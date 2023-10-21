Israel-Gaza latest news: First aid convoy enters Gaza through Rafah crossing

Trucks carrying aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Aid has entered Gaza for the first time since the war broke out, with 20 trucks reportedly entering through the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border.

It is believed that the trucks were carrying aid from the Egyptian government. UN aid may take longer to get in.

Little is known about how the aid will be distributed, but aid organisations have warned that 20 trucks is just a drop in the water of the needs in Gaza.

According to Hamas’ media office, the aid convoys are expected to be carrying medicine, medical equipment and a limited amount of food.

Hundreds of foreign passport holders are queuing at the Gaza side of the crossing trying to get out. It is not immediately clear if they were able to do so.

08:59 AM BST

In pictures: first aid comes through Rafah crossing for Gaza

UN workers gesture as trucks carrying aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Workers gather as trucks carrying aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Trucks carrying aid wait to enter the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, as seen from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still picture taken from a video October 21, 2023. - REUTERS/Reuters TV

08:56 AM BST

UK foreign secretary says Gaza aid 'cannot be a one off'

In response to the first aid trucks crossing into Gaza, British foreign secretary James Cleverly has urged that it cannot be a one off.

“This aid is a lifeline for those suffering. But it cannot be a one off. The UK continues to push for humanitarian access to Gaza,” he posted on X.

08:44 AM BST

World Health Organisation supplies to cross into Gaza 'shortly'

It seems that shortly, @WHO health supplies will finally be moving towards Gaza through the Rafah crossing.



The supplies include trauma and chronic disease medicines, and basic essential medicines.



WHO calls for:

- protection of humanitarian teams in Gaza

- sustained… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 21, 2023

08:29 AM BST

The Israel-Gaza border

A formation of Israeli tanks is positioned near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 21, 2023. - REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

07:55 AM BST

Iran-backed militias in Iraq warn the US to leave

A group of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq said US forces “must leave immediately” or their bases in Iraq and elsewhere in the region will continue to come under attack.

Militant groups have launched rocket and drone attacks in recent days against US bases in Iraq and Syria, most of which were claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. The group has said the attacks are retaliation for Washington’s support of Israel and a warning not to intervene in the Israel-Hamas war.

“These are only warning messages to them, and serious work has not yet begun,” the militias said in a statement.

The statement concluded by saying that if Israel launches a ground invasion into Gaza, “watch the border with Jordan carefully.”

07:43 AM BST

'Overwhelming sense of joy': family of freed hostages

Natalie Raanan’s half-brother told the BBC overnight about the “overwhelming sense of joy... and gratitude” he has at learning of the release of Natalie and Judith.

Natalie has a “great head on her shoulders” he said, adding that her “street-smarts” helped the 17-year-old get through “the most horrible of ordeals”.

Natalie father, Uri Raanan, told the AP news agency that he spoke to Natalie on Friday and “she’s doing very good”.

“I’m in tears, and I feel very, very good,” he said.

In an interview with the Boston Herald, Uri said that Friday was the “best day”, following the “worst two weeks” of his life.

07:32 AM BST

Foreigners expected to be able to leave Gaza in 30 minutes

The US embassy has said it has “information” that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open today to allow foreigners out.

“We have received information that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open on Saturday, 21 October at 10:00 AM local time. If the border is opened, we do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” the embassy said.

It was not immediately clear if this means that aid will begin entering Gaza today.

“We anticipate that many people would attempt to cross should the border open, and US citizens attempting to enter Egypt should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing,” the embassy added.

07:22 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Telegraph’s daily live blog on the war between Israel and Hamas. First up this morning:

White House walks back Biden on delaying ground invasion

The White House has walked back a comment from US President Joe Biden that suggested he was in favour of delaying the ground invasion.

As the president was climbing the stairs to Air Force One last night a reporter asked him whether the anticipated ground invasion should be delayed until more hostages are released. “Yes” was his response, according to Reuters.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt later walked back the comment, saying: “The question sounded like: ‘Would you like to see more hostages released?’ He wasn’t commenting on anything else.”

Israeli media reports this morning say that US and European officials, from countries that have citizens unaccounted for or held hostage, are quietly pushing the Israeli government to delay the ground invasion in a bid for further diplomatic negotiations to free more hostages.