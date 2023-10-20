Israel-Gaza latest news: Gaza tunnels and Hamas bases struck overnight, says Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with combat soldiers at the Gaza border - EyePress News/Shutterstock

The Israeli Defence Forces hit “over a hundred operational targets” overnight, killing a senior Hamas terrorist.

“During the night, fighter jets attacked over a hundred operational targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, destroying tunnel shafts, munitions warehouses and dozens of operational headquarters,” the IDF wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The terrorist took part in the “murderous terrorist operations in the Gaza Strip” and was in the naval force of Hamas, the IDF said.

The IDF added that “a terrorist squad associated with the terrorist organisation’s air force that planned to launch missiles at an aircraft was foiled”.

08:15 AM BST

Rafah crossing unlikely to open today

The crossing between Egypt and Gaza is not expected to open today, according to CNN.

There had been speculation that the Rafah crossing, vital for aid to cross into Gaza amid the conflict with Israel, would open shortly.

But a source familiar with the area said that the situation along the border is “really volatile”.

“I would not put money on those trucks going through,” they told CNN.

It is thought that the first set of trucks carrying humanitarian aid will cross over the border this weekend.

08:06 AM BST

13 killed in strike on West Bank

Five children are among 13 killed after Israeli forces raided and carried out an air strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

According to the Israeli military, militants were killed in the strike and ten Israeli officers were injured.

The raid was conducted on the Nur Shams refugee camp, adjacent to the city of Tulkarm near the territory’s border with Israel.

Since the war started on October 7, more than 74 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank.

07:49 AM BST

Joe Biden appeals to Americans to help Israel

Joe Biden used his second-ever Oval Office address to appeal to Americans for support for Israel and Ukraine.

The US president said he would send an urgent funding request - thought to be roughly $100bn over the next year - to Congress.

The proposal will be unveiled later today but includes funding for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, humanitarian aid and border management.

Mr Biden said:

“Tomorrow I’m going to send to Congress an urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs to support our critical partners including Israel and Ukraine. It’s a smart investment that will pay dividends for American security for generations. “Help us keep American troops out of harm’s way. Help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful, more prosperous for our children and grandchildren. In Israel, we must make sure that they have what they need to protect the people today and always. “The security package I’m sending to Congress and asking Congress to build is an unprecedented addition to our security that will sharpen Israel.”

07:40 AM BST

Israel evacuates town near Lebanese border

Israel has ordered the mandatory evacuation of a town near the Lebanese border.

Residents of Kiryat Shmona, home to 23,000, will be relocated to state-subsidized guesthouses, the military said.

Ministry spokesperson Mayan Lazarovich said this was a “mandatory evacuation”.

On Monday, the Israeli Defence Forces announced plans to evacuate 28 other communities living within 2km of the border.

07:32 AM BST

Hamas calls for worldwide mobilisation

Hamas has called for a general mobilisation worldwide.

“We call on our Palestinian people, our Arab and Islamic peoples, and the free people of the world to rally for return and reject displacement [on] Friday,” it said.

There have been protests worldwide in support of Palestine since the beginning of the conflict.