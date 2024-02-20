Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF arrests 200 suspects at Nasser Hospital

More than four months since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli military continues its bombardment of the neighboring Gaza Strip.

The conflict, now the deadliest between the warring sides since Israel's founding in 1948, shows no signs of letting up soon and the brief cease-fire that allowed for over 100 hostages to be freed from Gaza remains a distant memory.

Latest Developments





Feb 20, 11:07 AM

IDF operating inside Al-Amal Hospital

Israeli forces, which already entered Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, are also now operating inside the nearby Al-Amal Hospital, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed to ABC News.



"Al-Amal Hospital is currently under multiple attacks, as Israeli forces have directly targeted the third floor of the hospital, resulting in the burning of two rooms," and "the hospital’s water lines were targeted," the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.



Over 8,000 patients were evacuated from the hospital earlier this month, but almost 100 patients still remain inside, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.





Feb 20, 7:13 AM

WHO helps transfer 32 critical patients out of Gaza's besieged Nasser Hospital

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that it has helped to successfully transfer 32 critically ill patients, including two children, from besieged Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.



The WHO said its staff led two "life-saving," "high-risk" missions at the medical complex in Khan Younis on Sunday and Monday, in close partnership with the Palestine Red Crescent Society and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, "amid ongoing hostilities and access restrictions." Staff at Nasser Hospital had requested the transfer of patients after the facility became "non-functional" following an Israeli military raid on Feb. 14 after a weeklong siege, according to the WHO.



"Weak and frail patients were transferred amidst active conflict near the aid convoy," the WHO said in a statement. "Road conditions hindered the swift movement of ambulances, placing the health of patients at further risk."



"Nasser Hospital has no electricity or running water, and medical waste and garbage are creating a breeding ground for disease," the organization added. "WHO staff said the destruction around the hospital was 'indescribable.' The area was surrounded by burnt and destroyed buildings, heavy layers of debris, with no stretch of intact road."



The WHO estimates that 130 sick and injured patients and at least 15 doctors and nurses remain inside Nasser Hospital. As the facility's intensive care unit was no longer functioning, the only remaining ICU patient was transferred to a different part of the complex where other patients are receiving basic care, according to the WHO.



"WHO fears for the safety and well-being of the patients and health workers remaining in the hospital and warns that further disruption to lifesaving care for the sick and injured would lead to more deaths," the organization said. "Efforts to facilitate further patient referrals amidst the ongoing hostilities are in process."



Prior to the missions on Sunday and Monday, the WHO said it "received two consecutive denials to access the hospital for medical assessment, causing delays in urgently needed patient referral." At least five patients reportedly died in Nasser Hospital's ICU before any missions or transfers were possible, according to the WHO.



Nasser Hospital is the main medical center serving southern Gaza. Ground troops from the Israel Defense Forces stormed the facility last week, looking for members of Hamas who the IDF alleges have been conducting military operations out of the hospital. Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that governs Gaza and is at war with neighboring Israel, denies the claims.



"The dismantling and degradation of the Nasser Medical Complex is a massive blow to Gaza's health system," the WHO said. "Facilities in the south are already operating well beyond maximum capacity and are barely able to receive more patients."



-ABC News’ Morgan Winsor





Feb 20, 7:08 AM

Aid groups warn of 'explosion in preventable child deaths' in Gaza

A new analysis by the Global Nutrition Cluster, a humanitarian aid partnership led by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, found that 90% of children under the age of 2 in the war-torn Gaza Strip face severe food poverty, meaning they eat two or fewer food groups a day.



The same was true for 95% of pregnant and breastfeeding women in Gaza, according to the report released Monday. And at least 90% of children under 5 are affected by one or more infectious disease, with 70% experiencing diarrhea in the past two weeks, the report said.



In Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, where most humanitarian aid enters, 5% of children under 2 are acutely malnourished, compared to more than 15% in northern Gaza, which has been isolated by the Israeli military and almost completely cut off from aid for weeks, the report said. Before war broke out last October between Israel and Gaza's militant rulers, Hamas, the acute malnutrition rate across the coastal enclave was less than 1%, according to the report.



The report also found that more than 80% of homes in Gaza lack clean and safe water, with the average household having one liter per person per day.



"The Gaza Strip is poised to witness an explosion in preventable child deaths which would compound the already unbearable level of child deaths in Gaza," Ted Chaiban, deputy executive director for humanitarian action and supply operations at UNICEF, said in a statement. "We've been warning for weeks that the Gaza Strip is on the brink of a nutrition crisis. If the conflict doesn't end now, children’s nutrition will continue to plummet, leading to preventable deaths or health issues which will affect the children of Gaza for the rest of their lives and have potential intergenerational consequences."



-ABC News' Morgan Winsor





Feb 19, 12:31 PM

Gaza's health ministry accuses IDF of turning Nasser Hospital into 'military barracks'

Israeli troops have turned Nasser Hospital, the main medical center serving the southern Gaza Strip, into a "military barracks" and are "endangering the lives of patients and medical staff," according to Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health.



The health ministry said Monday that patients and medical staff inside Nasser Hospital are now without electricity, water, food, oxygen and treatment capabilities for difficult cases since Israeli ground troops raided the facility in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis last week.



The World Health Organization, which warned on Sunday that Nasser Hospital "is not functional anymore," said more than 180 patients and 15 doctors and nurses remain inside the hospital.



The WHO said it has evacuated 14 critical patients from the hospital to receive treatment elsewhere.



The Israel Defense Forces alleges that Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that governs Gaza, has been conducting military operations out of Nasser Hospital and other medical centers in the war-torn enclave -- claims which Hamas denies.



