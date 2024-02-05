Israel-Gaza live updates: Food convoy hit by Israeli naval gunfire, UNRWA says

More than 100 days since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli military continues its bombardment of the neighboring Gaza Strip.

The conflict, now the deadliest between the warring sides since Israel's founding in 1948, shows no signs of letting up soon and the brief cease-fire that allowed for over 100 hostages to be freed from Gaza remains a distant memory.

Latest Developments





Feb 5, 8:44 AM

Food convoy hit by Israeli naval gunfire in Gaza, UNRWA says

A food aid convoy waiting to move into the north of the Gaza Strip was struck by Israeli naval gunfire on Monday morning, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).



"Thankfully no one was injured," Tom White, director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza, wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

#Gaza this morning a food convoy waiting to move into Northern Gaza was hit by Israeli naval gunfire - thankfully no one was injured@UNRWA pic.twitter.com/1kvShgX6MG — Thomas White (@TomWhiteGaza) February 5, 2024

There was no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.



-ABC News' Morgan Winsor





Feb 3, 4:52 PM

House plans vote on standalone Israel aid bill next week

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Saturday the House will vote on a standalone $17.6 billion Israel aid package next week.



“Next week, we will take up and pass a clean, standalone Israel supplemental package. During debate in the House and in numerous subsequent statements, Democrats made clear that their primary objection to the original House bill was with its offsets. The Senate will no longer have excuses, however misguided, against swift passage of this critical support for our ally,” Johnson said in a letter to colleagues obtained by ABC News.



This news is a major reversal after House Republicans previously approved a $14.3 billion Israel funding package that included cuts to IRS funding. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did not bring this legislation to the floor for vote because of Democrats’ opposition to IRS funding cuts.



Johnson again emphasized the Senate negotiated supplemental will face an uphill battle in the House and attacked Senators for excluding him and the House from the bipartisan talks.



-ABC News’ Lauren Peller





Feb 3, 3:21 PM

IDF deploys 3 divisions to northern border amid Hezbollah attacks

The Israeli military has deployed three divisions to the northern border amid Hezbollah’s attacks on northern Israel, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said at a press conference Saturday.



He said the IDF is working to “reshape the security reality” on the northern border, so that some 80,000 Israelis displaced by Hezbollah’s attacks can return to their homes.



“We do not choose war as our first option but are certainly ready, and preparing for it all the time, if need be,” Hagari said.

PHOTO: Smoke billows over the southern Lebanese village of Shihine on the border with Israel during an Israeli air strike on Jan. 22, 2024. (Kawnat Haju/AFP via Getty Images)

The IDF has struck more than 150 cells, killing some 200 terror operatives, mostly members of Hezbollah, and targeted more than 3,400 Hezbollah sites since the beginning of the war in Gaza, according to Hagari.



-ABC News’ Anna Burd





Feb 2, 2:23 PM

Blinken to travel to the Middle East next week

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week, making stops in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank, the State Department announced.



This will be Blinken’s fifth visit to the region since Oct. 7.

PHOTO: People walk past destroyed buildings in the Maghazi camp for Palestinian refugees, which was severely damaged by Israeli bombardment in the central Gaza Strip, Feb. 1, 2024. (Anas Baba/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: Smoke rises over buildings in Khan Yunis during Israeli bombardment on February 2, 2024. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)

During this trip, Blinken will focus on reaching "an agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages and includes a humanitarian pause that will allow for sustained, increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza," State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said.



Blinken is also looking to prevent the conflict from spreading while "reaffirming that the United States will take appropriate steps to defend its personnel and the right to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea," Miller said.



-ABC News’ Shannon Crawford