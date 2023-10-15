Israel’s kill list of Hamas leaders believed responsible for attack

Israel plans to eliminate the leaders of Hamas after they organised recent invasion

The leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip is “a dead man”, the Israeli military said on Monday as it embarked on what is likely to be a bloody campaign to kill key members of the extremist group following its unprecedented attack on southern Israel at the weekend.

Israel’s government promised to hunt down Hamas fighters within the Gaza Strip after the surprise assault, which left more than 700 Israelis dead.

Yahya Sinwar is the head of Hamas in Gaza, a crowded coastal enclave that is inhabited by more than two million Palestinians.

“Yahya Sinwar is the commander of the campaign, and he is a dead man,” said Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces. He said Hamas’s “military and political leadership, all of its assets, are subject to attack and doomed”.

The highest-ranking Hamas official in Gaza, Sinwar is the territory’s de facto ruler and the second most powerful member of Hamas after Ismail Haniyeh, the group’s overall leader.

Born in 1962 in a refugee camp at Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar attended the Islamic University of Gaza, where he graduated in Arabic studies. He was arrested for the first time while at university, befriended Palestinian activists in jail and vowed to dedicate himself to the Palestinian cause.

By the mid-1980s he was in charge of the security branch of Hamas, where he was responsible for tracking down and punishing Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel. His readiness to execute alleged collaborators earned him the soubriquet the Butcher of Khan Yunis.

He was arrested and imprisoned by the Israelis in 1988 on charges of attempted murder but was released in 2011 – one of more than 1,000 Palestinian inmates who were exchanged for the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been held hostage by Hamas for five years.

Sinwar is believed to have been behind the torture and murder of a Hamas commander, Mahmoud Ishtiwi, who was accused of embezzlement and what Hamas called moral turpitude – code for being homosexual.

Hamas’s charter calls for the destruction of Israel and Sinwar is known to oppose any attempt to compromise or mediate with the Jewish state. He still lives in Khan Younis, the place of his birth. Israeli planes bombed his house at the weekend, but Hamas insisted there were no casualties in the attack.

Hamas’ main leader, Ismail Haniyeh, who resides outside of the Gaza Strip, in Qatar, will be hard for the Israelis to target. Footage emerged of Haniyeh in his office in Doha, the Qatari capital, celebrating the assault with other Hamas officials.

He has branded the offensive Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and at the weekend pledged to press ahead with “the battle to liberate our land and our prisoners languishing in occupation prisons”.

He also said that armed Palestinian factions intend to expand the fighting to the West Bank and Jerusalem. A survivor of at least one Israeli assassination attempt, he fled Gaza around 2016 and moved to Qatar.

Next on the Israeli list of Hamas figures to eliminate will be Mohammed Deif, the one-eyed, elusive head of Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades.

He announced at the weekend that the surprise attack was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, the Israeli occupation and a series of recent incidents that have brought Israeli-Palestinian tensions to a fever pitch, from settlement construction in the occupied West Bank to confrontations at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Lionised by many Palestinians for his resistance to the Israelis, he has survived repeated assassination attempts by Israel.

Deif is said to have been the mastermind of the weekend incursion, in which up to 1,000 Hamas fighters poured across the border from Gaza into southern Israel. He has been fighting the Israelis for decades and is held responsible for organising a wave of suicide bombings which killed dozens of Israelis. Gradually, he rose in the ranks of the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

He was nearly killed in an air strike 20 years ago that cost him one of his arms and a leg. He lost an eye in another attack. In 2014, another Israeli air strike killed his wife and infant son.

He has been credited with designing Hamas’s signature weapon, the Qassam rocket, thousands of which have been fired into Israel. He is also said to be behind the digging of a warren of tunnels beneath Gaza.

His nom de guerre, Deif, means “the guest” in Arabic, a reference to his habit of spending each night in a different location, hosted by sympathisers, to try to evade Israeli surveillance and air strikes.

Deif is single-minded in his determination to wipe out the state of Israel.

“Deif has tried to start the second war of Israeli independence,” Eyal Rosen, a colonel in the Israeli army’s reserves with close knowledge of Gaza, told the FT. “The main goal is – by steps – to destroy Israel. This is one of the first steps, this is just the beginning.”

Also high on Israel’s kill list will be Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas’s military wing. It was Obeida who announced that Hamas was holding dozens of Israeli soldiers captive in “safe places’’ and tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

If confirmed, that may set the stage for complex and probably lengthy negotiations to swap them for some of the thousands of Palestinians that Israel is holding in its prisons.

The Israelis will also be eager to hunt down and kill Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the leader of Islamic Jihad. It is a separate group from Hamas but it joined in the devastating attack launched from Gaza and reportedly took around 30 hostages.

Al-Nakhaleh, who usually lives in Beirut, said in a televised speech on Sunday night that the hostages will not be released until all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are liberated.