Israel-Gaza latest news: Israeli tanks 'on edge of Gaza city'

A black cloud of smoke ascending from the Gaza Strip - AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP

Israeli tanks have approached the edge of Gaza City according to witnesses amid what the military has described as an expansion in operations.

Tanks entered the Zaytun district on the southern fringes of Gaza City, cutting a key road from the north to the south of the territory, witnesses told AFP.

“They have cut the Salahedin Road and are firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it,” said one resident who did not give his name.

It comes as the Israeli army said that its forces killed dozens of militants overnight on Sunday as it pressed ahead with its military response to the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The army said “troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels and attempted to attack the troops”, and that a fighter jet had targeted a building “with over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside”.

09:57 AM GMT

Israel strikes 'more than 600 targets'

Israel’s military said it had struck more than 600 militant targets in Gaza as it sent more troops into the strip to join a ground offensive.

“IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops,” the military said in a statement.

Israeli air strikes hit areas near Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals, with Palestinians in Gaza reporting fierce air and artillery strikes early on Monday.

Israeli troops clashed with Hamas for the first time since the ground offensive began in an ambush from its network of tunnels in northern Gaza.

09:39 AM GMT

Israel-Gaza latest pictures:

An Israeli soldier holds a weapon from behind a military vehicle in a location given as Gaza - ISRAELI DEFENCE FORCES/via REUTERS

Emergency responders inspect a building damaged by a rocket that was launched from the Gaza Strip - AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

Israeli soldiers aboard a military vehicle on patrol at a street in Sderot - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

09:07 AM GMT

Israeli military 'gradually moving ahead with plan'

Israel was “gradually moving ahead according to plan” in the Gaza Strip, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said during a regular press briefing on Monday.

He said the forces killed dozens of Gaza militants overnight but refused to confirm the location of the ground forces after images on social media appeared to show Israeli tanks advancing on a main road in Gaza.

“Our activities and operations will continue and escalate according to the stages of the war,” he adds.

08:56 AM GMT

60 arrested after mob storms Russian airport looking for Israelis

Russian police said they had arrested 60 people suspected of storming an airport in the Muslim-majority Caucasus republic of Dagestan, seeking to attack Jewish passengers coming from Israel.

Dozens of protesters, many of them chanting “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest), broke through doors and barriers at Makhachkala airport on Sunday, with some charging onto the runway.

Nine police officers were injured while trying to restore order and two of them were admitted to hospital, the interior ministry said.

The violence prompted Israel to call on Russia to protect its citizens, while the United States condemned the “anti-Semitic protests”.

Read: Mob looking for Jews storms airport in Russia’s Dagestan and surrounds plane landing from Israel

08:36 AM GMT

Israeli tanks 'on edge of Gaza city'

Israeli tanks have entered the edge of Gaza City and cut a key road from the north to the south of the territory, AFP is reporting.

The witnesses said tanks were seen in the Zaytun district. “They have cut the Salahedin road and are firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it,” said one resident.

Israeli forces have stepped up a ground offensive in recent days as part of its military response to the October 7 Hamas attacks.

08:26 AM GMT

Hamas blocking British nationals from leaving Gaza 'a form of hostage taking,' says education minister

The prevention of 200 British citizens leaving Gaza by Hamas is “a form of hostage taking,” an education minister has said.

Asked on Sky News about reports that around 200 British nationals in Gaza are being prevented from leaving by Hamas, Robert Halfon said: “I’m sure that we’ll have more details as they come through.

“But I think it illustrates a wider point, the nature of the Hamas movement as a terrorist network, they carried out the biggest atrocity against Israelis against Jews since the Holocaust.”

When asked by Sky News presenter Kay Burley if the 200 British citizens inside Gaza could be considered as hostages, Mr Halfon replied: “If people are being kept in a place against their will, are not allowed to travel out, then that is a form of hostage taking. But, as I say, it shows the nature of Hamas, it shows what Israel has to deal with and explains why the Government has said that it supports Israel’s right to defend itself.”

08:20 AM GMT

Analysis: Why Netanyahu won't mention the 'I' word

As tanks and troops finally crossed the border into Gaza over the weekend, Israel announced what they called an “expanded” ground operation - or the “next stage of the war,” writes Ben Farmer in Jerusalem.

A picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows smoke rising during Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip - JACK GUEZ/AFP

But absent from the statements describing the army entering the territory was one crucial word: invasion.

Read the full analysis here

08:14 AM GMT

James Cleverly: UK working extensively to have a humanitarian pause in Gaza

The UK is working on a humanitarian pause to get aid to the people of Gaza, James Cleverly has said.

The British Foreign Secretary told Reuters: “We’re working extensively with the Egyptians, with the Israelis and others to try and have a humanitarian pause, a temporary pause so that we can get that humanitarian aid to the people that need it.

“It’s trickling through but we need a significant increase in the volume.”

08:04 AM GMT

More children reportedly killed in Gaza over last three weeks than in the world's conflict zones since 2019, says charity

3,195 children killed in #Gaza in just three weeks has surpassed the annual number of children killed across the world's conflict zones since 2019. We are calling for an immediate ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/vrEQ846tPB — Save the Children International (@save_children) October 29, 2023

07:59 AM GMT

33 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday

More than 30 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, the largest convoy since deliveries began trickling in again over a week ago, the UN said.

The United Nations humanitarian organisation OCHA said 33 trucks carrying water, food and medical supplies had gone into Gaza on Sunday, through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

“This is the largest delivery of humanitarian aid since 21 October, when limited deliveries resumed,” OCHA said in an update on the situation in Gaza sent early Monday.

Prior to the siege, some 500 trucks carrying aid and other goods entered Gaza every day.

07:56 AM GMT

'I just prayed they wouldn't be killed': Families of the Hamas hostages share their stories

Emerging from the cacophony of grief and chaos since the attacks is a group of voices desperate to be heard – the families and friends of the 200-plus children, mothers, fathers and grandparents missing or abducted to Gaza.

Those families and friends have been posting on social media using the hashtag BringThemHomeNow, speaking at vigils and contacting international media such as The Telegraph – this is all they can do as they wait, and hope.

Here, in their own words, the families and friends of those missing share their sometimes traumatic experiences.

Read the full report from Naomi Greenaway and Mariana Hallal here

07:52 AM GMT

Britain would be doing 'everything possible' if it had suffered an attack like Israel had, says education minister

Britain would be doing “everything possible” if it had suffered an attack like that faced by Israel, an education minister has said.

Asked on Times Radio how worried people should be about the increased risk of terrorism in the UK, Robert Halfon said: “Well, I can’t answer for that.

“I’m not at that Cobra meeting. I’m sure it will be announced later on. But, of course, we have to make sure that British citizens are safe and secure from the threat of terrorism as the Government always does.”

On whether the UK has reiterated the need to stick to the rule of law to Israel, Mr Halfon said: “Britain has always made it clear, the Government has always made it clear, that Israel should follow international law, but we do have to remember that the Israelis suffered a horrific pogrom on October 7, a horrific attack by Hamas on innocent men, women and children.

“They have every right to defend themselves. They have to go into Gaza in order to dismantle the Hamas tunnels. Remember there are over 200 hostages from across the world stuck in Gaza.”

He added: “I think Israel has the right to take the necessary measures in order to defeat Hamas. If Britain had suffered a similar attack, Britain would be doing everything possible.”

07:49 AM GMT

In pictures: Injured victims brought to hospital in Gaza

A Palestinian man covered with dust carries an injured baby girl into the Al-Shifa hopsital in Gaza City - AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP

Palestinians injured in Israeli air raids arrive at Nasser Medical Hospital - Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images Europe

Injured people including children are taken to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

07:38 AM GMT

Hamas blocks foreign nationals from leaving Gaza

Hamas is blocking foreign nationals including Britons from leaving Gaza, the United States said on Sunday, as Israel sent more troops into the strip to join a ground offensive.

Britain was on Sunday working to rescue trapped citizens as civil disorder and looting broke out at UN aid warehouses in besieged Gaza.

American officials said that Israel and Egypt were prepared to let foreigners leave the Strip which is under heavy Israeli bombardment, but Hamas had refused.

Read more from Ben Farmer and David Millward here

07:36 AM GMT

