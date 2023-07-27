Israel Mukuamu will miss multiple weeks with hamstring strain

Donovan Wilson wasn't the only Cowboys' safety who went down with an injury in the first training camp practice Thursday.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy announced both Wilson and Israel Mukuamu have "multiple-week" injuries that will sideline them for most if not all of training camp.

Wilson strained a calf muscle, and Mukuamu strained a hamstring.

Both have a chance to return in time for the season opener against the Giants.

Mukuamu, a sixth-round pick in 2021, had the best game of his career in the postseason against the Bucs last January. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn used Mukuamu in a specific nickel package, lining him up in a linebacker spot. Mukuamu had two pass breakups.

The Cowboys still have veteran starters Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse, but backups Markquese Bell, Tyler Coyle and Junayeh Thomas will see more snaps with Wilson and Mukuamu sidelined.