Israel-Gaza live updates: 3-year-old Israeli-American may be among hostages freed, US official says

Thousands of people have died and thousands more have been injured since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and total siege of the neighboring Gaza Strip, leaving the region on the verge of all-out war.

Nov 21, 4:04 PM

3-year-old Israeli-American may be among hostages freed: US official

The U.S. expects that Abigail Edan, an orphaned 3-year-old Israeli-American who was kidnapped by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, would be among the hostages released as part of any initial deal between Israel and Hamas, according to a U.S. official familiar with negotiations. However, the Biden administration hasn’t received any reliable guarantee that she or any of the missing Americans will be freed in the arrangement, the official said.

PHOTO: A man and a child walk past portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 21, 2023. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)

The official said there are many significant concerns surrounding the hostages' passage out of Gaza, and that moving the hostages out of the enclave as quickly as possible would be necessary for their protection and to facilitate ongoing talks.

While American negotiators are currently zeroed-in on securing an initial deal -- rather than focusing on subsequent swaps that might happen in exchange for a longer pause -- Hamas is expected to provide information about the conditions of hostages that will remain in custody, which could be critical in shaping the strategy going forward, the official said.

-ABC News' Shannon Crawford





Nov 21, 3:51 PM

Netanyahu: War against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking ahead of Tuesday's cabinet meeting and vote on a potential hostage deal, said Israel's war against Hamas will not stop after a cease-fire.



Netanyahu said the war will continue until Hamas is destroyed, all hostages are brought home and Israel has ensured "that there will be no element in Gaza that threatens Israel."

PHOTO: Palestinians walk at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip Nov, 21, 2023. (Abed Sabah/Reuters)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant added that without the continuation of Israel's operations in Gaza, there'd be no chance of bringing home more hostages.



-ABC News' Will Gretsky





Nov 21, 1:38 PM

Kirby: 'Could take hours, if not days' for hostage release to be complete

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby remained tightlipped on the possible hostage deal, telling reporters Tuesday, "We're all hopeful, but we won't say and do not want to say, anything in these delicate hours that could put a deal at greater risk."



If a deal is reached, Kirby said the first step would be to secure safe passage for the hostages into Israel, where many would likely need immediate medical attention before they return to their home countries.

PHOTO: Demonstrators in support of Israel gather to denounce antisemitism and call for the release of Israeli hostages, on the National Mall in Washington, Nov. 14, 2023. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Pressed by ABC News about how long it could take for the safe passage to be secured and hostages released after a deal is reached, Kirby said, "Depending on if we get a deal, depending on how many hostages are arranged for, depending on where they are, depending on their physical condition and their mobility, I think we all need to be humble in terms of the appropriate amount of time it could take to physically move them to safety."



"Some of these people could be in pretty rough shape. I think we all need to be prepared for the fact that it could take hours, if not days, to complete their release," he said.



-ABC News' Molly Nagle





Nov 21, 1:33 PM

3 doctors killed in strike at Al-Awda Hospital

Three doctors were killed in a strike at northern Gaza's Al-Awda Hospital, according to Doctors Without Borders.



The hospital said only medical personnel, patients and the injured were inside the facility at the time.



Hospital officials called on the international community to provide a safe corridor for the evacuation of patients and medical staff.



"We mourn the loss of our colleagues," Doctors Without Borders said in a statement. "We condemn this strike in the strongest terms, and call yet again for the respect and protection of medical facilities, staff and patients. We reiterate our call for an immediate cease-fire to prevent more deaths in Gaza."





Nov 21, 12:23 PM

Israel hopes 50 hostages will be released within 4 days: Senior official

Israel hopes to secure the release of at least 50 hostages within four days, according to a senior Israeli official with knowledge of the negotiations.



The official told ABC News on Tuesday that all Israeli security forces and agencies are in favor of the proposed deal with Hamas, which was brokered by Qatar.



For two weeks, Israel was against accepting Qatar's original offer, the official said. Among other things, the government did not want to allow people to return to northern Gaza during the cease-fire period, the official said. Israel also wanted to limit the entry of fuel into Gaza to only the days of the cease-fire, according to the official.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller





Nov 21, 12:55 PM

Hostage deal would involve pause in fighting lasting 4 or 5 days: US official

A U.S. official told ABC News the hostage deal would involve Hamas releasing 50 women and children in exchange for a pause in fighting that would last four or five days. The deal would also involve the release of three Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli hostage, the official said.



