Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF says it expects war to last all of 2024

The temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel ended on Dec. 1, and Israel has resumed its bombardment of Gaza.

The end of the cease-fire came after Hamas freed over 100 of the more than 200 people its militants took hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Latest Developments





Jan 1, 1:30 PM

Some Israeli communities near Gaza can return soon: Defense minister

Some communities in southern Israel near the Gaza border will be able to return soon, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said Monday.



"In accordance with the recommendations given by the IDF and the defense establishment, we will soon be able to return [displaced] communities home, in areas within a range of four to seven kilometers north of the Gaza Strip," Gallant said during an operational situation assessment held in Kibbutz Dorot.

PHOTO: Smoke billows over central Gaza following Israeli strikes, Jan. 1, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

Gallant said the "gradual return" will start with communities within seven kilometers, before moving on to the remaining communities.



Earlier Monday, Gallant toured the kibbutz and discussed the security measures required for the return of its residents.



-ABC News' Will Gretsky





Jan 1, 10:29 AM

Israel to move some troops out of Gaza, IDF announces

The IDF announced Monday it is adjusting deployment plans for forces in Gaza and the reserve system.



Some reservists will return to their families and employment, while others will return to scheduled training. The IDF says this is expected "to significantly alleviate economic burdens and enable them to gather strength for upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will persist, and their services will still be needed."



"These adaptations aim to ensure effective planning and preparation for the continuation of operations in 2024" in anticipation of further warfare into the year, according to the IDF statement.





Dec 31, 4:47 PM

IDF says it expects war to last all of 2024

The war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group is expected to last all of 2024, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces said Sunday.



Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a statement that the Israeli military is making adjustments to its deployment of troops in the Gaza Strip as it anticipates the war lasting for the entirety of 2024.

PHOTO: Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Dec. 29, 2023. (Israeli Defense Forces/AFP via Getty Image)

"We are adjusting the fighting methods to each area in Gaza, as well as the necessary forces to carry out the mission in the best way possible," Hagari said. "Each area has different characteristics and different operational needs."



Hagari added that as 2024 begins, "The goal of the war requires lengthy fighting, and we are prepared accordingly."



The Israeli military, according to Hagari, will be carrying out "smart" management of its forces in Gaza, allowing reservists to return home to help boost the economy, and allowing standing army troops to train to become commanders.



"It will result in considerable relief for the economy, and will allow them to gain strength for operations next year, and the fighting will continue and we will need them,” Hagari said.



He said the adjustments are necessary for the IDF to endure the long road ahead.



"The IDF needs to plan ahead, out of the understanding that we will be needed for additional missions and continued fighting during the entire coming year,” Hagari said.



ABC News' Jordana Miller





Dec 31, 1:12 PM

Israeli president urges world leaders to demand hostages be released

In 10 posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 10 different languages, Israeli President Isaac Herzog issued a New Year's call to world leaders and people around the globe to advance the immediate return of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.



"As we enter 2024, I call on the entire family of nations, on all world leaders, to demand and work for the immediate, unconditional release of our 133 hostages," he wrote Sunday.

"Their immediate release is at the core of our battle with Hamas terrorists in Gaza," he added.



According to the Israeli prime minister's office, there are 129 hostages being held by Hamas -- including at least 23 people believed to be dead whose bodies are still being held in Gaza.



-ABC News' Edward Szekeres





Dec 30, 2:31 PM

Hunger spreads in Gaza, Israel fires on UN aid convoy: UN

A quarter of the population is starving because too few trucks enter with food, medicine, fuel and other supplies, according to U.N. monitors.



U.N. monitors said operations at the Israeli-run Kerem Shalom crossing halted for four days this week because of security incidents, such as a drone strike and the seizing of aid by desperate Gaza residents. They said the crossing reopened Friday, and that a total of 81 aid trucks entered Gaza through Kerem Shalom and the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border -- a fraction of the typical pre-war volume of 500 trucks a day.



The United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees said Friday that Israeli soldiers fired on a U.N. aid convoy returning from a delivery in northern Gaza, an incident U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths condemned as "unlawful."





Dec 30, 1:44 PM

Refugee camps hit in Gaza amid fierce fighting

Palestinians reported fierce Israeli tank fire and aerial bombing in Khan Younis in southern Gaza overnight, and strikes appear to be continuing this morning.



Israel said its forces in Gaza eliminated "dozens of terror operatives" in the past day. Planes also carried out a series of air strikes on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, according to medics and Palestinian journalists.



Residents in the urban refugee camp of Bureij, a recent hot spot of combat along with Nuseirat, also reported Israeli airstrikes overnight and into Saturday. Israeli forces have been pounding Khan Younis in preparation for an anticipated further advance into the main southern city, swaths of which they captured in early December.



Israel said Saturday its troops have advanced further in southern Gaza, while raiding Hamas sites in Khan Younis, including the headquarters of the terror group’s intelligence division in the city.



According to Israel, the intelligence HQ was responsible for all of Hamas’s intelligence activity in the Khan Younis area.