Israel-Gaza latest news: IDF claims to have killed head of Hamas aerial wing

The burning skies above Gaza on Friday night as Israel continues to bombard the Strip - GETTY IMAGES

Israel said on Saturday morning it had killed the head of Hamas’ aerial wing, who had helped to plan the Oct 7 terror attack.

The Israeli Defence Forces said its fighter jets struck Asem Abu Rakaba, leader of the Hamas Aerial Array, who was responsible for the group’s UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defence.

“He took part in planning the massacre in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip on October 7th. He directed the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts,” the IDF said.

Israel stepped up its ground operation in Gaza overnight, warning that the only way to destroy Hamas is to wipe out its “city of terror” tunnel network.

The Israeli army said its fighter jets had struck 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids in its war against Hamas.

A military statement said the sites hit included “terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure. Furthermore, several Hamas terrorists were killed.”

Follow the latest updates below and join the conversation in the comments section

07:56 AM BST

Hostage negotiator: This is the deal Israel should strike over Hamas captives

Israel should release all of its female Palestinian prisoners to secure a deal for the hostages held by Hamas, the country’s best-known negotiator has said.

Gershon Baskin, who oversaw the freeing of Gilad Shalit, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier, called on the government to offer up 34 jailed Palestinian women and 190 teenagers.

Mr Baskin dealt with Hamas in the historic 2011 deal that saw Pte Shalit released in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.

On Friday, a Hamas leader said the terrorist group was proposing to free all foreign hostages in exchange for a five-day ceasefire, United Nations-supervised supplies of aid and fuel, and the release of all Palestinian women and teenagers.

Read more here

07:43 AM BST

Hamas 'using hospital as a shield'

07:39 AM BST

Hamas terror tunnels under Gaza City are the key target

Israeli warplanes have bombed Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, signalling a further escalation in the territory’s ruling militant group.

Fighter jets hit dozens of underground targets, knocked out communications and created a near-blackout of information, largely cutting off the 2.3 million people in Gaza from the outside world.

The Israeli military said on Friday it was expanding ground operations in the territory, another sign that it was moving closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza.

Military officials have said a key target would be Hamas’ extensive network of tunnels and underground bunkers, much of it located under Gaza City in the north of the territory.

The Palestinian telecom provider, Paltel, said the bombardment had caused “complete disruption” of internet, cellular and landline services. It meant details of what happened were not immediately clear.

07:34 AM BST

War rages in Gaza Strip

Battles raged in Gaza on Saturday after Israel’s army expanded ground operations three weeks after experiencing the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

The United Nations warned of a looming “unprecedented avalanche of human suffering” inside the Gaza Strip, after weeks of relentless Israeli bombing, while the General Assembly called for an “immediate humanitarian truce”.

“We are confronting an Israeli ground incursion in Beit Hanoun (in the northern Gaza Strip) and east Bureij (in the centre) and violent engagements are taking place on the ground,” Hamas’s armed wing the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said.

Israel launched its bombardment of Gaza after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking nearly 230 others hostage.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Friday that Israeli strikes had now killed 7,326 people, more than 3,000 of them children.

07:11 AM BST

Pictured: Israeli soldiers prepare for ground operation

Israeli soldiers prepare for the scenario of ground maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza, in Israel,

Israeli soldiers prepare for the scenario of ground maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza

Israeli soldiers prepare for the scenario of ground maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza

06:46 AM BST

Israel strikes 150 ‘underground targets’ overnight

The Israeli army said its fighter jets had struck 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids in its war against Hamas.

A military statement said the sites hit included “terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure. Furthermore, several Hamas terrorists were killed.”

06:28 AM BST

Israel claims it has killed head of Hamas aerial wing

The Israeli military said is has killed the head of Hamas’ aerial wing, who had helped plan the Oct 7 attack by the terrorist group on Israel’s southern towns.

The Israeli Defence Forces said its fighter jets struck Asem Abu Rakaba, head of the Hamas Aerial Array, who was responsible for Hamas’ UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defence.

“He took part in planning the massacre in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip on October 7th. He directed the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts,” the IDF said.

05:29 AM BST

Pictured: ‘The largest civil disobedience New York City has seen in 20 years’

Thousands of protesters forced the closure of Grand Central station in New York on Friday night in a large sit-in against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

The demonstration, made up mostly of Jewish New Yorkers, took over the main hall of the iconic station and blocked its main concourse.