-ABC News' Morgan Winsor





Feb 19, 12:24 PM

IDF strikes Hezbollah weapon storage facilities, terrorist infrastructure

The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets hit two Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in Lebanon on Monday.

PHOTO: Black smoke and flames rise from a burning warehouse, attacked by Israeli strikes, at an industrial district, in the southern coastal town of Ghazieh, Lebanon, Feb. 19, 2024. (Mohammad Zaatari/AP)

The IDF said this was in response to the unmanned aerial vehicle launched toward northern Israel earlier in the day, and the Israelis believe it was most likely launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah.



The IDF also said its fighter jets have struck some Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon on Monday.





Feb 19, 11:24 AM

IDF arrests 200 suspects at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday that it has arrested 200 suspects at Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.



Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Monday that the IDF arrested medical staff at Nasser Hospital, including the director and the only doctor responsible for caring for patients in the intensive care unit.

PHOTO: Israeli soldiers operate in a location given as Nasser Hospital in Gaza in this picture released on February 18, 2024. Israel Defense Forces via Reuters. (Israel Defense Forces/via Reuters)

Israeli ground forces stormed the hospital last week, looking for members of Hamas who the IDF alleges have been conducting military operations there. Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that governs Gaza, has denied the allegations.



Nasser Hospital is the main medical center serving southern Gaza and was -- until now -- the only fully functioning hospital in the war-torn enclave. The World Health Organization said Sunday that Nasser Hospital "is not functional anymore" after Israeli troops raided the facility.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller, Morgan Winsor and Samy Zayara





Feb 19, 4:46 AM

IDF continues ground operations in Khan Younis

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday morning that its ground troops and special forces are "continuing to operate" in the western part of Khan Younis, a city in the southern Gaza Strip.



The IDF said its ground troops conducted "targeted raids on terror targets" in western Khan Younis over the past day, "during which AK-47s, drones, an RPG, explosive devices, and additional military equipment were located." The soldiers on the ground also coordinated with the Israel Air Force's fighter jets overhead to kill "terrorists who were operating adjacent to the troops in the area," according to the IDF.



"During additional activity in western Khan Yunis, IDF ground troops used a drone to identify a terrorist cell that was approaching the troops," the IDF said in a statement. "In response, the troops directed an aircraft to eliminate them. A short while after, four additional terrorists were identified in the area, who were also eliminated by an IAF aircraft."



Meanwhile, the IDF said its special forces "encountered armed terrorists, conducted targeted raids on terror targets, seized weapons and directed a helicopter to strike and eliminate an additional terrorist."



-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Morgan Winsor





Feb 19, 4:11 AM

Medicine for hostages, weapons found at Nasser Hospital, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday that boxes of medicine intended for Israeli hostages, a large number of weapons and a vehicle belonging to a kibbutz that was attacked by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 were found during a raid at Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.



The IDF said its soldiers located "medicines specifically designated for the Israeli hostages in Gaza, large quantities of weapons and a vehicle belonging to Kibbutz Nir Oz" during its operations in Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis.



The IDF said it also apprehended "hundreds of terrorists and other suspects who were hiding in the Nasser Hospital, some posing as medical staff."



"Boxes of medicine were found with the names of Israeli hostages on them. The packages of medicine that were found were sealed and had not been transferred to the hostages," the IDF said.



-ABC Edward Szekeres





Feb 19, 9:55 AM

Brazilian president's comments prompt angry response from Israeli officials

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has prompted the fury of Israeli officials by comparing Israel's war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip to the Nazi genocide during World War II.



"What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has no parallel in other historical moments. In fact, it did exist when Hitler decided to kill the Jews," Lula said at a news conference Sunday at the 37th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.



Lula also condemned the suspension of humanitarian aid to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency in Gaza, calling for an investigation into what he described as "genocide."



"It's not a war between soldiers and soldiers. It's a war between a highly prepared army and women and children," Lula said.



The UNRWA is facing criticism and financial strain after Israel claimed 12 of the group's staff members in Gaza were implicated in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The allegations prompted the United States, Germany, the European Union and other countries to suspend funding for the UNRWA.



Lula's comments led to a swift and angry response from Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, who issued a statement calling Lula's remarks "disgraceful and grave." Netanyahu condemned Lula for "this trivialization of the Holocaust."



"Drawing comparisons between Israel and the Nazis and Hitler is to cross a red line," Netanyahu said, adding in a separate statement that Lula "has disgraced the memory of the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis, and demonized the Jewish state like the most virulent anti-Semite."



-ABC News' Yael Benaya, Jordana Miller and Aicha El Hammar





Feb 19, 4:08 AM

Gaza's Nasser Hospital no longer 'functional,' WHO chief says

Nasser Hospital "is not functional anymore" after Israeli forces raided the facility in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, the head of the World Health Organization said.



Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the U.N. health agency, said a WHO team was not allowed to enter the facility in the city of Khan Younis on Friday or Saturday "to assess the conditions of the patients and critical medical needs, despite reaching the hospital compound to deliver fuel alongside partners."

PHOTO: A woman rests next to a damaged building, as Palestinian arrive in Rafah after they were evacuated from Nasser hospital in Khan Younis due to the Israeli ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2024. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

There are still about 200 patients in the hospital, including 20 who need urgent referrals to other hospitals, the WHO chief said in a statement on X.



Israel says it has apprehended about 100 suspected terrorists in the hospital, including 20 who it says participated in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. The military says it is looking for the remains of hostages inside the facility and does not target doctors or patients.



Gaza’s Health Ministry said a large number of medical staff were arrested by the Israel Defense Forces that turned the facility into military barracks. The facility is Gaza's largest remaining operating hospital and the strip's second-largest hospital.



-ABC News' Edward Szekeres

