'You do not speak for me' to 'A strong statement needed to be made': Canadians react to leaders addressing Israel-Gaza war

Both the Canadian and Ontario Premier were in attendance and made statements at pro-Israel rallies on Thanksgiving Day

Canadians gathered across the country on Thanksgiving Day in a display of solidarity — some to Palestine, some to Israel — as the conflict lingers on and the death toll mounts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a firm stance against the deadly Hamas attack at a gathering Monday evening at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa.

“Hamas terrorists aren't a resistance, they're not freedom fighters. They are terrorists, and no one in Canada should be supporting them, much less celebrating them,” Trudeau said.

Over in Toronto, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland took to the stage at Mel Lastman Square in North York where a massive crowd gathered to show support for Israel.

“We will always be an ally, we will always be a friend and, my friends, we wish you lasting peace and freedom,” Ford said.

'You will NEVER speak for me': Social media reacts

With both the prime minister and Ontario premier making blanket statement pledging support of Israel while denouncing the pro-Palestinian rallies held on Canada's streets, social media users are reacting with varied responses.

You do not speak for me. You will NEVER speak for me. I do NOT support the slaughter of innocents - no matter who is doing it.

The decimation of #Gaza holds NO morality. 50% of that population are CHILDREN. And you want to claim moral high ground??? — Kelly is Everywhere - @kellyartaf.bsky.social (@kellyIsSomeOne) October 10, 2023

Who is “we”? This Ontarian stands against violence against civilians on either side, but I sure as hell don’t stand with occupation — Darren (@darrenpuscas) October 10, 2023

Some point to Palestine's right to defend themselves — but it is worth noting that the unprecedented attack against Israel on Saturday by Hamas militants was not an act of self-defence.

Palestinians too, have an ABSOLUTE RIGHT, to defend themselves and protest.



Speak for them too.



Israel is in Violations of International Laws and committing WAR CRIMES. — Narinder Singh (@JUN1984NOV) October 10, 2023

Some notable responses poured in applauding the prime minister's strong denunciation of the Hamas attack.

That's the closest thing to truth I have ever heard him say



It verged near the end on genuine @JustinTrudeau https://t.co/Ettg9DMgtW — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) October 10, 2023

"He nearly sounded like a prime minister," commented one social media user.

It was the first time in 3 yrs I didn't heckle at him from my cheap seat...he nearly sounded like a Prime Minister. — Dannie Potter (@starspunstudios) October 10, 2023

Credit where credit is due. A strong statement needed to be made and it was. — Scott Gardiner (@YesIAmScott) October 10, 2023

Although, the synonymous front Canadian leaders from various political backings appear to hold is drawing skepticism from some.

We are skeptical of the Trudeau government's authenticity in supporting Israel. We would all like to see Canada be a more reliable friend to Israel going forward! — 🇨🇦🦅 Kevin Castley 🦅🇨🇦 (@KevinCastley) October 10, 2023

I am very uncomfortable with the amount of leaders, I don’t trust, who seem to be landing on the right side of this. Somethings up. — Old Man (@danjohnwright) October 10, 2023

Over in Toronto, one social media user says the Ontario premier "spoke with moral clarity," during his remarks in North York.

Premier Doug Ford spoke with moral clarity, calling the rallies in support of terrorism 'disgusting'.#Onpoli @fordnation #Israel pic.twitter.com/kWkFregSwx — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) October 10, 2023

Others were calling for the Ontario premier to share some of the history behind the the Israel-Palestine conflict.

I'd like to hear @fordnation give us a brief explanation of what Gaza and The West Bank are, how they were created and how the citizens have been controlled and terrified for 75 years. Hey I'll make it easy: I just want DoFo to point out Israel on a map. — Andykat (@andykat2) October 10, 2023

"Proud to have you as a premier of Ontario!" said one social media user in response to the premier's speech.