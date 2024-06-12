Israel and Palestine Flags Banned from Euro 2024 Fan Zones

If you plan on attending Euro 2024 fan zones, the message is clear: do not bring Israel or Palestine flags.

The display of both Israeli and Palestinian flags will be prohibited on the Berlin fan mile in front of the Brandenburg Gate and at the Reichstag building by the organisers from Kulturprojekte GmbH.

Only the flags of participating countries in the 2024 European Football Championship will be permitted in the fan zones.

Israel failed to qualify following a heavy 4-1 defeat to Iceland and it has been at war with Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups since October last year.

Football has been unable to isolate itself from the conflict.

At the most recent FIFA congress in Bangkok, The Palestinian federation (PFA) called for a vote to exclude Israel, which was supported in the room by the Jordanian FA.

Fifa president, Gianni Infantino said it was a matter for the Fifa Council to make a decision on, following a legal assessment.

FIFA ordered an urgent legal evaluation and promised to address the issue at an extraordinary meeting of its council in July.

In Berlin, Moritz van Dülmen, managing director of Kulturprojekte Berlin, is doing his best to keep the focus on football.

van Dülmen told the Berliner Morgenpost that the European Championships were not the place for political demonstrations:

“All national flags of participating nations are of course allowed – that’s part of it. We ask that you leave all other flags at home. The European Football Championship is not the place for other kinds of demonstrations.”

“In this case, we want to celebrate football and the games.”

From Friday, all 51 European Championship games will be shown on large screens in the smaller fan zone in front of the Reichstag.

Up to 15 games will be broadcast on the main stage in front of the Brandenburg Gate, including the three German group games and the round of 16 in Berlin, the quarter-finals and final.

The fan mile at the Brandenburg Gate will be opened with concerts on Wednesday.

GGFN | Oscar O’Mara