Israel, Hamas agree ceasefire and release of 50 hostages held in Gaza

Israel and Hamas agreed a deal on Wednesday to release at least 50 hostages being held in Gaza during a four-day truce that will allow hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks to enter the beseiged territory.

Following weeks of conflict, Israel's Cabinet signed off on the first major diplomatic breakthrough. Before the vote, however, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear a deal would not mark an end to the war.

The start of the pause in fighting is to be announced in the next 24 hours.

Under the deal, Palestinian militants will release 50 women and children kidnapped during the 7 October Hamas raids, while Israel will free 150 Palestinian women and teenagers.

Humanitarian, medical and fuel trucks will enter all parts of the Gaza Strip.

World reaction

French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told France Inter radio she hoped eight French citizens would be among the first batch of hostages to be freed.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she had ordered the European Commission to step up aid deliveries to Gaza.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose administration is based in the occupied West Bank, welcomed the deal between his Islamist Hamas rivals and Israel – while calling for wider solutions to the long-running conflict.



