AM BST

Israel retakes control of Gaza fence

Israel has seized back control of the Gaza border fence, which was breached by Hamas terrorists during the weekend’s mass incursion.

Mines were planted in the parts where the barrier was toppled, the chief military spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Palestinians take down the fence on the Israel-Gaza border and enter Israel - Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In remarks aired by Israel’s Army Radio, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there had been no new infiltrations from Gaza since Monday.

He said the military had no findings to back up rumours that Hamas terrorists used cross-border tunnels.

06:19 AM BST

Israeli Air Force strikes Gaza mosques 'housing weapons for Hamas'

Israeli attacks hit over 200 targets overnight, specifically in the Khan Yunis and the Rimal areas of Gaza.

“In the last few hours, fighter jets of the Air Force have attacked many targets of the terrorist organisations throughout the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli Air Force said in a statement.

צה"ל תקף הלילה ברחבי הרצועה; מעל ל-200 יעדים נתקפו בחאן יונס ובשכונת רימאל



מטוסי קרב של חייל-האוויר תקפו בשעות האחרונות מטרות רבות של ארגוני הטרור ברחבי הרצועה.



עשרות מטוסי קרב תקפו במהלך הלילה מעל ל-200 מטרות ברחבי שכונת רימאל ובחאן יונס. pic.twitter.com/2pYLKXoMOt — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 10, 2023

It shared a video of a building collapsing following a strike on its Twitter page. Two mosques were also destroyed, including one which it said was “housing weapons” for Hamas and another that was an “operational headquarters”.

“The IDF attacked tonight throughout the Gaza Strip; over 200 targets were attacked in Khan Yunis and the Rimal neighbourhood…” it wrote.

“Dozens of warplanes attacked over 200 targets throughout the Rimal neighbourhood and Khan Yunis during the night.”

06:07 AM BST

Austria says three of its dual citizens could be among Hamas abductees

Three Austrian-Israeli dual citizens could be among those abducted by Hamas in Saturday’s attack launched from Gaza, Austria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Three Austrian-Israeli dual citizens who recently stayed in southern Israel independently of each other could also be among the many international abductees. There is currently no official confirmation,” the ministry said.

05:56 AM BST

UN Secretary-General 'deeply distressed' over Israel's plan

The Human Rights Watch has said that while Hamas committed war crimes, the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians could also be considered in breach of violations of international humanitarian law.

António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, said he was “deeply distressed” over Israel’s plan to enact a “complete siege” of Gaza.

“While I recognise Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law,” Mr Guterres said.

05:33 AM BST

Pictured: Deputy Israeli commander Alim Abdallah

Alim Abdallah was killed during a confrontation with terrorists who infiltrated Israel from Lebanon

05:24 AM BST

Two Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza airstrike

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed two Palestinian journalists early on Tuesday, according to journalists on the scene who survived.

The victims’ names and the news outlets they worked for weren’t immediately known. The airstrike targeted an area housing several media offices, survivors said.

Three Palestinian journalists reportedly were shot and killed while reporting in Gaza on Saturday.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, citing Palestinian press freedom groups, identified two of them as photographer Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi and reporter Mohammad Jarghoun.

CPJ said it confirmed that freelance reporter Mohammad El-Salhi also was killed.

05:18 AM BST

Thousands displaced and hospitals struggle to operate in Gaza

More than 187,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict, according to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, is hosting more than 137,000 people in schools across the territory.

The report says airstrikes have destroyed 790 housing units and severely damaged 5,330 in the territory of 2.3 million people.

There have also been 13 attacks on medical facilities resulting in the deaths of six healthcare workers in the Gaza Strip since 7 October, according to the UN.

“Gaza’s hospitals and other health facilities are only partially functioning due to severe shortages of medical supplies and the fuel needed to operate backup generators,” the UN said.

Air strikes in Gaza - Shutterstock

Israeli forces on Monday night issued evacuation orders to Palestinian communities in the Middle Area of Gaza and in Khan Yunis, as humanitarians issued warnings about the impact on civilians.

The UN said six Israeli missiles in Al Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, had reportedly killed five family members including two girls aged 12 and nine years old.

Women and children were also among the 21 casualties after a strike on a residential building in Rafah.

Israeli forces on Monday struck Jabalia Refugee Camp, reportedly killing an estimated 50 Palestinians. Medical teams were still unable to reach the area, the UN said.

04:21 AM BST

Close allies 'did not know' about plans, Hamas says

A senior official from the terror group responsible for Saturday’s atrocities says only a small number of top commanders inside Gaza knew about the attack that he says had been planned for more than a year.

Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas’ exiled leadership, told The Associated Press the attack was planned by around six top Hamas commanders in Gaza.

The group’s closest allies were not informed in advance about the timing, he said.

“Only a handful of Hamas commanders knew about the zero hour,” Barakeh said.

He said even Hamas was shocked by the extent of the operation, dubbed “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm,” saying it had expected Israel to prevent or limit the attack.

“We were surprised by this great collapse,” Barakeh said. “We were planning to make some gains and take prisoners to exchange them. This army was a paper tiger.”

03:23 AM BST

More than 100 bodies found at Be’eri Kibbutz attacked by Hamas

More than 100 bodies have been found at the Be’eri Kibbutz, a small Israeli farming community on the edge of the Gaza Strip that was overrun by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, writes Nicola Smith.

The bodies were removed from the scene of the atrocity by the Zaka search and rescue group, the Israeli media reported late on Monday night, amid warnings that the death toll may rise.

Lt Col Richard Hecht, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, had confirmed that Be’eri had been “very badly hit”, in a media briefing earlier the same day.

Evacuees from Be’eri Kibbutz along the Gaza border await donations - AFP

Read the full story here

03:05 AM BST

How Israel's ground invasion of Gaza could play out

Read the full story here

02:58 AM BST

Palestinian President set to visit Moscow

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit Moscow, Russian news media quoted the Palestinian envoy to Moscow as saying late on Monday.

“We are awaiting an official statement from the Kremlin, from the Russian side, about when the visit will take place,” Russia’s RBC news outlet said, citing Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal as saying.

“An agreement has been reached that Mr Abbas will come here to Moscow.”

Separately, he told Russia’s state television that the two sides maintain “daily contacts.”

02:56 AM BST

Biden to make speech on Tuesday

US President Joe Biden is expected to make a speech regarding the situation in Israel on Tuesday at 1pm ET (5pm GMT), according to a White House official.

Mr Biden said on Monday that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed in Israel following the weekend’s attacks by Hamas.

Washington believes it is likely US citizens are also among those being held hostage by Hamas.

02:51 AM BST

Welcome to today's live blog

We will bring you the latest news and developments on the war between Israel and Hamas.