Israel-Gaza latest news: Gaza receives 14-truck convoy of aid

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip

The second aid convoy destined for civilians has reached Gaza, as Israel widened its attacks to include targets in Syria and the occupied West Bank.

The White House said Israel had agreed “there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance” as a new convoy of 14 trucks entered the Gaza strip.

The United Nations estimates Gaza needs about 100 trucks a day to meet the needs of its 2.4 million residents, almost half of whom are believed to have been displaced by Israel’s bombing campaign.

Early on Monday, Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes, with attacks concentrated on the Gaza Strip’s centre and north, Palestinian media reported.

A strike on a house near the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza, killed several Palestinians and wounded others, according to media reports.

10:00 AM BST

'Not right time to consider accepting Gaza refugees,' says Transport Secretary

It is not the right time to consider accepting refugees from Gaza, Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, has said.

He told Sky News: “Reaching for the tool of refugees at this stage is not the right one to do.

“I think the most important thing is to support people in the region and that’s why we’ve been urging the Israeli government and the Egyptian government to make sure that aid can get into Gaza.

“We saw the first stages of that at the weekend, and that was very welcome, and we will continue to urge that and we will continue to put our support into helping people on the ground.”

09:54 AM BST

Greek PM Mitsotakis lands in Israel

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek Prime Minister, has landed in Israel, his office said.

He is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His visit comes after Mr Mitsotakis told a Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday that no military intervention could replace a viable political solution.

09:40 AM BST

China's Middle East envoy to arrive in UAE for talks

China’s Middle East envoy will arrive today in the United Arab Emirates, Beijing’s foreign ministry said, continuing a visit to the region aimed at “cooling down” the Israel-Hamas war.

Zhai Jun began his tour of the Middle East last week, first visiting Qatar and meeting with the Gulf Nation’s foreign minister as well as his Russian counterpart on Thursday.

He will take part in a symposium on China-UAE relations, Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

She did not elaborate on his itinerary in the country.

09:20 AM BST

Mourners carry the flag-covered coffin of Ronny Levi during his funeral at Kibbutz Revivim, southern Israel - Francisco Seco/AP

Mourners comfort each other during the funeral of Mayan and Yuval Bar who were killed in Kibbutz Beeri following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen - VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/REUTERS

Noam Alon, 24, sits at a table with a photograph of him and his long-term partner, Inbar Haiman, 27, who was taken hostage by Hamas gunmen on a motorbike during a deadly infiltration at the Nova festival - SHIR TOREM/REUTERS

09:05 AM BST

IDF: At least 222 hostages in Gaza

The number of people confirmed as being held as hostages in Gaza is 222, the Israeli Defence Force has said.

In a televised briefing, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said 222 people had now been confirmed as taken hostage during the Oct 7 cross-border onslaught by Hamas.

He added that ground forces had mounted limited raids into the Gaza Strip overnight to fight Palestinian gunmen, and that air strikes were being focussed on sites where Hamas was assembling to attack any wider Israeli invasion.

08:55 AM BST

Israeli military 'hit over 320 military targets' in Gaza over past 24 hours

The Israeli military said it had hit “over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip” over the past 24 hours.

“The terror targets struck included tunnels containing Hamas terrorists, dozens of operational command centres... and Islamic Jihad terrorists, military compounds, and observation posts,” the army said in a statement.

For more than two weeks, Israel has pummelled the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory with air strikes, following a cross-border attack launched by the armed group on October 7.

08:38 AM BST

Gaza aid only three per cent of area's needs, says UN

The UN says Sunday’s aid delivery to Gaza amounted to as little as three per cent of the area’s daily needs for food, water and medicine, reports Nataliya Vasilyeva.

Just 14 trucks carrying the supplies entered the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday through the Rafah crossing from Egypt. That is just three per cent of the daily average volume of commodities that were entering Gaza before the start of the hostilities.

Empty trucks wait for aid arriving for the Gaza Strip at the Rafah crossing with Egypt - MOHAMMED ABED/AFP

A top UN official for emergency relief said in a statement the delivery was “another small glimmer of hope for the millions of people in dire need of humanitarian aid”.

“But they need more, much more,” Martin Griffiths said.

Separately, the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees called on Israel and Egypt to allow fuel supplies into Gaza, warning that a fuel shortage will further exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe there.

