Israel-Gaza latest news: 55 killed in overnight Gaza strikes, says Hamas

Men help two wounded girls leave the area following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza - Shutterstock

At least 55 people were killed in overnight raids on the Gaza Strip, Hamas said, after Israel announced it was stepping up strikes.

”More than 55 martyrs,” the Hamas government said in a statement on the latest night of bombing.

It added that more than 30 homes had been destroyed in the hours after an Israeli military spokesman said that raids would be increased.

The Hamas government says more than 4,300 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israeli raids since the war started in response to the worst attacks suffered by Israel with 1,400 dead, also mainly civilians.

Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops around Gaza for a widely predicted ground invasion. It says its daily raids have already killed many Hamas leaders and military commanders.

“From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimising the danger,” an Israeli military spokesman said late Saturday.

“We will increase the attacks and therefore I called on Gaza City residents to continue moving south for their safety.”

Follow the latest updates below

09:13 AM BST

Cathay Pacific cancels flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv

Cathay Pacific said it has cancelled all flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv from Sunday to December 31 in light of the conflict in Israel.

In a statement, the airline said customers who have already begun their journey and have not received a message from Cathay Pacific are advised to check the current status of their booking.

09:03 AM BST

India sends 38.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Gaza

India flew 38.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid on Sunday to Egypt’s Sinai region for Palestinian civilians from the embattled Gaza Strip, the foreign ministry said.

An Indian air force Boeing C-17 transport plane “carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine” departed for Egypt’s El Arish airport, foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

“The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items”, Mr Bagchi posted on social media.

08:39 AM BST

Israel tells Gazans to move south or risk being seen as 'terrorist' partner

Palestinians said they had received renewed warnings from Israel’s military to move from north Gaza to the south of the strip or risk being identified as terrorist sympathisers.

The message was delivered in leaflets marked with the Israel Defense Forces name and logo from Saturday and sent to people via mobile phone audio messages across the Gaza Strip.

“Urgent warning, to residents of Gaza. Your presence north of Wadi Gaza puts your life in danger. Whoever chooses not to leave north Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza might be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organisation,” the leaflet said.

08:23 AM BST

Israeli air strikes kill two workers at Syria's Damascus airport

At least two workers were killed “as a result of Israeli bombardment targeting Syria’s Damascus airport at dawn,” Syria’s general directorate of meteorology said in a statement.

Scheduled flights to and from Damascus and Aleppo airports were diverted to Latakia International Airport, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

08:07 AM BST

Pictured: Mosque destroyed in Israeli strike on West Bank

The Israeli military said the mosque in Jenin was being used by militants to organise attacks - Reuters/Mohammad Ateeq

People inspect the damage after the strike - Reuters/Mohammad Ateeq

07:49 AM BST

Father of freed American teenage hostage Natalie Raanan says she's doing well

The father of freed American teen hostage Natalie Raanan said she’s doing well after she and her mother were abducted in Israel by Hamas and held in Gaza.

Uri Raanan of Illinois told The Associated Press that he spoke to his daughter Friday by telephone. “She’s doing good. She’s doing very good,” said Uri Raanan, who lives in the Chicago suburbs. “I’m in tears, and I feel very, very good.”

The 71-year-old said he saw on the news earlier Friday that an American mother and daughter would be released by Hamas, and he spent the day hoping that meant his daughter and her mother, Judith Raanan.

Knowing Natalie may be able to celebrate her 18th birthday next week at home with family and friends feels “wonderful. The best news,” her father said.