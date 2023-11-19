Israel-Hamas war: Pictures of the week

Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
The Clippers lost their first five games with James Harden.
The good was Caitlin Clark scored 24 points with three assists. The bad was she shot 6-of-32 from the field (2-of-16 from 3-point range) with four turnovers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Washington, D.C.-area native was not available after being injured at practice.
JMU stunned Michigan State last week in East Lansing, and Arizona got past Duke on the road to shake up the top five.
It is the first time in at least 25 years the top two teams in the Associated Press preseason poll lost before the second poll was released.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Cowboys game.
The top five teams are all undefeated.
James Conner could make his return on the same day quarterback Kyler Murray makes his season debut.
Freshmen made the most noise as No. 6-ranked South Carolina and No. 10 Notre Dame opened the slate in the first college basketball game played in Paris, France.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
After the Seminoles, the Atlantic Coast Conference is looking pretty weathered after Week 9.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama makes his NBA regular season debut this week. Are you ready to watch?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Tasha Butts was hired in April and had yet to coach her first season with the Hoyas.
USC dropped to No. 24 after losing to Utah.