The Palestinian prisoners are not considered hostages. Some of them were imprisoned prior to the conflict.

PHOTO: Relatives and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel, hold placards and images of those taken during a protest for their release in the central city of Modiin, Nov. 16, 2023. (Menahem Kahana AFP via Getty Images)

The official cautioned that the deal is not done. President Joe Biden has been personally involved in the negotiations, urging the emir of Qatar to press Hamas to accept the deal and urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the deal, according to the official.



-ABC News' Selina Wang





Nov 21, 11:24 AM

'We're now very close' on hostage deal, Biden says

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that "we're now very close" on a deal to release the hostages being held by Hamas, but the president did not discuss more details.



"We could bring some of the hostages home very soon, but I don't want to get into the details of things because nothing is done until it's done. And when we have more to say we will, but things are looking good," Biden said.

-ABC News' Molly Nagle





Nov 21, 10:58 AM

WHO says it's planning to evacuate 3 hospitals in Gaza

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that at least three hospitals in the war-torn Gaza Strip have requested help with evacuating patients.



Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said planning was underway to evacuate Al-Shifa Hospital, Indonesian Hospital and Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza, but that such an event was a last resort.



"It's robbing the entire population of the north of the means to seek health [care]," Lindmeier told reporters.



-ABC News' Will Gretsky and Morgan Winsor





Nov 21, 12:15 PM

Israeli strikes reportedly kill 2 journalists, 1 civilian in southern Lebanon

Two journalists were killed by Israeli bombing near the Lebanon-Israel border on Tuesday, according to Al-Mayadeen, the Beirut-based television channel they worked for.



Al-Mayadeen confirmed that reporter Farah Omar and photojournalist Rabie Al-Maamari were both killed near the southern Lebanese town of Tir-Harfa, about a mile from the Israeli frontier.



"The occupation targeted the Al-Mayadeen team directly and definitely intentionally," the channel said in a statement on Tuesday. "I tell the Israeli enemy that you will not be able to silence the voices of Al-Mayadeen. We will remain and continue our coverage and our honorable journalistic work, whose priority is covering the crimes of the occupation in Gaza, the West Bank, Palestine and Lebanon."

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that a civilian -- an 80-year-old woman -- was also killed by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Kafr Kila, about 35 miles northwest of Tir-Harfa.



Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has voiced support for Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and has been clashing with Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border in recent weeks, released a statement on Tuesday "strongly condemning" the deaths.



"This aggression and the accompanying martyrdom of other citizens will not pass without a response from the fighters of the Islamic Resistance who are fighting in the field," the group added.



Hezbollah later issued another statement saying it had retaliated with a missile attack on Israeli troops near the border. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a separate statement that a number of rocket launches were identified from Lebanon toward Israeli territory in recent hours.



-ABC News' Ghazi Balliz, Marcus Moore, Bruno Roeber and Morgan Winsor





Nov 21, 9:18 AM

Israeli government to vote on hostage deal on Tuesday night, source says

Israel’s government will begin voting to approve a hostage deal with Hamas on Tuesday, an Israeli senior political source told ABC News.



Voting will likely be completed on Wednesday, according to the source.



The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that, "in light of the developments regarding the release of our abductees," Netanyahu will convene the war cabinet at 6 p.m. local time, the political-security cabinet at 7 p.m. local time and the full government at 8 p.m. local time.

PHOTO: The parents and relatives of children kidnapped on Oct. 7, along with families of hostages and their supporters take part in a demonstration to protest 40 children held hostage in Gaza on World's Children Day on Nov. 20, 2023, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Both cabinets would have to approve a hostage deal before it could be brought to the full government for a final vote.



Earlier Tuesday, while visiting Israeli troops, Netanyahu told reporters that his government was "making progress" on an agreement with Hamas.



"I don't think it's worth saying too much, not even at this moment,” he added, "but I hope there will be good news soon."



-ABC News' Victoria Beaulé, Jordana Miller and Morgan Winsor