08:30 AM BST

Pause conflict to allow more aid into Gaza, says EU foreign policy chief

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell joined calls for a pause in the conflict between Israel and Hamas to let more aid supplies into Gaza.

“Now the most important thing is for humanitarian support to go into Gaza,” Mr Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Mr Borrell said the ministers would discuss the call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a pause to allow much more humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians to enter Gaza.

“I cannot anticipate the result of the meeting but it is certainly something which the ministers will have to discuss ... The Secretary-General of the United Nations asked for it very much,” Mr Borrell said.

“Personally, I think a humanitarian pause is needed in order to allow humanitarian support to come in and be distributed,” he said.

08:23 AM BST

Israel will bring ‘unimaginable devastation’ to Lebanon if Hezbollah enters war

Hezbollah will be making “the mistake of its life” if it starts a war with Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Speaking during a visit to troops in northern Israel, near the Lebanon border, the Israeli prime minister said: “We will strike it with a force it cannot even imagine, and the significance for it and the state of Lebanon will be devastating.”

His warning to the Lebanese Islamist terror group came as rockets targeted an Iraqi airbase in the latest attack on the US-led coalition as tensions soar over Washington’s support for the Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

Read more from The Telegraph’s Defence Editor Danielle Sheridan here

08:14 AM BST

A 'bloody day' in Gaza, says doctor

A doctor at a central Gaza hospital said it was “impossible” for any hospital to cope with the scale of injured people, as the number of casualties rose.

Dr. Iyad Issa Abu Zaher told CNN that Sunday was a “bloody day” at Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital, updating the number of bodies the hospital has just received to 166.

“It’s impossible for any hospital in the world to admit this number of injured, and it’s impossible for any medical crew to work with (these) large numbers of injured,” the doctor said.

According to CNN, some parents have begun writing their children’s names on their legs to help identify them in case they or their children are killed.

08:02 AM BST

Pictured: Israeli soldiers prepare for the scenario of ground maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza

Israeli soldiers prepare for the scenario of ground maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza.

Israel’s military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said the country had increased airstrikes across Gaza to hit targets that would reduce the risk to troops in the next stage of the war.

Israeli soldiers prepare for the scenario of ground maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

07:55 AM BST

'It is heartbreaking': 130 premature babies at 'grave risk' due to shortage of generator fuel, warns WHO

The World Health Organization says at least 130 premature babies are at “grave risk” because of a shortage of generator fuel.

It said seven hospitals in northern Gaza have been forced to shut down due to damage from strikes, lack of power and supplies, or Israeli evacuation orders.

Shortages of critical supplies, including ventilators, are forcing doctors to ration treatment, said Dr. Mohammed Qandeel, who works in Khan Younis’ Nasser Hospital.

Dozens of patients continue to arrive and are treated in crowded, darkened corridors, as hospitals preserve electricity for intensive care units.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Dr Qandeel said.

07:51 AM BST

Gaza situation 'very serious,' warns China

China views the situation in Gaza as “very serious” with the risk of a large-scale ground conflict rising and the spread of armed conflicts along neighbouring borders, Chinese state media said, citing the country’s Middle East special envoy.

The envoy Zhai Jun, who is visiting the Middle East, said spillover effects in the region and internationally are widening, as conflict along the Israeli-Lebanese and Israeli-Syrian borders spread, “making the outlook worrisome”.

He called on the international community to be “highly vigilant in this regard” and to take immediate action urging parties concerned to strictly abide by international humanitarian law and avoid a serious humanitarian disaster while putting in “joint efforts to control the situation”.

07:42 AM BST

British teenager Noiya Sharabi confirmed dead in Kibbutz massacre

A British teenager who has been missing since the Be’eri kibbutz massacre was murdered by Hamas terrorists, her family has confirmed.

The family of 16-year-old Noiya Sharabi told The Telegraph they were informed on Sunday evening that she was killed alongside her younger sister Yahel, 13 and their British mother, Lianne on Oct 7.

Noiya’s father Eli is still unaccounted for, while Eli’s brother Yossi is believed to be being held hostage in Gaza.

Read more from The Telegraph’s Defence Editor Danielle Sheridan here

07:41 AM BST

Pictured: Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza strip

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip - IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS

07:35 AM BST