Organisers called the peaceful sit-in “the largest civil disobedience New York City has seen in 20 years”.

The New York Police Department said at least 200 people had been arrested, while protest organisers put the number at more than 300.

Read more: Massive pro-Palestine protest shuts down Grand Central station in New York

Thousands of Jews and allies hold an emergency sit-in, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza at New York's Grand Central Station

People demonstrate calling for a cease-fire amid war between Israel and Hamas, at Grand Central Station in New York City

Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Friday

04:40 AM BST

Hamas vows to respond with ‘full force’

Hamas said on Saturday its militants in Gaza were ready to confront Israeli attacks with “full force” after Israel’s military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

The terrorist group that rules Gaza said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel after the IDF intensified attacks in the Strip.

A cut-off in internet and phone services - which telecoms firms and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said was a result of Israeli bombardments - has been continuing for more than 10 hours.

03:28 AM BST

US reminds Israel about ‘importance of protecting civilians’

The US defence secretary has “underscored the importance of protecting civilians” during operations in Gaza in a call with his counterpart in Israel.

The Pentagon said Lloyd Austin spoke on the phone with Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, about the situation in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is stepping up its military onslaught.

It comes after John Kirby, the US National Security spokesman, said on Friday that the White House backed a pause in the fighting to allow aid to get in, even as Israeli forces were expanding their operations.

“We would support humanitarian pauses for stuff getting in, as well as for people getting out, and that includes pushing for fuel to get in and for the restoration of electrical power,” Mr Kirby said, adding that more than one pause might be needed.

The US would not draw “red lines” for Israel in how they prosecute the war but would continue to have conversations about “the manner they’re doing this”, he added.

02:36 AM BST

Protesters shut Grand Central station in New York

Hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas forced the closure on Friday of Grand Central Terminal, one of New York City’s major transit hubs, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

“Grand Central Terminal is closed until further notice due to a protest,” the MTA said on its website, urging commuters to use alternate stations and plan for extra travel time.

“Mourn the dead, and fight like hell for the living,” read one banner raised inside the building.

Images on social media showed protesters pouring out of the train station and onto 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan, and a large crowd being detained by law enforcement.

Protesters at Grand Central Station - AP

01:51 AM BST

Gaza blackout ‘risks providing cover for mass atrocities’

The near-total telecommunications blackout in Gaza risks providing cover for “mass atrocities”, the non-governmental organisation Human Rights Watch said on Friday, as Israel relentlessly bombards the Palestinian territory.

“This information blackout risks providing cover for mass atrocities and contributing to impunity for human rights violations,” the group’s senior technology and human rights researcher, Deborah Brown, said in a statement.

01:05 AM BST

Manchester and Glasgow braced for pro-Palestine rallies

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to take to the streets of Britain on Saturday as Israel steps up its offensive on Gaza.

Police expect about 100,000 people to join a demonstration in London demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, with other rallies organised elsewhere in the UK - including in Manchester and Glasgow.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are expected to intervene if protesters use the word “jihad” in chants in London over the weekend.

A video emerged of a pro-Palestinian protester chanting “jihad” at one event last week, but officers had said no offences were identified in the footage from the demonstration.

Read more: Calling for jihad is not an automatic hate crime, says CPS chief

12:41 AM BST

‘I just prayed they wouldn’t be killed’

The heartbreaking hostage ordeals of Israeli families desperate for their loved-ones to come home alive.

Children and the elderly raped, beheaded, tortured.

These are their stories.

Read our special report, The Missing

12:20 AM BST

Shame on you, Israel tells UN after ceasefire vote

The UN General Assembly on Friday called by a large majority for an “immediate humanitarian truce” in Gaza, on the 21st day of the Israel-Hamas conflict as the Israeli army announced it was extending its ground operation into the shattered territory.

The non-binding resolution, criticized by Israel and the United States for failing to mention Hamas, received 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions from UN members.

Israel angrily dismissed the measure, and said the country would use “every means at our disposal” in confronting Hamas.

“Today is a day that will go down as infamy. We have all witnessed that the UN no longer holds even one ounce of legitimacy or relevance,” Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan said, telling the assembly: “Shame on you.”

“Israel will continue to defend itself. We will defend our future, our very existence by ridding the world of Hamas’s evil so that it can never threaten anyone else again,” he said.

Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan said the UN vote would go down in infamy - REUTERS

12:18 AM BST

Today's top stories