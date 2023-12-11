Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF says 3,500 'terror targets' hammered in 10 days

The temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel ended on Dec. 1, and Israel has resumed its bombardment of Gaza.

The end of the cease-fire came after Hamas freed over 100 of the more than 200 people its militants took hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Click here for updates from previous days.





Latest Developments





Dec 10, 5:29 PM

Global health organizations call for immediate cease-fire over dire conditions in Gaza

Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and the World Health Organization released updates on a deteriorating situation in Gaza, imploring for an immediate cease-fire to allow aid to enter and civilians to take shelter.



The MSF is seeing a "complete collapse" in the healthcare system in Gaza, the organization said. It has been 10 days since MSF was forced to stop providing support to Martyrs and Beni Suheila clinics due to the Israeli forces’ evacuation orders for the area, according to the statement.



In Rafah, on the southernmost area of the Gaza Strip and where people from Khan Younis and central Gaza have been pushed to, health services are extremely limited, according to MSF.



"The United Nations Security Council must demand an immediate and sustained ceasefire, to lift the siege and ensure unrestricted aid to the entire Gaza Strip," the MSF statement read.



Meanwhile, according to the WHO, a mission it conducted with partners to deliver essential trauma and surgical supplies to Al-Ahli hospital to cover the needs of 1500 people, and to transfer 19 critical patients, was successful.



The high-risk delivery was managed despite active shelling and artillery fire in the region, according to a statement from the organization.



The hospital itself has been substantially damaged, and in acute need of oxygen and essential medical supplies, water, food and fuel as well as medical personal, the WHO said.



"We cannot wait any longer for a sustained ceasefire and a safe, scaled-up humanitarian response," WHO officials said in a statement.



-ABC News' Will Gretzky





Dec 10, 4:49 PM

IDF claims it has struck 3,500 targets in Gaza since end of cease-fire

Since the end of the cease-fire on Dec. 1, the Israeli Air Force has struck 3,500 targets in the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces confirmed to ABC News on Sunday.



Many of the targets hit by the IAF were identified by IDF forces on the ground, IDF officials said in a statement.

PHOTO: A picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising during an Israeli strike on the Palestinian territory on Dec. 10, 2023, amid ongoing battles with the Palestinian Hamas group. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)

Since beginning of the war, more than 22,000 "terror targets" have been struck in the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.

Among the targets hit by the Israeli forces are ones in Jabalya, Shejaiya, Beit Hanoun and Khan Yunis, the IDF said. Troops are also conducting raids on Hamas terrorist strongholds across the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.

PHOTO: Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 10, 2023. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)

Numerous terrorists have been killed in the raids and terrorist infrastructure has been destroyed, according to the IDF.



Additionally, IDF naval troops are operating off the coast of the Gaza Strip, striking terror targets from the sea and supporting IDF ground troops, according to the IDF.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller





Dec 9, 3:14 PM

Biden administration approves emergency tank ammunition sale to Israel

The Biden administration approved the possible sale of tank ammunition to Israel through an emergency order, circumventing Congress.



In a release, the State Department notified Congress about the emergency sale on Friday.



"The Secretary of State determined and provided detailed justification to Congress that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended," the release states.



The sale -- of 120mm tank cartridges and related equipment -- is estimated to cost $106.5 million.



-ABC News' Davone Morales and Shannon Crawford





Dec 9, 12:12 PM

Yemen says no ships bound for Israel will pass Red Sea

All ships bound for Israel, notwithstanding their nationality, will be stopped from passing through the Red Sea and become "a legitimate target" until more aid is delivered to Gaza on these ships, a Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson said.



"The Yemeni armed forces announce the prohibition of the passage of ships bound for the Zionist entity of any nationality, if they do not enter the Gaza Strip with the food and medicine they need and it will become a legitimate target for our armed forces," according to a statement.